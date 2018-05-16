Twin Cities Trainers for Every Type of Dog

× Expand Courtesy of Paws Abilities Dog Training Paws Abilities dog trainer

So your dog . . . is already a genius

Trainer: Carrie Davis

Dog School: Paws Abilities

Specialty: Ticks! Get your dog to ride a skateboard, why don’t you?

Man-dog mind meld: Why can’t your brilliant dog do the things that brilliant dogs do on YouTube—say, riding skateboards or playing toy pianos? “It’s all really about having fun, and going with your learner’s natural instincts,” says Davis. “To get them to play piano, first I get thrift-store kids’ toy pianos, and smear them with peanut butter.” Soon enough, the dog associates rewards with toy pianos. Teaching bowling is about putting treats on the bottom of toilet paper tubes. “We just mainly have fun though,” says Davis. “There’s no pressure in a tricks class, because who cares if your dog can ride a skateboard. But a lot of the time we find all the fun time together leads to better life at home. Because ‘stay’ and ‘play a piano’ aren’t that different to a dog.”

So your dog . . . isn’t exactly the problem

Trainer: Melissa Shamblott

Dog school: The Canine Coach!

Specialty: Human children!

Man-dog mind meld: Did your children beg and plead for a dog, promising they’d walk Foucault daily? And yet somehow they never do, and now you spend all morning dropping one charge at doggie daycare and the other at human daycare—and how did this happen? Lifelong educator Shamblott developed a camp with the dog trainers at The Canine Coach! that aims to solve this problem. Children ages 5–13 can bring their dog to camp. “It’s real campy and fun,” Shamblott says. “We do dog walking, dog obedience, we’ll teach them some dog sign language.” The camp also focuses on building empathy. “We have a ‘Dogma,’” she says. “Dogs are people too, and we work a lot on what does this mean? Of course they’re not really people, but like people, they need someone to care for them, they need exercise, they need food, lots of water, they need to have fun.”

So your dog . . . needs charm school lessons

Trainer: Jody Karow

Dog School: DogSense Online

Specialty: On-site sessions—say, at Home Depot

Man-dog mind meld: “With today’s modern lifestyles, dogs aren’t living like our grandparents’ dogs, out in the backyard,” says Karow, an in-demand dog trainer who specializes in sessions for go-anywhere family dogs. “Our dogs go to doggie daycare, they go to dog parks, they go to breweries, they’re flying on airplanes and staying in hotels. We give them the skills to lead that life successfully.” Karow describes two main categories for problems: at-home issues, like jumping on counters or barking at people who come to the door; and sociability problems, such as lunging at other dogs on a lake-path walk. “In the summer and fall, I’m on the Stone Arch Bridge a lot,” Karow says. “There are other dogs, there are Segways, bikers, kids and balloons, and there’s no place to hide or get out of dodge. If we can successfully get your dog across that bridge, we can do anything—and we can.”

How to train a dog: “We replace the scary thing, like a mailman, with an awesome thing, like when the mailman comes you get steak,” Karow says.

