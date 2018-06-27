The Best of Lake Minnetonka: Where to Eat, Boat, Drink, and Bike

× Expand Photo by Ryan Donnell Kids jumping off dock into Lake Minnetonka

Forget about the mansions. The money. The Maseratis. Lake Minnetonka is a special place for reasons that have nothing to do with nice things. A special place, maybe, in spite of them. Drive Highway 15 west out of Wayzata on a sunny Saturday. Ignore the estates on Ferndale and the prim (pompous?) grounds of Woodhill Country Club.

Try, instead, to see just the lake that surrounds you. Once you’re out on the water—jumping off Arcola Bridge, sightseeing on the top deck of the Steamboat Minnehaha, imbibing on the wharf at Lord Fletcher's—all that fancy stuff fades to the background. And you’re left with 22 square miles and 30-plus channels of grandeur. Lake Minnetonka will capture the imagination of even the most jaded of passersby if you let it. So why not let it?

By Drew Wood

Tourism is at the heart of Lake Minnetonka, and it has been forever. We look back at the lake's origins.

By Stephanie March

One big lake, two different cities. You could spend a perfect day in Wayzata or Excelsior. But which one is your speed?

By Drew Wood

A lost amusement park. A forgotten hermit. A whole bunch of buildings that burned. What’s the story with those dots in the middle of Lake Minnetonka?

by Frank Bures

Yacht? Not. Here’s how to see Lake Minnetonka the right way: on a three-hour bike trip.

by Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl

The Steamboat Minnehaha gives passengers a glimpse of Lake Minnetonka’s glamorous past—and present.

By Drew Wood

Here’s a philosophical question: Did you go cruising on Lake Minnetonka if the Tonka Paparazzi didn’t take a picture of you cruising on Lake Minnetonka?

No boat? No problem! Pack your cooler and don’t forget your ID. Here’s your rent-and-go guide to the best lake day ever.

By Steve Marsh

The private concert scene on Lake Minnetonka is a story of luxury boxes and bleachers. Except the grandees actually stand on the lawn and the groundlings occupy the water.