Rock the Boat: The Moguls and Private Concerts of Lake Minnetonka

Tim McGraw concert in Lake Minnetonka backyard A view from the cheap (free!) seats at the private Tim McGraw concert in Smithtown Bay.

It was the weekend before Labor Day at Palmer Pointe, on Lake Minnetonka’s Smithtown Bay, and country music superstar Tim McGraw was about to close his set with the 1995 hit “I Like It, I Love It.” Still dressed for a bit of morning chill, McGraw wore a tight orange sweater with his painted-on blue jeans and his trademark black cowboy hat. The dress code for the 400 VIPs ran toward Chanel cowboy boots and Burberry party dresses.

Hosting the backyard charity event was Snap Fitness mogul Peter Taunton. But McGraw couldn’t ignore the flotilla of gatecrashers in pleasure craft, bobbing out in the bay.

“You know what?” McGraw said. “We’re gonna make this an annual thing!” The flotilla roared.

The private concert scene on Lake Minnetonka is a story of luxury boxes and bleachers. Except the grandees actually stand on the lawn and the groundlings occupy the water. No one advertises these shows. But somehow the locals always figure it out in time to stock up on beer, change into concert attire (bikinis and board shorts), and find a spot on the water.

The moguls of Lake Minnetonka have managed to retain a hit parade of arena-level acts for their closed summer events. Earlier in 2017, Darius Rucker (of Hootie and the Blowfish) played a private birthday party in Smithtown Bay. Zac Brown Band appeared at Marty Davis’s Camp Cambria charity gala in Wayzata Bay in mid-August. The summer before that, Muffy MacMillan (the Cargill heir) conscripted KISS to play her charity event in Wayzata Bay. The Tonka crowd referred to that show as “Muffypalooza.”

The Tonka concert pioneer may be Rick Born, a technology magnate who owns RBA Consulting. Born grew up in Iowa with dreams of becoming a concert promoter. He actually gave it a shot—“before I lost all the money I didn’t have and decided to get a real job,” he says.

In 1996, Born enlisted Kid Jonny Lang—“back when he was really a 15-year-old kid”—to serenade 250 friends at his house on Fagerness Point. After relocating to Bohn's Point and befriending Glenn Frey, Born hired the Eagles singer to play a Fourth of July party for 3,000 friends and employees—and, of course, the flotilla in the bay. “We had a joint friend in Tom Lehman,” Born remembers. “And Glenn cut me a good deal on his going rate.”

Frey played three Fourth of July parties in a row (“He used to call me ‘Borny’”), before ending the tradition. Born recalls Frey telling him, “‘Borny, I don’t think I can do this anymore, because people are starting to think I’m fronting the Rick Born House Band.’”

In 2013, Born kicked off a more public event, Wayzata Beach Bash, with the country act Big and Rich. Subsequent summers have brought Sammy Hagar and the Goo Goo Dolls.

“I don’t know why I keep doing it,” he says. “It drives me crazy and it drives my assistant crazy. But I love the lake.”

