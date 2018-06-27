Tour Lake Minnetonka—Past and Present—on Steamboat Minnehaha

× Expand Photos by Ryan Donnell Minnehaha on Lake Minnetonka

Between 1906 and 1926, public transportation in the Twin Cities enabled you to board a streetcar in Stillwater, ride in to the Cities, transfer a few times, and end up in Wayzata, where you could transfer to a “streetcar boat,” which would ferry you to 27 points around the lake, including cities like Excelsior and destinations like the amusement park. These streetcar boats looked exactly like a streetcar, with the same wooden benches and glass windows you’ll recognize if you’ve ever taken the Lake Harriet streetcar. By 1921, some 220,000 streetcar boat riders chugged around our grandest metro lake.

All that came to an end in 1926—and the rise of the auto age—when the transit company ended service and sunk three of the ornate boats to the bottom of the lake to get them out of the way. (The rest were scrapped and sold.) Seventy years later, the line chugged back to life when local preservationists lovingly restored one of the original streetcar boats, the Steamboat Minnehaha, returning it to public service. (For more on how they did it, see “That Sinking (and Rising) Feeling.”)

Today, anyone can take a cruise from late May through September 3, with ticket prices starting at $15 for adults. The “Legends of Big Island” cruise encourages passengers to check out the site of the lake’s razed Gilded Age amusement park. “Minnetonka’s Gold Coast” allows you to peep at ritzy mansions. (See steamboatminnehaha.org for a full cruise schedule.)

What will you see from your streetcar seat? Complicated question. Lake Minnetonka’s great curse is its desirability: Little from the past survives, because everyone itches to build her own new castle. For instance, have you seen pictures of the Dayton-Burnet modernist masterpiece, which last sold in 2012 for $10 million dollars? Well, enjoy the pics, because the new owners knocked it down in 2013. Frank Lloyd Wright’s Lake Minnetonka house exists only in pieces, sprinkled around the country.

Now step on board, listen to the captain’s instructions, and our tour will get underway.

A View from the Deck

Fruen Cabin’s Swiss Chalet Boathouse on Big Island

One of the few survivors from Lake Minnetonka’s great and grand past is Big Island’s 1927 Fruen Cabin, with its boathouse that looks like a Swiss chalet. Can you picture Maria singing “My Favorite Things” on the dock? Why not?

The Wayzata Depot

Before he could build a lakeside rail depot, James J. Hill waged a feud with Wayzata. The dispute involved temperance, moving a water tower, and tearing down a depot. Hill finally won his war in 1906 and constructed the elegant Tudor depot that stands to this day, with a grand garden surrounding it.

St. Martin’s by the Lake

What do the U.S. Supreme Court, the Brooklyn Bridge, and Lake Minnetonka have in common? Architect Cass Gilbert, who designed the charming little St. Martin’s church for a wedding in 1888. It remains the site of picture-perfect weddings to this day.

Cargill Cottage on Carson’s Bay

Legend has it that Carson’s Bay took its name from the brother of frontiersman Kit Carson. Today, it is the site of a 1905–1906 Craftsman-style architectural masterpiece, originally built for James Flett Cargill by the Chicago architect Hugh Garden. Look for the wraparound porch and the natural stone chimneys.

That Sinking (and Rising) Feeling

In 1980, divers plunged 60 feet—past some no-doubt curious sunnies—to the bottom of Lake Minnetonka, attached cables and airbags to the hull of the Steamboat Minnehaha, and raised it from the muddy depths. (To sink the vessel some 50 years earlier, the hull had been drilled full of holes and the deck ballasted with ceramic tile.) Hope floats, but the Minnehaha sat in dry dock for a decade before restorations began.

Two more streetcar boats—the Como and the Hopkins—remain at the bottom of Lake Minnetonka. (Their sisters, the Harriet, Stillwater, and White Bear, seem to be forever lost.) Today, a network of state and federal laws prohibit divers from casually tampering with (or plundering) shipwrecks. If you want to raise the streetcar boats, you’ll need solid financing, a preservation plan, and permission from the state legislature. Still, they’re down there, likely full of walleye and muskies sitting on the streetcar benches.

