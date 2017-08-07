State Fair Like A Pro

× Expand Illustration by Mario Zucca Minnesota State Fair illustration

Bust out your elastic-waist pants and fanny packs because Minnesota’s annual ode to excessive consumption is nearly upon us.

Be sure this year you show up with a better plan than eat a corn dog, get a pail of Sweet Martha’s cookies, and avoid stepping in horse poop. We asked our crack team of State Fair pros, who spend more time at our annual get-together than that gopher mascot guy Fairchild, for some of their trade secrets. Use their collective wisdom to ensure that this year when you walk through those green gates, you’ll rise above the sweaty masses with greater State Fair enlightenment.

Nab Line-Less Cold Press

Stop waiting in lines down the block for the nitro cold press at the Farmer’s Union! The power move is to go to the back counter inside French Meadow for an iced coffee.

Score Deals

“Thrifty” Thursdays are the best days for deals at the fair, and the Blue Ribbon Bargain Book is your best bet for coupons. The fair has strict rules about promotions, so you won’t find any impromptu sales, although some vendors have pre-approved clearance sales on the final day.

De-Nauseate

Ever consume so many stunt beers, mini donuts, and corn dogs that you feel sick? No? Just us? Well, a big cup of Prohibition Kombucha from the Produce Exchange (across from the Ballpark Café at the corner of Carnes and Underwood) will cure what ails ya.

Shop Westward

West End Market offers a taste of Twin Cities shopping with I Like You and Piccadilly Prairie—boutiques you can shop beyond the fair.

Get Properly Clogged

In the northwesternmost corner of the ground floor of the Coliseum sits MN’s best clog shop, the fair-only, straight-from-Sweden Troentorp booth. Pro tip: If they don’t have your size in the color you want, they’ll mail them to you later, free of charge.

Wear a Poncho to Skip the Lines

You’d think you want to be at the fair on a perfect day—but the smart move is to go when rain is in the forecast. All the vendors are there, the same exhibits, but only 10 percent of the crowds.

Meet Makers

There’s a new shopping area showcasing Minnesota makers.The Veranda is on the west side of the Grandstand’s reimagined upper level with more than 20 vendors including graphic artist Adam Turman. It also includes the new Hideaway Speakeasy, serving sandwiches, local craft beer, and wine.

Become the Fair’s BFF

For as little as $25, you can join Friends of the Fair Foundation and get an annual pin, a Blue Ribbon Bargain Book, and access to the AC-chilled J.V. Bailey House during the fair. Give a bit more (levels up to $5,000) and you’ll get free admission tickets, preferred grandstand seating, even one of those personalized bricks on the grounds.

Pull a Food Switcheroo

× Expand State Fair food S'moresas (left) and Lefse Good Times Roll

Since the Midtown Global Market stall in the International Bazaar is split between two vendors, you can get the Hot Indian S’moresas the first week and be the first to try Rabbit Hole’s new pineapple rice lefse rolls the second (starting August 25).

Get Doll Beauty Bargains

Perfect for the kid who wants all the American Girl clothes and the parent who doesn’t want to pay top dollar for them, deep in the Merchandise Mart sits a lady who spends all winter crocheting, sewing, and otherwise making awesome 18-inch doll clothes, and then comes to the fair and sells them for $18-$20 a pop.

Take a History Walk

Little-known fact: The fair has quite a history. Other little-known fact: You can take a 12-stop, cell phone–guided Historic Walking Tour to learn about it. Complete at least eight stops and you can earn a prize from the Bailey House.

Market with a Milk Mustache

Don’t let the butter sculptures and milkshakes distract you from shopping the Dairy Building. That’s where you’ll find Paddle North’s premium bamboo paddleboards; Dajo Adventure Gear for backpacks, knives, and more; and Cowhide Outlet, which has good deals on cowhide rugs.

Be Waited On

On the back side of the Ag-Hort Building toil a fair anomaly: servers who wait at a restaurant with chairs. They work at The Peg, which prides itself on being the fair’s only full-service resto, and also cooks up some mean French toast.

Have the Best $1 Coffee

We all know that the Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church Dining Hall has Swedish egg coffee foronly $1, right? Right?!

Recharge Your Kids

Tots run out of steam before you? Park ’em in front of the air-conditioned movie screens at the Blue Moon Diner for a spell and add hours of good times to your day.