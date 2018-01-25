Stupor Bowl Returns Again, and so do the Drunken Bikers

× Expand Photo by Emerson Gutierrez Bikes in the Snow

The Super Bowl isn’t the only competition that has earned its Roman numerals. For the last 20 Super Bowl eves, Minneapolis has staged the Stupor Bowl, the nation’s coldest Alley Cat bike-messenger race. Stupor Bowl XXI will probably see 300 crazies race in two divisions, both speed and stupor, hitting a manifest of 15 to 20 checkpoints that include a few of our many, many bike shops and bars (thus, the stupor). Grand prize? Maybe yet another bike frame.

About that probably: Alley Cats remain an underground phenomenon, and it’s notoriously difficult to get any of the organizers, sponsors, or participants to actually go on record. Unless maybe after you’ve already won a couple.

Forty-nine-year-old Milwaukee-based courier Chris Zito is a three-time champion in the stupor division (an honor claimed by downing a full slate of drinks while accurately completing the run). Although he concedes there’s an asterisk on his Stupor Bowl XI win. And maybe his Stupor Bowl V win, too. “All messenger races are known for their erroneous finishes,” he says. “I mean, you’re hitting 14 bars and having 14 drinks. Two hours and 40 miles later—well, you know.”

The Stupor Bowl draws the top bike-messenger talent from all over the country: Red Bull fixed-gear riders like Nico Deportago-Cabrera and Austin Horse have competed in the past. But because the art of bike messengering depends so heavily on a crossword puzzle–like knowledge of cycle routes through the city, locals enjoy a decided edge. And then there’s the February factor. Zito says the race started with our Minneapolis guys going, “‘OK, you couriers from San Francisco, come race up here where it’s cold.’”

Zito says that the comp between the top men and women can be cutthroat. But most of the riders treat it as a buzzed-up, once-a-year reunion, where they can blow raspberries at the sportsball-mad civilians, watching advertising on Sunday.

And he cheerfully dismisses the paranoia in the messenger community about getting sued or busted. Zito guarantees the police will dole out a couple of tickets for running red lights. “But what are they gonna do?” he asks. “They can’t shut it down. If the cops show up and say, ‘Everybody’s gotta go,’ everyone will say, OK—GO!”