The Ultimate Summer Guide to Excelsior and Wayzata

Ice Coffee

Excelsior Jump-start your day with Dogwood coffee at locally owned 318 Cafe in the old lumber mill. Don’t be surprised to find yourself back here for late-night live music. Wayzata One of the original Caribou Coffee shops (est. 1992). Check the sidewalk tables for cycling CEOs and their peloton charging up on caffeine before hitting the Dakota Trail.

Beach Prep

Excelsior Big Island Swim & Surf can put you in Billabong board shorts (still a thing!) or an on-trend one-piece from Seafolly. And yes, you need an extra pair of Ray-Bans. Wayzata From Vineyard Vines polos to sailcloth bags, Sun & Slope will set you up for nine holes at Woodhill Country Club or with a sassy cover-up for drinks on the deck.

Picnic Pregame

Excelsior Grab a veg on focaccia or chicken salad on croissant from Patisserie Margo as you head into town. Then cross the street and peruse sustainable West Coast bottles at Wine Republic, which stocks solely biodynamic wine.

Wayzata The Muni offers the best of both worlds. At the liquor store, grab a boatworthy New California wine in a can or a splurge-y Opus One from the cellar. In the attached Wayzata Bar & Grill, score a Muni Clubhouse or a classic Cuban to go.

Frozen Treat

Excelsior The parlor customarily with a line out the door is Licks Unlimited. But the Tommy’s Tonka Trolley parked by the lake scoops flavors from Sebastian Joe’s.

Wayzata Crowds of all ages spill out of Ben & Jerry’s and onto the sidewalks. Watch the packs of teens cross the street with the cones so as not to be seen with their nannies.

Beer O'Clock

Excelsior Excelsior Brewing was the first brewery on the lake. (Order the Bridge Jumper IPA.) Six years later, the expanded taproom stands out as a social hub.

Wayzata Wayzata Brew Works provides a lakeside deck. Paddleboard up for a Skinny Dipper Kölsch, then order takeout from neighboring 6Smith eatery to fuel the paddle back.

Burger Break

Excelsior Monday at Coalition brings nine options, from the kimchi burger with sambal mayo to the bison burger with local blue cheese.

Wayzata You have to hit the bar for Bellecour’s fancy Dirty French burger, which oozes with Gruyere and goodness.

Where's the Party?

Excelsior Maynards overruns the docks and parking lots on weekends. Watch the pretty people at the waterside bars, drinking from plastic cups.

Wayzata It may have something to do with the mezcal cocktails at Baja Haus, but you can count on late-night shenanigans in this strip-mall sleeper hit.

Make it an Overnighter

Excelsior Bird House Inn Bed & Breakfast—a pretty pink Victorian house on Water Street—offers the only lodging in town. (With a little planning, a few of the town’s historic homes can be found on Airbnb.)