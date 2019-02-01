How Leading Twin Cities Schools Are Building a College-Going Culture

× Expand College Illustration

As early as middle school, students hear from teachers and counselors about the importance of planning ahead for college. By the time they start high school, they already have significant choices to make about classes, workload, and activities that may impact their chances of getting into one of their desired colleges. And how about squeezing in some time for fun during the “best years of their lives”?

We talked to counselors and administrators at leading Twin Cities schools who are helping the next generation of students get college-ready. Here are some of the latest trends they’re seeing, and their best advice for tackling the task of planning for the future while still enjoying the present.

Find a Passion

Discover your individual interests, what gets you out of bed in the morning, and then pursue them with passion. Who could argue with that? Turns out it’s not only great advice for life, it’s what colleges are looking for in prospective students. Gone are the days of the well-rounded student, struggling to be all things to all people. In evaluating applicants, colleges are looking to bring in a well-rounded incoming class based on the specific goals of the institution, not necessarily do-it-all students, say counselors at several local schools.

“Colleges want a class of diverse students that collectively makes up a multi-dimensional campus community,” says Sarah Hogan, director of college counseling at Providence Academy in Plymouth. “The demand is to have students who have gone deep into their interests through their extracurriculars and course choices.” She says there’s a strong interest in “specialists” who can each contribute something unique to the college campus.

Mary Hill, director of college counseling at St. Paul Academy, hears the same appeals from colleges. “The real message is to be curious to discover what excites you and pursue that wholeheartedly,” says Hill. “It’s less about aiming to strike some perfect balance between, say, academics, sports, arts, service, and rather being as open to new experiences as possible, and developing those interests. That usually includes an involvement that you couldn’t imagine giving up.”

Brian Edel, upper school director at Saint Thomas Academy in Mendota Heights, says it’s not always easy to convince students to scale back. “We tell them it’s not about how thin you can be stretched but more about how deep you can dive into the things that you do,” he says. “But it’s still difficult to get them off the concept that more is better because they have so many interests, and it’s like this innate quality about them that just strives for more instead of depth.”

Sara Kyle, director of college counseling at The Blake School, encourages students to pursue the areas they enjoy and cautions against doing things they think a college requires. “Community Service seems to be something students believe is required by colleges and that is simply not true,” Kyle says. “If a student enjoys service, they should serve. If a student enjoys something different, that is what they should pursue.”

Make the Most of High School Without Missing Out on It

Beyond helping students home in on their interests, counselors are guiding them on their coursework and workload. Katherine Good, director of academic affairs at Parnassus Preparatory School in Maple Grove, cautions students about taking on too many advanced placement courses in the race for college credits. “I think especially in Minnesota, our conversation around college is all about how we can do it faster and cheaper,” says Good. “So many young people want to do PSEO full time their junior and senior years of high school, and they completely miss out on the high school experience.”

She admits that when it comes to college, affordability is a huge concern for families, but she questions the fast-tracking trend. “We don’t want anybody graduating with a student loan burden that’s going to prevent them from being able to start a career, or move out, or grow as a person,” she says. “But at the same time, I don’t know that we should always be bargain hunting when it comes to education.”

Hogan says one way Providence is helping students get the most out of high school is through a program called Pathways Toward Graduation, which focuses on identifying students’ strengths and interests, and guiding them on how to choose their coursework and activities accordingly. “Instead of hopping on the honors train, students can move in and out of college prep and honors level courses in ways that meet their aptitudes but also their aspirations,” says Hogan. “So you might have a student who’s really great in geometry and really loves it but maybe doesn’t want to or need to get through Calc 3. It gives students the ability to pick and choose based on their strengths and help them with priority setting that will help them as they’re looking at colleges.”

Minnetonka High School has led the way in offering advanced placement courses, and college counselor Phil Trout recognizes the importance of talking to students about balance. “The word grit has become very popular,” he says. “There’s a sense from high school students that they’ve got to prove they’ve got grit. So that’s one way to show it—‘I took on a level of rigor that set me apart from others.’ Those students always stand out. They just do. And yes, we worry about the student who is taking on too much. That’s one of the conversations we have every year with students. We’re always trying to figure out how to find that balance.”

