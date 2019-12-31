The '10s: A Decade in Review

× Expand Shutterstock '10s

In only 10 years, the Twin Cities has been real busy. Our restaurant scene took risks and succeeded, we have a surprising brewery-per-capita ratio, we voted our hearts out, and saw the landscape of the city change, quite literally, with the addition of giant stadia.

When looking at the last decade, it’s hard not to split it into two distinct sections: 2010-2015 and 2016-now. Honestly, pre-2016 fades out for some reason–our brains were congested with an overload of information since then. Needless to say, we tried our hardest to reach into our memory banks, (aided by the internet) and if we’ve already forgotten something we should forget, well, that’s kind of the point.

What better way to start the new roaring ‘20s than to relive the good, the bad, and the ugly of the last 10 years? Grab your popcorn.

The Surly Bill

The 1920s had prohibition, the 2020s will have more micro-brew-stilleries than we can count. Local brewmaster Omar Ansari took over his dad’s old abrasives shop and started brewing a new idea: Surly. His ABV-infused mission led to 2011’s revolutionary libations legislation. The Surly bill allowed breweries and distilleries to serve and sell their products from their taprooms. Micro breweries and distilleries jumped at the opportunity and populated every nook and cranny of the metro. We’ll drink to that.

Historic Elections

In 2018, Ilhan Omar won her congressional race for Minnesota’s 5th district and became the first Somali-American in Congress and one of the first two Muslim-American women in Congress. That year, Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan also became the highest-ranking Native woman to be elected to executive office in the United States. In St. Paul, Mitra Nelson became the city’s only LGBTQ elected official, the only renter’s voice, and brought the city its first woman majority City Council in history. Minneapolis also saw the election of two trans City Council members, Phillipe Cunningham and Andrea Jenkins, breaking barriers in public office.

Prince

Music fans everywhere were devastated over Prince’s death on April 21, 2016. We honored our locally-grown legend with an impromptu memorial on the streets of downtown Minneapolis with a performance by Lizzo that attendees will surely remember for the rest of their lives. His Chanhassen mansion, where he died, now preserves his life, and last year he spoke his final words in The Beautiful Ones. (Add it to your reading list, stat.) We remember Prince’s Minnesota roots–he’s OURS!–with the only gold star on First Avenue’s walls.

Viral Animals

Animals invaded the Twin Cities this decade. From the MPR Raccoon scaling the side of the UBS Plaza building in St. Paul, to the Target Field Squirrel rooting for the home team last summer, we’ve witnessed an abundance of overly-social animals in Minnesota. All we need to top that off is a black cat attempting a touchdown in a Giants–Cowboys game. Good thing that was New Jersey.

Travail

Before farm to table was the norm, a handful of local chefs came together in 2013 and formed the Travail Collective. Robbinsdale has never seen such delicious, well, everything. From make-your-own Dip-n-Dots (an early Travail novelty), chef’s menus, a new location, and the construction of Travail 3.0, to gourmet pizza at PAMP and southern flair at Minnesota BBQ Co., there seems to be no limit to the amount of changes and flavors the Travail Collective can crank out in just under a decade. Hold onto your foodie hats for the ‘20s.

Celeb Chef

Justin Sutherland has had a stellar run in the last few years: TV show, restaurants galore, and rockin’ his siganture beard. After he made us proud with a good run on Top Chef earlier this year, Sutherland joined the management team of Madison Restaurant Group, dominating St. Paul’s foodie scene with The Fitz, Gray Duck, Handsome Hog, and Ox Cart, among others.

Love Wins

Minnesota legalized same-sex marriage in 2013, when Governor Dayton signed a same-sex marriage bill into law. This was a full two years before the United States Supreme Court ruled that same-sex marriage is a legal right across the nation, striking down all state bans on gay marriage. August 1, 2013 saw happy couples across the state tying the knot.

Presidential Prospects

Minnesota tosses its hat in the ring every so often, and presidential bids are no exception. Most recently Senator Amy Klobuchar has been running as a candidate for 2020. Amidst the crowded Democratic race, Klobuchar has managed to hold her own–Saturday Night Live even included her in a sketch, with Rachel Dratch poking fun at her “rehearsed Midwestern mom jokes.” Flash back a few years, and you might remember when former Representative Michele Bachmann and former Governor Tim Pawlenty were both candidates for the 2012 presidential bid. Both eventually dropped out.

