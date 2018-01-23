Sid Hartman: Inside the World of the Iconic Star Tribune Sports Writer

× Expand Photography by Cameron Wittig Sid Hartman

If you’ve never had the privilege of strolling into U.S. Bank Stadium through a door with your name on it, and into a hallway lined with colossal sepia-toned photos of your visage and your illustrious career, then you must not be legendary 97-year-old sportswriter Sid Hartman. There can be only one Sid, and that job, somewhat improbably, remains taken.

On a Vikings game day in early fall, I stalk Sid as he makes that journey himself. He’s wearing his Sunday best—the blue windowpane sports coat with slacks—and he’s moving his new walker with intention. Quickly enough that Lacey, the young nurse who has been with him nearly 24/7 since he broke his hip a year ago, executes a series of quick triple-hops just to keep up. They cut a distinctive pair, especially in the realm of slovenly sportswriters: the white-haired nonagenarian and the 30-something platinum-blonde ponytailed nurse in her Victoria’s Secret PINK tracksuit.

When Sid makes his way through the media entrance, the hero-size Sid portraits are waiting for him. There’s Sid, circa 1998, with his famous Radio Shack tape recorder, thrusting a microphone in Randy Moss’s direction during a locker-room interview. (“I play when I want to play,” Moss told Sid in 2001: the scoop that ultimately defined—and ended—the receiver’s run as a Viking.) And there’s Sid standing at the podium in Canton, Ohio, inducting another living legend, Vikings coach Bud Grant, into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Another huge Sid scoop: Grant’s first retirement in 1983.)

It’s sort of insane to realize that Hartman isn’t here for a stroll through the halls of his own media fame. He’s here to work, to report the column he’s written three times a week—four during Vikings season—for the Star Tribune. Sid’s tenure actually predates the paper itself: He started at the Morning Tribune, then wrote for both the Tribune and the evening Star, and only then became the premier columnist for the Star Tribune. At last count, since 1945, Sid has filed 20,772 columns, an unofficial record in the history of American newspapers—not just sportswriting.

In fact, Sid has already been up and at ’em for several hours. He has finished his gig on Sports Huddle for WCCO, the AM station where he has appeared almost daily since 1955. And now he’s here to cover Vikings–Lions . . . the day after covering Saturday’s Gophers Big Ten home opener . . . and the Twins game on Saturday night.

In the elevator, a Vikings attendant recognizes Sid—everybody who passes by recognizes Sid—and stage whispers to his nurse, “You’ve got a tough job.” Sid seems oblivious to the comment, either because he doesn’t hear it or he doesn’t care. But I pause to think: My God, if keeping up with an ornery 97-year-old reporter is so tough, how tough must it be for the 97-year-old reporter?

And that leads to a question that everyone who observes Sid—which is most of the state of Minnesota—inevitably asks: Why is Sid still doing this?

He presumably doesn’t need the money, either from ’CCO or the Strib. Decades ago, Sid became wealthy through his successful real estate company. He doesn’t need it for the notoriety: In addition to the Vikings naming their media entrance after him, there’s literally a statue of Sid right in front of the Target Field plaza. What more can a man want than to see himself cast in bronze?

Sid’s field appears to be more demanding and competitive than it’s ever been. Sports media today belongs to a thousand well-sourced Twitter insomniacs, analytics geeks, team functionaries, and player agents. Even though Sid has fundamentally shaped the Twin Cities sports market, the game has changed.

Why, at the age of 97, does Sid bother trying to keep up?

+++

Born March 15, 1920, Sid Hartman started at the bottom: a Jewish kid growing up on the north side of Minneapolis in the teeth of the Depression. Accounts of this time sound like something out of Dickens. Sid’s father, he has written, was the neighborhood drunk. Young Sid hustled 500 newspapers a day off the back of his bicycle. He says he could balance a stack of 100 at a time. By age 11 or 12, Sid had progressed far enough in the newspaper vending business to become the family breadwinner.

Sid remembers growing up within “a white, black, and Jewish operation.” What the family had, they shared. His mother took in an African-American woman and her children after they were evicted from a neighboring home. Sid recalls sleeping with his two brothers and his sister in the basement to accommodate their new housemates.

As an athlete, Sid never amounted to much. He played on his 10th grade championship basketball team, “but I wasn’t one of the stars,” he says. That doesn’t mean Sid wasn’t competitive: He got his first writing gig for the Lincoln Life, his junior high paper—and also acquired his first newspaper adversary. “My younger sister Bernice was also writing for that paper,” Sid recalls. “And we would fight for space.”

