"Don't Uptown My Northeast": The Sheridan Neighborhood Effort

The Anchor Fish and Chips The Anchor Fish & Chips

On a gray Sunday morning in March, Mary Cassidy calls out to a customer, waving him inside her cozy coffee shop in Northeast Minneapolis. “The usual?” she asks him, then inquires about his wife and new baby. Cassidy has lived in Northeast Minneapolis for the past 40 years. She’s raised her kids here, and for the past six years she’s operated Maeve’s Café in the Sheridan neighborhood, along 13th Avenue near Third Street Northeast. This bustling spot is like a modern-day Cheers—everybody knows your name, and all are welcome. A plastic bin near the cash register collects donations for Standing Rock, and there’s a Black Lives Matter sign in the front window, which Cassidy says ignited threats to burn down her business not long ago. To the neighborhood locals, Cassidy is like a den mother and one of the chief advocates for how Sheridan is evolving as new businesses move in along with pricier housing. Four years ago, Dangerous Man Brewing opened across from a Catholic church known for its diverse congregation largely from Poland and Ecuador. There’s a used bookstore on the opposite corner, and down the block is Ann Kim’s popular new restaurant, Young Joni. “I watched them do all of their planning here as they sat by the front window,” Cassidy says of Kim, adding that the growth of indie businesses has brought a welcome spotlight to what was an otherwise under-the-radar neighborhood. But Cassidy and other business owners and residents say they want to preserve the diversity that’s defined the area. There’s even a T-shirt for the effort: “Don’t Uptown My Northeast.” She pushes for affordable housing and monitored growth to prevent out-of-state developers from changing the face of the neighborhood. “People are getting priced out of where they grew up,” she says. “If we grow too quickly, you end up undoing yourself. If we’re going to develop, let’s do it locally.”

Explore a corridor in Sheridan

Mary Cassidy of Maeve's Café

Maeve’s Café - Go for breakfast or stop for an Italian soda. 300 13th Ave. NE, Mpls., 612-379-1033

Eat My Words Bookstore

Eat My Words Bookstore - Browse more than 20,000 used books. “I like people to come in and find a book they didn’t know existed,” says owner Scott Vankoughnett. 1228 NE 2nd St., Mpls., 651-243-1756, eatmywordsbooks.com

Dangerous Manbrewing - A taproom inside a former bank that sometimes has to turn away customers because it’s at capacity. 1300 NE 2nd St., Mpls., 612-236-4087, dangerousmanbrewing.com

Gumball

Gumball Boutique - It workshops upcycled clothes, jewelry, and “More Cowbell” art. Because, well, more cowbell. 158 13th Ave. NE, Mpls., 612-568-5813, gumballboutique.com

The Anchor Fish & Chips - Sidle up to the low bar for shepherd’s pie and a pint of Guinness. 302 13th Ave. NE, Mpls., 612-676-1300, theanchorfishandchips.com

Young Joni - The third restaurant from Ann Kim, featuring wood-fired pizzas, Korean barbecue, and a speakeasy in the back bar. 165 13th Ave.NE, Mpls., 612-345-5719, youngjoni.com

Who Made Who - Design studio with screenprinted posters, fine art prints, T-shirts, cards, and calendars. 158 13th Ave. NE, Mpls., hey@missamyjo.com

Behind Bars Bicycle Shop - Bikes, bike parts, bike apparel, and bike repairs. 208 13th Ave.NE, Mpls., 612-436-0255, behind-bars.com

Matchbox Coffeeshop - A collectively owned, cash-only coffee shop with growlers of cold press. 1306 NE 2nd St., Mpls., 612-259-0069