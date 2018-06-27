The Ultimate Summer Guide to Excelsior and Wayzata

One big lake, two different cities. You could spend a perfect day in Wayzata or Excelsior. But which one is your speed?

Minneapolis–St. Paul. Duluth–Superior. Fargo–Moorhead. Minnesota is full of twin cities and twin ports: places that share the same area but not the same vibe. To this list, we should add Wayzata and Excelsior. Separated by great waters, these Tonka communities represent hubs of dining and shopping. Yet you wouldn’t mistake them for the same place. Wayzata, to the north, prides itself on prominent chefs and glitzier retail. Excelsior, to the south, orbits around its lakeside park and the families that play there. Both towns come alive during the summer as ideal day-trip destinations, with ice cream shops, craft beers, and waterfront fun. Which twin matches your personality? Go find out!

