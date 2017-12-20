St. Paul Mayor-Elect Melvin Carter on Dad Jeans, Public Schools, and His Vision for St. Paul

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams St. Paul mayor-elect Melvin Carter Mayor-elect Melvin Carter at the Hallie Q. Brown Community Center in the St. Paul neighborhood where he grew up.

Golden Thyme coffee shop bustles a week after St. Paul’s 2017 mayoral election. Campaign signs still bedeck nearby front yards, almost all proclaiming “Melvin Carter for St. Paul.” The café on Selby Avenue lies in the heart of the neighborhood where Melvin Carter III grew up, his father a police officer, his mother a public school teacher. So it’s really no surprise he won the area’s front-yard vote.

But on November 7, Carter won the yards—and the votes that go with them—in neighborhoods well beyond Summit-University. The affable 38-year-old DFLer managed a clear election-night victory, capturing more than 50 percent of the vote despite being one of 10 candidates on a ranked-choice ballot. While Minneapolis tallied, tallied, and then tallied its ranked-choice ballots, nearly a day after polls closed, St. Paul’s first African American mayor was already well into his victory lap.

And on this fall day, the lap continues. Carter walks into Golden Thyme wearing a trim blue suit and it doesn’t go unnoticed. “Oh, no. Don’t go getting all Obama on us!” says a woman by the door as she pulls in the smiling mayor-elect for a big bear hug from which he never technically escapes, as hugs and handshakes propel him around the human chain encircling the tiny café. Fifteen minutes after he floated in, Mayor-elect Melvin Carter sits down to chat. Between bites of a two-handed breakfast sandwich and small talk with well-wishers, Carter talks about dad jeans, his relationship with the (lesser) city on the other side of the river, and his vision for St. Paul.

So, here we are. You won. Describe the emotions of Tuesday, November 7.

Because of the uncertainty of ranked-choice voting, we expected kind of a buffer while we waited. We got our children together around the dinner table on Monday night and said, “Don’t expect to know anything on Tuesday.” That was very unsatisfying for them. Then they got mad on Tuesday when we found out. The amount of support that we received in every corner of the city was, honestly, very humbling.

Is there that human element in there that’s like, “Oh, man! Now I’ve got to actually do this—now I’ve got to perform”?

There absolutely is. The things we spent this year talking about are real things that have a profound impact on people’s lives every day—things that are, literally, matters of life and death for so many people. It’s a heavy load.

For the people who didn’t follow the St. Paul mayoral race, who is Melvin Carter?

I grew up in St. Paul, and was raised in our rec centers and our libraries and our public schools. I grew up surrounded by adults, whether it was at school or at church or in the neighborhood, who were determined to see me succeed, whether I wanted to or not.

You were born in 1979. Are you a Gen-Xer or a Millennial?

I think I’m right in the middle. I know for a fact that the Millennials who worked on our campaign didn’t call me a Millennial.

In fact, your communications director was poking fun at your proclivity for wearing dad jeans.

Dad jeans. Dad jokes. Yeah—.

It’s a real thing. You get into your late 30s and your cool compass begins to lead you astray.

Here’s what I know: When I was a kid and it was zero degrees outside, I wanted to figure out how to walk out the door looking cool. At some point along the line, I changed my mind and figured I’d better walk out the door looking warm. It was a fundamental shift in my life.

Your counterpart in Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, is only 36. What’s your relationship with Mayor-elect Frey like?

I’ve had a good relationship with mayor-elect Frey for quite some time. He brings a real energy and big vision for Minneapolis, and our focus has been saying we can’t be afraid to build a big vision for St. Paul. I think there are an incredible amount of opportunities for us to work together.

× Expand St. Paul mayor-elect Melvin Carter meeting constituents

R.T. Rybak used to say that as mayor of Minneapolis he was co-mayor of the Twin Cities. The idea being that it’s not Minneapolis versus St. Paul, even though we love to joke about which city is better as a—

—But, we know who’s better.

Right. Minneapolis.

