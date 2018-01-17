The Coldest Vikings Game Ever Played

× Expand Photograph by Tom Lynn/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images Inside the Stadium at the Coldest Vikings Game

An entire generation of Vikings fans grew up in a bubble. Sheltered by the Teflon skies of the Dome, our parents subjected us to endless humblebraggadocio about the “frigid tundra” of Met Stadium in the ’70s. Snowmobile suits and schnapps and coach Bud Grant barring sideline space heaters. We grew up feeling like we had missed out on something cooler than cool.

That is until 2015, the second of two interim seasons that the Vikes played on the U of M campus at TCF Bank Stadium, while construction continued on the new U.S. Bank Stadium. The team won the NFC North, ensuring an outdoor playoff game in Minnesota for the first time since 1976.

The Vikings drew the Seahawks, a squad only a couple of seasons removed from Super Bowl success, and with a famous “12th man” fan base. Welcome to Minneapolis, you 1-Clicking, venti-latte-with-soy–soaked fish tossers!

Early in the week, the forecast called for a cold game, but nothing historic: 0 or -1 F. But by Wednesday, those numbers started to plummet, and now it looked like we would be taking our place in the history books. In the newspaper, weatherman Paul Douglas described “a Thelma and Louise temperature trend”—that is, a drop “off the cliff.”

I remember looking around social media that week and feeling that I wasn’t alone in my perversion: We all wanted to suffer, the Domed generation especially. And we wanted to subject Seattle and its fans to hostile weather that we would revel in.

That being said, despite all the sadomasochistic forecast-peeping, it was surprisingly hard to find somebody to take my other ticket. Finally, my boy Andy, who grew up in Florida, declared he was down. He’s a motorcycle guy and a bit of an adrenaline junkie, but he isn’t stupid. He began looking for a parka upgrade and warm boots. My dad suggested bringing cardboard to protect our feet from the frozen concrete (Dad has hobo skills?). I actually scavenged for some boxes, but as my Uber pulled away from the apartment at 8:30 am, I realized I’d left them on the kitchen table.

I met Andy outside TCF at 9 am. The skies looked clear blue and the air temperature registered at a hyperborean -9 degrees. The kind of air that hurts your gums when you breathe. Across the TCF parking lots, Vikings fans behaved like Wildlings beyond the wall: tossing footballs, grilling meats, passing around jugs of fermented fluid that could double as windshield de-icer. My tailgating cousins had prepped a big pot of chili and we hung out in their butane-heated tent for a couple of hours.

By kickoff, the temp had climbed to -6 with a -25 windchill. That made it the coldest game in Vikings history (take that, Dad!), and the third-coldest game ever, trailing only a fluky -9-degree game in Cincinnati (1982) and the legendary Ice Bowl in Green Bay (1967). It was so cold that the Gjallarhorn (ba-BAAAAA! ba-BAAAAAAA!) shattered before kickoff and needed to be replaced with an older model from storage. It wasn’t cold enough to prevent then-88-year-old Bud Grant from running onto the field for the coin toss in shirtsleeves. Kinky.

Of course the game played out as a tightly contested, teeth-clattering affair. The Vikings executed three hard-earned field goals, and at -6 degrees, a 9-0 lead seemed insurmountable. But they allowed the Seahawks back into the game on one of those are-you-kidding-me broken plays by Russell Wilson, and gave them the lead after a fumble by Adrian Peterson.

My buddy Andy spent most of the third quarter huddling in a concourse bathroom trying to get feeling back into his feet. It didn’t seem right Andy should lose his toes for nothing, though, and sure enough, by the time he returned, Teddy Bridgewater was calmly driving us toward the win on a two-minute drill. With 26 seconds remaining, and the Vikes down by 1, Blair Walsh lined up a 27-yard field goal. I remember the guy in front of me turned his back toward the field, locked eyes with me, and said, “I can’t look.”

When Blair missed—of course he missed—the entire stadium fell silent. The 10-year-old boy standing next to me began to quietly cry. And then we shuffled out of the stadium—not Wildlings now but Wights.

They say that in the aftermath of bad frostbite you never stop feeling shards of glass in the affected area, like real-life stigmata or something. I remember my first football coach used to say terrible weather always feels better when you win. Well, we lost. And that loss will be written upon our extremities forever.