Stadiums

This has been a big decade for large sports stadiums around the Twin Cities. In 2010, the Twins found an open-air home at Target Field, proudly built from Minnesota-sourced limestone. In 2014, we lost the Metrodome (RIP), but the mothership docked on Chicago Avenue in 2016 with U.S. Bank Stadium, the new home of our favorite purple people. Just last year, the Minnesota United got an upgrade with their first dedicated soccer stadium. St. Paul, say hello to Allianz Field. What new field-play facilities will the next 10 bring? (Wind Chill, we’re looking at you.)

Although there’s much to remember in stadium news since 2010, we would like to forget the couple years we spent trekking to TCF Bank Stadium for Every. Sporting. Event. Ever. No offense, Gophers. We just needed a change of scenery.

In Style

In the last decade we’ve seen a lot of different eras run through our wardrobes: ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s. We think we’ll be seeing some ‘20s-style piece reappearing in the next 10 years. Some of our faves over the last 10 years include patchwork patterns, lots of leather, military and utilitarian pieces (think utility jumpsuits and the like), ‘80s-style neons, and western details like cowboy boots. Nineties grunge has been coming in hot lately–shredded denim, raw hems, distressed everything, scrunchies–and slip dresses and skirts are taking hold of our partywear. The 2010s saw chunky, lug-soled boots and footwear, dramatic sleeves, puffy shoulders, and tartan-esque prints. At the top of our trends list for the last 10 years: Animal prints of all kinds–snakeskin, leopard, zebra–affixed every wearable from purses and shoes to jackets, tops and tights.

Minnesota: Championship Destination

After our brand new stadium went up in 2016, the Vikings looked like they might be hosting their own Super Bowl. It was a historic host anyways–we hosted number 26 and then 52–but a Vikings appearance would have been stellar. (Oh, the treachery of being a Minnesota sports fan!) East Coasters invaded our snow-covered Nicollet Mall for 10 days of Super Bowl LII events. We’re not mad about sharing our city, we’re just a little defensive about our football ability. Plus, it was about -100 all week, which doesn’t improve our reputation as the home of Elsa and Anna.

On the east side, St. Paul’s Cathedral Hill hosted Red Bull Crashed Ice for seven consecutive years. That ended in February 2018, but, our days as the hostess with the mostest didn’t end then. The NCAA Final Four came to U.S. Bank Stadium in April 2019. This was Minneapolis’ fourth Final Four. We also finally got some warm weather coverage when Chaska’s Hazeltine hosted the Ryder Cup in 2016. Hazeltine will become the first U.S. course to host the RC twice in 2028 when it returns to Minnesota. Maybe the ‘20s are the decade where we dispel the “Do you get snow in July? Do you ice skate to work year-round?” questions.

Restaurants

The 2010s saw a lot of restaurant turnover. Deli-style bagel joint Meyvn closed after only 10 months on Lake Street. About three weeks short of a year, Wayzata’s The Dough Room stopped dishing out its handmade pasta. Why can’t we keep bread-based places alive, Minnesota?

The end of the decade saw the closure of several local institutions. O’Gara’s sprawling Selby and Snelling building was demolished with plans for a highrise with a new OGs on the first floor. In November, the O’Garas announced that they won’t be moving back in. Don’t fret, St. Paulians! We can still get those famed wings and stiff drinks at the State Fair. Minneapolis’ Old Spaghetti Factory stopped dishing out its traditional large portion pasta in 2019, too. Instead of red sauce, how about bowling and boujee drinks at the new Pinstripes?

Fashion Flops

While we’ve had a lot of awesome, Instagrammable looks over the past 10 years, we’ve also had a lot of fashion flops and fads we think we could leave behind. Dear bucket hats, please don’t follow us into 2020. We’ll be tossing out our ugly sneakers and tiny sunglasses. We’re mystified by how rubber shoes continue to follow us from year to year, decade to decade… What could we abandon in the New Year? Crocs, always crocs. Our phones are too big now, so goodbye teeny tiny bags (Lizzo is the exception 😉). And who actually looks good in bike shorts?