Absolutely not.

Ha! Do you see working with Minneapolis as a priority?

I do. One of the themes of my campaign was seeing liabilities as opportunities. I’ve pointed to our river. That river is why we’re both cities in the first place—it’s why folks stopped to establish cities here. But the best we’ve been able to do for some time now is to build bridges over it. Which treats it like a problem, not like a great resource. If we look at Minneapolis and St. Paul as competition, then we’re missing one of our biggest opportunities.

Is the impact of city government bigger now, maybe, than ever?

Particularly in the craziness that’s going on in Washington, cities are going to have to lead. Government at all levels is too focused on the job of compliance. If we check off all the boxes, we’ve done well. But if you see city hall as a change agent, then it’s not just about building stuff and passing laws, it’s about transforming people’s lives. Right now in St. Paul, we could better predict a child’s life based on her race and zip code than on how hard she works and how smart she is. That’s something that we have to change from city hall.

There’s a tendency to look at urban politics versus rural politics. Like, somehow if you’re solving a problem for one, you’re causing harm to the other. How does St. Paul or Minneapolis solving their problems affect the broader environment of the state?

When you’re in short-form politics governed by tweets, it lends itself to all of these types of divisive visions: greater Minnesota versus the metro, people of color versus white St. Paulites, lower income versus higher income. But the truth is, we may have arrived on different boats, but we’re all in the same one now. And if we really believe that, then we need to understand that only half the boat can’t sink. In the words of Paul Wellstone, “We all do better when we all do better.”

As you fix something like public education in St. Paul, can that fix apply to someplace in greater Minnesota, where on the surface their problem might appear completely different?

In my role as an early childhood advisor to Governor Dayton, I visited a lot of those communities and they had that same question. What we learned is, greater Minnesota faces a lot of the same challenges: poverty, transportation, funding.

It seems like we’re in the midst of an era of hyper-idealism. How are you going to balance idealism with pragmatism?

We don’t have time for a level of idealism that’s not pragmatic and grounded in steps needed to move it forward. Like I said, everything we’re talking about is real and urgent. So it’s about setting really lofty goals for our city, but then articulating the steps needed to move our city toward them. It may not be the quantum leap on day one, but every day you have to focus on meaningful forward steps.

So, four years from now, what accomplishments will you be touting?

We have to figure out whether our priority is to maintain the city that our grandparents loved or build the St. Paul that our grandchildren are going to deserve. Our goal is to reorient the way we think about our city. To identify some of the places that we’ve looked at as problems for a long time and shift to saying, “These are our biggest opportunities—some of the most untapped potential neighborhoods and children and businesses that our city has to offer.”

Very specifically, we have to raise the minimum wage. I’m looking forward to being the mayor who signs that into law in St. Paul. We need to work with our police chief to continue to build that critical trust and respect between our neighbors and our police officers. Partnering with our schools to make sure our children are not only receiving our top-quality curricula, but have the opportunities to focus on homework because we, as a community, give them the resources they need to be stableand supported.

I’m also excited to build an office of financial empowerment, because we have a stake, as a city, in raising credit scores and making sure that people are responsibly banking and not banking on long shots and lenders who might charge you 200 and 300 percent.

It’s lightning round time!

I’m ready.

Ten65, the one-time Carter family band, will become the official band of St. Paul?

Ha. False!

Who do you have your money on in the 2018 governor’s race?

No one yet.

So, Chris Coleman, then?

Haha. At some point in time, I’m sure I’ll endorse someone. I have a lot of friends in the race.

Will you pledge right now to never visit Minneapolis during your mayoral tenure?

I’ll pledge to get right back to St. Paul every time I do.

Why doesn’t the mayor’s job come with a mansion on Summit Avenue?

It should. I’m going to change that.

Grand Ole Creamery or Izzy’s?

It’s a bad question! What about Dar’s on Rice?!

You’re right. And, technically, Izzy’s HQ is in Minneapolis now anyway.

We’ve got to solve that.

This interview has been edited for space and clarity.