Could that be the reason that Sid continues to file copy after the better part of a century? He’s still that kid, fighting with his younger sister over column inches.

+++

For the last 30 years, Sid Hartman has kept his own table at Murray’s, the iconic Sixth Street steakhouse. This table comes from a decades-long association with the restaurant. For years, on his Sunday-morning WCCO radio show, Sid has doled out gift certificates to athletes who appear on the show. If there’s one thing all athletes have in common, it’s the love of a free meal.

In fact, Sid tells me that for years, the gift certificates were a tool to getting an athlete’s number into his Rolodex. (In addition to certificates for those Silver Butter Knife steaks, Sid prides himself on his practice of sending out a formal thank-you note after each and every interview. He adds, “At one time I was sending out 1,500 Christmas cards.”)

That standing table at Murray’s is no marketing stunt. Sid still uses it. In fact, on a recent Saturday night, Sid says, he hosted Bud Grant, college basketball general Bobby Knight, and billionaire businessman Marty Davis. Yes, like 21st century recent.

Sid has me call Bobby Knight to prove it. And Knight, taking my call from a pheasant-hunting lodge on the high plains of South Dakota, takes it as an opportunity—a coachable moment, if you will—to simultaneously elevate Sid Hartman while denigrating the rest of our shared profession.

“Sid has a great understanding of sports, whether it be football or baseball or basketball,” coach Knight declares over the phone. Knight asserts that most writers don’t know a thing about sports because they never played the game. Sid—somehow—is the exception that proves the rule. “Sid never said anything negative about people unless there was something that deserved to be said.”

Knight seems to be implying that Sid’s conduct is unusual among journalists, and then he makes that distinction explicit. “Well, coaches work and writers bullshit. But there’s never been a sportswriter that’s had as many friends as Sid has.”

Example: Sid was friends with Red Sox outfielder (and media-hater) Ted Williams. And then Knight reminds me, “Ted Williams was not the writer’s best friend.” In fact, Sid helped introduce Knight to Williams. “I’ll always be thankful for that,” he adds.

Knight’s account of Sid’s power-schmoozing represents a deeper, fundamental truth: Sid’s perspective is unique among sportswriters. In his columns, Sid perennially aligns himself with the top: with powerful coaches, ownership, and executives. This is the class from which he most often claims his “close, personal friends.”

This mindset may very well stem from Sid’s own time in management. In 1947, Sid famously flew to Detroit with a check made out for $15,000 and returned to Minneapolis with a professional basketball franchise. He was close with the Lakers’ owner, Max Winter, and Winter wasn’t much of a basketball guy. So he left it to Sid to operate as the team’s de facto general manager, drafting players, signing them to contracts—and covering the team for the newspaper.

My favorite story from the Lakers days is how Sid stepped in when Winter couldn’t settle a contract with star center George Mikan. Sid was supposed to transport Mikan to the airport for a Chicago flight. Except Sid “got lost” on the way there and Mikan missed his plane. Winter signed him the next day.

Sid seems to realize how ridiculous the situation must seem today: the Tribune’s star sports reporter effectively operating as an NBA general manager. “Every reporter had a sideline back then,” he says.

Yet Sid’s allegiance to the Lakers, the Twins, the Gophers, and the Vikings has also represented the agenda of his newspaper. Wooing and preserving local sports teams was a cause for the Cowles family during their long ownership of the Star Tribune. Almost nothing drives circulation like a sports franchise to cover.

Sid has been a foot soldier—or maybe a general—in the stadium wars going all the way back to the 1950s. He has consistently used his column as a bully pulpit, invoking Hubert H. Humphrey’s warning that without the right civic culture, the Cities could devolve into “a cold Omaha.”

Sid labored just as relentlessly—and perhaps shamelessly—behind the scenes. In one classic Sid story from 1960, the reporter lobbied the owners of the New York Yankees in a league vote on whether to relocate the Washington Senators to Minnesota. How? Sid phoned up the owners’ personal physician at the Mayo Clinic to intervene. (Sid frames the call as an act of resourcefulness: He put it in his autobiography.)

And yet it would be unfair to characterize Sid as purely mercenary. His proximity to the teams, and his longevity in their corner, starts with personal relationships. Take the case of his most frequent Murray’s dining companion and perhaps closest personal friend, Bud Grant.