Bad Memes

The blue and black vs. white and gold dress, planking, parkour, Icing, “What Does the Fox Say,” romphims (the male version of a romper), Alex from Target, First World problems, the cinnamon challenge, minions, ice bucket challenge, Saltine challenge, asking for a friend, Kermit memes, hot dogs or legs, the mannequin challenge, Tide pods, the Harlem Shake, “Gangnam Style,” bottle flipping, “Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepsen, the Old Spice guy, “Friday” by Rebecca Black, RIP Harambe, “22” by Taylor Swift (calling Taylor 'T Swift'?), left shark from Katy Perry’s Super Bowl show, forever alone, the whip and nae nae, Saturdays are for the boys, “Old Town Road,” Obama and Biden memes, ASMR and Satisfying videos, OK Boomer. Need we say more?

Bacon?

Okay, we get it, bacon tastes good. Well, sometimes. But too much of a good thing is just bad. And bacon everything wasn’t good when it came, and we sure hope that this can be a trend that doesn’t reappear in the future. Scrunchies are more than welcome to come back any time, but bacon flavored toothpaste and floss, bacon seasoning, and bacon candy can stay in the purgatory of the past. And please for the love of goodness, keep the bacon off of the donuts.

Disappointing Sports

Remember that new stadium and Super Bowl LII visit? We’re circling back to that. This decade has been a hard one for Minnesota sports fans. After 9 years, we lost Adrian Peterson to a knee injury in 2016 and then to the French Quarter (then to Arizona, then to Washington–maybe we were lucky to avoid all of this switching action?) We were good with Case Keenum, then we struggled with Case Keenum (and then lost him to Washington, too–what is this?!). The Vikings didn’t make the 2018 Super Bowl. We were excited to get Kirk Cousins, but now it’s more of a love-hate thing. The Twins had a rockin’ 2019 season and made it the World Series playoffs. They even had a fun name for it–Bomba Szn–and reintroduced homer hankies. Those hankie came in handy to dry our tears when they didn’t quite pull through for the World Series. We Minnesotans have a tumultuous relationship with our home teams who can only seem to be good enough to get our hopes up and then dash them at the last minute. The Gophers were one game away from a Rose Bowl appearance in 2019… Do we want to continue? The list of wins and appearances within reach is long. We’re hoping for more reaching and less bouncing off our fingertips in the ‘20s. Maybe the roaring ‘20s will be filled with Minnesota fans cheering for our awesome teams. If only… don’t hold out hope, MN.

North Branding

Askov Finlayson rolled with the Bold North branding of our sub-zero state, creating their own version: winter wear sporting “North.” We were cool with it. Then, they started in on a “Keep the North Cold” campaign and we had to draw the line. Winter from October to May is enough–we want summer sometimes, too. Enough said. Maybe we need swimsuits that say “Summer Sometimes” for 2020…?

Pointergate

In 2014, KSTP ran a story accusing former Mayor Betsy Hodges was flashing gang signs with her constituents. The strange controversy was known as Pointergate. Hodges and the person in the photo were merely pointing at each other, but KSTP was adamant that her finger pointing was more than simply a candid photo. KSTP and the reporter remained staunch in their position, despite evidence that Hodges just really likes to take photos with her finger pointing at someone.

The Mummified Dayton's Monkey

It was certainly unexpected, but moreover, it was plain gross. When a mummified monkey was found in the Dayton’s Project building in 2018, it wasn’t the type of press the project or Minnesota was looking for. Many wondered where the monkey came from, after all, finding a preserved raccoon would be more on brand. One theory is that it’s a rogue monkey that disappeared from the pet store, back when exotic animals of the primate varietal were sold in pet shops. Makes you wonder what else is lurking in the Cities’ oldest buildings.

Grape Salad

Who has even heard of grape salad? When The New York Times assigned Minnesota a dish called grape salad in a 2014 state-by-state Thanksgiving food spread, there was absolute Minnesota-style outrage. To rub a little salt in the wound, Wisconsin had wild rice and North Dakota got lefse. Oofta. The New York Times even responded to the outcry, but noted that it wasn’t a total mistake. We do like goofy salads here (Seven-Layer Salad or Snickers Salad anyone?), but grape salad just isn’t near and dear to our hearts or holiday traditions.