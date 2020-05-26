What to Consider Before Adopting a Pet in a Pandemic

× Expand Courtesy of the Animal Human Society Daisy

Everywhere you look, the interest in adopting a furry friend is on the rise. Those with the privilege of working from home and disposable income are lining up to bring a companion into the home, or another member into the family, in the form of adorable cats, kittens, puppies, and dogs. After all, pets are shown to have positive effects on the mental health of their owners, reducing feelings of stress, anxiety, and depression.

But, if you’re a pet owner, you probably already knew that. “I think a big thing that is driving that adoption is what we have known, and those of us who have had pets have known,” Janelle Dixon, president and CEO of the Animal Humane Society (AHS) said. “They have provided a significant level of stability and comfort for people.” In a time where many of us could use some additional reassurance, pets are a natural place to look.

Animal Humane Society began virtual adoption for kittens toward the end of April at its Golden Valley location, and now offers adoption by appointment for cats, puppies and dogs at the same location, with plans to open its Woodbury location for adoption last week. Between April 23 and May 9, AHS placed nearly 200 animals in homes. While that number is far below the usual 1,500 animals a month, that decrease is due to less locations being open and having fewer animals available for adoption from ending out of state transport. About 9,000 of the 23,000 animals AHS receives come through out of state transport, most notably in dogs.

But, when new animals are made available for adoption, boy do the requests come flying in. AHS has about 12 new animals posted for adoption each day, with a range of 20 to 25 adopters interested in each animal. Between 150 and 200 interested adopters fill out an application each day and one kitten received a whopping 150 interested applicants.

Rachel Mairose, the founder and executive director of Secondhand Hounds, has been impressed by the number of interested foster and adoption applications Secondhand Hounds has received. “Definitely, people are stepping up, and since they’re home they want to have a little furry companion, whether that is permanently or fostering for a short time,” Mairose said. “Just to get their fix.” Secondhand Hounds is an animal rescue, so its animals awaiting adoption are kept in foster homes, different from AHS. This luxury has allowed Secondhand Hounds, as well as Twin Cities Pet Rescue, to bring more animals into more homes.

Most of the dogs from Twin Cities Pet Rescue have been adopted within a week of being posted online. Secondhand Hounds has been receiving three times more applications than usual for adoption and 100s of foster applications every week, compared to the usual 10 or 20. When a cat or dog is posted online, the animal is usually pulled off the website within ten minutes on account of the surplus of people interested, whereas before an animal would stay online for a day or two. Mairose said they’ve been bringing in between 40 and 60 animals a week, slightly more than usual. One reason this number hasn’t significantly increased is Secondhand Hounds has its own veterinary center, and the amount of animals coming in needs to remain relatively steady since so many require medical attention. The other is tied to the reason there is such increased interest in the first place. “We have been trying to make sure we can still run our program if people go back to work,” Mairose said. “We don’t want to put ourselves in that situation where we’re struggling to find fosters because all of a sudden we don’t have them at our disposal.”

Animals, especially kittens and puppies, require time and devotion, as well as a financial commitment. Some shelters have already spoken about concerns in an increase in adoption returns because of financial constraints. These concerns have been taken into account by AHS, Secondhand Hounds, and Twin Cities Pet Rescue in various ways. Dixon and Mairose have placed an emphasis on education for potential adopters pertaining to finances, making a long term commitment, and what happens when people begin returning to work and spending less time at home. Twin Cities Pet Rescue added a question to their adoption application specifically addressing what will happen when restrictions are lifted.

What You Need to Know Before Adopting

It costs money to own a pet. Duh, you’re saying to your computer or cell phone. But, Mairose says, many people focus on the initial adopting fee, thinking that will be the most expensive part. Most pet owners spend $1,000 a year on their buddy. This includes food and vet costs, but there’s also unexpected expenses, like a dog getting sick from sticking their nose where it shouldn’t be. Including pet expenses in your budget is a valuable way to see if you have the money to adopt.

Long term commitment. While coronavirus rages on, states are lifting restrictions and more people are returning to work. Your pet is still at home and whether it's been thrilled or annoyed with the situation, it's likely grown accustomed to you being around all the time. Dixon said AHS will be introducing an online class on how to prepare your pet for returning to ‘normal’. Other places have recommended slowly introducing your pet to your normal routine, similar to preparing kids to return to school

Find a pet suited to your personality. “People can often tend to rely too much on either the breed of the pet or what the pet looks like, as compared to the pet’s personality fit with your lifestyle,” Dixon said. If you like to laze around the house, find a like-minded pet. If an animal is shy, it’s not wise to introduce it to a hectic household with small children. Considering pet personalities will make you more satisfied and lead to less returns.