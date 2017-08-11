That Time When Steve Zahn Broke Into the Minnesota Zoo

What started off as an innocent ‘why do you love Minnesota’ interview for our My North series (if you haven’t heard about it, familiarize yourself) turned into actor Steve Zahn confessing to breaking into the Minnesota Zoo in his twenties.

Many things, unfortunately, hit the cutting room floor for this video series. But this was just too good to pass up. Steve swore the story was true and told us to ask his friends, for he thought they could better tell the tale, so we heeded his order, hoping that the statute of limitations on zoo break-ins is less than 30 years. We tracked down his pal Peter Brietmayer (think the Fargo series, Jingle All the Way, and Fantastic Beasts), a native Minnesotan who currently resides in LA.

“I remember that,” Brietmayer excitingly exclaims in a phone interview. “It was me, Steve, and two friends, Shawn and Jeff, who worked at the Minnesota Zoo. They were the night janitors while they were going to the U of M. They had the keys to everything. Nick Sadler was there, who was another friend of mine from Apple Valley High School that Steve had gotten to know. We ran around the zoo like crazy.”

As for the dolphins part that Steve mentions, it’s a little fuzzy to Peter.

“Something happened with the dolphins. I can’t remember exactly. We didn’t go swimming with them. Or maybe we did. I honestly don’t remember. We did so many crazy things back then. I think we were trying to get their attention so they would come to us. We’re making all these noises. We weren’t even drunk.”

Steve and Peter have lost touch over the years, but, after all of the reminiscing, Peter mentioned wanting to reconnect with Steve.

Maybe that reunion will involve breaking into another zoo, for old time’s sake.