Six Questions With Tom Palm, the Tonka Paparazzi

Here’s a philosophical question: Did you go cruising on Lake Minnetonka if the Tonka Paparazzi didn’t take a picture of you cruising on Lake Minnetonka? Since the summer of 2013, lifelong lake resident Tom Palm has been out there lurking on summer weekends with his Canon 70D (and a Tameron 7200 telephoto lens), usually trawling between Big Island and Huntington Point. He logs more that 200 engine hours a summer and burns through Saturday nights editing down the 3,500 photos he takes during the day. Come Monday morning, Palm will post 700 or so on his website, TonkaPaparazzi.com. We had to ask: What keeps him trawling?

Where did you get your special paparazzi boat?

The Miami Boat Show. I bought that Ranger right off the show floor, and I had them add the tower. I found out the heights of the bridges—there’s this one lower bridge between Spring Park and Black Lake—and I made the tower six inches shorter.

How was your reception that first summer on the water?

I wasn’t sure what would happen. I did a little research before I even did any of this: If I take your picture on the boat, am I violating any privacy? And basically, I found out that if you’re in a public place, I can take your picture. But if I take a telephoto and shoot through somebody’s bedroom, that’s a different story.

Cocaine users think they’re invisible. Ever catch anybody doing anything nasty?

You don’t need a camera to see what I’ve seen. I did get some high school kids in trouble with their coaches once, because they were in a picture with beers in their hands. I felt bad about that.

Do you watermark your images?

When I put them up in 2013 and ’14, there was a watermark. Now there’s an option to download without it. But I’ve been told by the high school kids that that’s a badge of honor, to have the sponsorship logos on there.

Is being the Tonka Paparazzi lucrative?

Used to be people could go to the website and they could download the picture for $9.95. And it worked pretty good. A friend said, “Why don’t you just do what Facebook and Google do? Find some sponsors and give the things away.” So now I’ve got an app and 10 sponsors.

So you’re going to keep doing this?

My accountant says, “I’ve had dozens of people try and write off their boat, but they never qualify, legally. But you, you’ve got a website, you’ve got sponsors—you’re good.”