Prioritize Personal Wellness

Local counselors and educators agree on the importance of talking to students about putting college preparation in perspective so that it doesn’t create unhealthy pressure and anxiety.

At Saint Thomas Academy, Edel sees an understandable spike in anxiety junior year among students and parents. “You find yourself trying to save the kids from themselves, reminding them that they’re kids and that they should leave time for personal time and just being a kid,” he says. “They’re concerned with how many AP honors classes they should take, and what

scores they need on this test, what core curriculars look best on their application. We try to talk about balance a lot.”

Minnetonka’s Trout says schools are taking student health seriously. “It’s part of our American work ethic, this idea that the nicest word you could ever use to describe someone is hard worker,” he says. “Come on, no it isn’t. What about happy? What about respectful? What about honest? At every single school and college it’s one of the top issues of the day: personal wellbeing.”

Because of the prevalence of social media in their lives, today’s teens face additional pressures that previous generations did not, with many feeling compelled to compete and compare themselves to their peers.

Hogan sees it firsthand. “I think there’s a new level of pressure for students because there’s so much coming at them,” she says. “Finding the healthy balance is a great challenge for many because they’re trying to wear many hats and also live up to those roles in real time, thinking ‘I’ve got to Snap. I’ve got to post. I have to be in all these different arenas.’ So, I think that school-life balance really becomes of absolute importance.”

At Parnassus, Good sees similar social pressures around college and encourages students to go at their own individual pace. “I think social media and the internet make it so easy to see what everyone else is doing and to feel like you’re not doing enough,” she says.

Don’t Skip Step 1: Self-Assessment

Trout says it’s crucial that students take the time to do self-discovery and self assessment, to ask themselves what the most important factors are for them personally, such as campus size, location, specialties, or even politics. He points out that for the current generation, Gen Z, cost is a strong factor.

“This is a decidedly more cost-conscious group of high school students,” he says. “That doesn’t mean they’ll shy away from places that have a high price tag, but rather they’re going to do the research, along with a parent, to see that it will be affordable.”

Jonathan Nicholson, director of college counseling at Breck School in Golden Valley, says self-discovery is crucial. “We encourage our students to first consider who they are through a series of reflections, conversations, and observations,” says Nicholson. “It’s not so much that they must know what they want to do, but they should know why they do what they do.”

Valuing their own interests and purpose in life can boost students’ confidence when they start to consider colleges. “It can be empowering for many students when they learn they need not be a finished product,” Nicholson adds. “They are expected to pursue an understanding and appreciation for who they are in context of their world. This can be revealed in the transcript and their co-curricular pursuits, what they read and who inspires them, where they are making an impact.”

Finding the right fit based on a student’s needs and interests is a philosophy promoted by Hogan at Providence. “There’s so much noise out there, and we’re increasingly working to help them develop inwardly and ask themselves ‘What are my interests, what am I curious about,’” she says. “We get beyond that wants list and ask what does the student need. That shift has helped us help students not just resume-build but discover what moves them beyond these AP classes.”

Kyle underscores this: “If students and parents make decisions that are in the best interest of the student, those decisions will lead to a college choice that is also in the best interest of the student,” she says. “By making authentic choices throughout high school, students will learn more about themselves and what they like, don’t like, and what they need in order to be successful.”

There’s No “Perfect” School, So Keep Your Options Open

Trout says one of his goals as a college counselor is to help students find several good matches, and then within that list they can select one. “I try very hard never to use the phrase ‘the perfect school,’” he says.

Kyle agrees. “Our philosophy [at Blake] that ‘college is a match to be made not a prize to be won’ means that we work with students to find many colleges that could be a good fit. The idea of a ‘desired college’ can feed the frenzy that students feel they need to be perfect to attain that perfect school. That isn’t to say that students don’t develop a preferred college. They certainly do. However, if they are not admitted to that school, it is important for them to have other colleges they really like and find to be a great fit as well….”

Good echoes this advice at Parnassus. “We’re very fortunate to have so many great options—including right here in Minnesota—both public universities and private liberal arts colleges,” she says. “What I try to tell our students is, ‘Believe it or not, your life will go on even if you don’t get into Harvard. You will find some place where you will thrive.’”

Be Patient With the Process

Hill tells students and parents at St. Paul Academy that the college search is an unfolding process that requires time management.

“You can’t rush it,” she says. “Even the growth you experience senior year through classes, activities, and family should be part of the values and priorities you apply to your college list and final choice.”

She tells families to set aside time once a week in the spring of junior year or fall of senior year to touch base on the college process and encourages students and parents to make it a time to share ideas and questions, not jump to conclusions.

“Don’t let the college topic intrude on every day, every car ride, or every mealtime, It’s not productive!” Hill says. “Our advice is to have a weekly conversation, not a daily quiz, about progress on the college search.”

Nicholson agrees. “I would encourage parents to slow things down, to allow time for their children to reflect, to express their voice, feelings and opinions, and to perhaps alter the course of their activities and pursuits,” he says. “Given the price of college these days, and what can often feel like high stakes decisions that arise everyday, that your child is becoming the best version of themselves and that they’re taking ownership in writing their story in their voice is my hope for families.”

On the Radar: 3 Things Colleges Look For Today

1. Geographical Diversity

Katherine Good, director of academic affairs at Parnassus Preparatory School, says that schools on the coasts, in particular, are looking for students outside their regions. “A lot of colleges like to brag that they have students from all 50 states,” she says.

Phil Trout, college counselor at Minnetonka High School, points to Minnesota schools looking to diversify their student body. “I think an entering, first-year class at Macalester isn’t even 20% Minnesotans,” he says. “So here’s something that’s really kind of funny. They’re looking for Minnesotans! The University of Minnesota Twin Cities, they’re looking for the student from Pipestone, and Winona, and Chisholm, and Fergus Falls. They’ve already got the student from Eden Prairie.”

2. Strong (and Early) Commitment

A high “yield rate”—the percentage of admitted students who end up enrolling in a school—is important to colleges, says Brian Edel, upper school director at Saint Thomas Academy. Because a high percentage reflects overall interest in the institution.

“Schools really focus on students who have expressed strong interest in the school,” Edel says. “They’re looking at whether they’ve engaged with their social media, visited the campus, attended a regional admissions event, or spoken to one of their college counselors. If you’ve checked a lot of those boxes, the likelihood that you’re going to be admitted is probably much greater, so be timely in returning communication, express interest in a number of ways, follow them on Twitter—these schools, these admissions departments, they really track those things. Colleges want to be wanted. If you demonstrate that you want to be there, that helps a great deal. Because it has evolved so greatly, kids are looking at so many schools, and colleges know that. If they get the sense that you have narrowed your scope and have really zeroed in on them, they’re going to come after you.”

Another trend in admissions is the early decision process, where colleges allow students to apply in August. “You have to commit early, and if you don’t follow through with that, which many students don’t, [colleges] are allowed to keep their admit rate low,” says Edel. “That’s big for colleges because it makes them look more prestigious and more selective.”

3. Filling Needs

Sara Kyle, director of college counseling at The Blake School, says it’s impossible to know what institution-specific enrollment goals colleges will have each year, but knowing that they exist can help students temper expectations.

“These goals include everything from number of new students to the specific needs of the academic departments as well as co-curricular needs,” she say. “If a college has a new art building, that may mean an enrollment goal of more students interested in the arts.These goals change each year, so beyond the basic academic expectations, it is impossible to know from one year to the next what a particular college is going to be looking for in admission.”

Trend Alert: Self-Reporting

Back in the day (like, a few years ago), students had to send official transcripts and test scores to every single school they were applying to. Now more and more colleges, including the University of Minnesota, are allowing students to self-report grades and ACT/SAT scores—saving time and money.

“This makes it easy for students to apply, easier for students to finish their application,” says Phil Trout, a college counselor at Minnetonka High School. “ACT and SAT have always charged a fee, so students will also be saving money.”

Colleges still check official records, just after students are accepted.