Their partnership sounds like a buddy movie starring Bing Crosby and Bob Hope. Sid met Bud when Grant was an athlete with Paul Brown’s Great Lakes Naval Training football team in 1945. “When Sid asked me where I was going to play college,” Grant says, “I told him we have to win the war first, then we can worry about college.”

Grant looked at Sid as a patron—perhaps a big brother figure. (Grant, for the record, is 90 years old.) When Grant signed with the Gophers, Sid took care of him, buying him $1 spaghetti dinners, and finding scalpers for his football tickets. “I was broke,” Grant says. “The G.I. Bill paid $75 a month, and you couldn’t live on that.” The Gophers gave each player six tickets. “The tickets were $3.50, but you could sell them for $25. Sid would help me with that.”

Grant became a three-sport star at Minnesota. But after his last football season, the money ran out. So Sid, behind-the-scenes GM of the Lakers, signed Grant to a special “hardship case” contract.

When Grant became the Vikings’ coach in 1967, he considered Sid not only a close, personal friend, but his best friend. Before Grant’s fourth and last Super Bowl, Super Bowl XI in 1977, Sid and Grant spent the night sharing a hotel room, “watching movies and eating ice cream.”

In 1994, Grant entered the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the first person to be inducted by a journalist. Guess who did the deed? At the end of our interview, Grant states what is already clear: “I love Sid Hartman.”

Sid made himself essential to Grant, first as a student-athlete, and then at nearly every step of Bud’s rise to the top of the game. The same thing happened with Lou Holtz: Sid took him out for lunch when Holtz was a graduate assistant at Iowa. And with George Steinbrenner: Sid befriended the future Yankees owner when he was an assistant football coach at Purdue and Northwestern.

Some of this is serendipity, sure. But you can see a long-term media strategy here, too: an ability to ingratiate himself to the people who call Sid with the scoops that he then passes out to his readers.

No one would mistake Sid for the fan’s surrogate in these relationships. These men regard Sid as an equal. For a journalist, Sid possesses a unique capacity to understand and articulate the party line—often better than the owners and the coaches and the general managers themselves.

Perhaps that’s why Sid keeps taking their calls—and why they keep calling.

+++

Sid’s unusual loyalty to upper management has been a source of friction with other Twin Cities journalists. In many cases, Sid appears to be answering to different masters than his peers.

Jason DeRusha remembers a scene from the Twins locker room in 2006, when he was just starting at ’CCO. “I was assigned to ask Joe Mauer about dating a former Miss USA,” DeRusha says. “And Sid yells across the locker room: ‘LEAVE HIM ALONE!’ And starts yelling at me about it being a stupid story.”

DeRusha pauses. “I mean, Sid wasn’t wrong. But another media person yelling at a reporter was pretty awesome.”

(Sid responds, “I might’ve said that. I was just trying to protect Joe Mauer.”)

Sid’s behavior toward his peers is famously harsh. “When I first came to the market,” KARE 11’s Eric Perkins remembers, “I think I referred to Williams Arena as the Sports Arena, or vice versa. So for the first couple years, whenever I would see Sid he would bellow, ‘HEY, PERKINS, DO YOU KNOW WHERE YOU ARE?’” (“I was just kidding! I kid, Perk,” Sid says.)

Perkins outlived that taunt. “But then a while later,” he continues, “we were in a press conference waiting for the coach to come to the podium. It’s quiet and Sid yells out, ‘HEY, PERKINS, DOES YOUR WIFE KNOW THAT YOU’RE QUEER YET?’”

(“I never did that,” Sid says. “If I said it, I was kidding.” )

Sid’s longtime colleague at WCCO, Mike Max, says he’s worked with Sid for 31 years. For the first six years, Sid wouldn’t talk to him. (“I didn’t know him,” Sid replies. “I couldn’t speak to him if I didn’t know him.”) When Sid broke his hip last winter, Max joined Sports Huddle on a permanent basis, and now the two can be heard on air Sundays, going at each other with no particular kindness. When I ask Max if he ever feels bad about ribbing a 97-year-old man with a limited interest in humor, he defends himself with a baseball analogy that makes some sense.

“I always look at it this way with Sid,” Max starts. “If he wants to work, it’s like the guy pitching in the big leagues and he’s 45 years old. Well, the rookie’s not going to give him a break and say, well, he’s 45, so I’m not going to try to get a hit off him. You’re either in the game or not in the game. There’s no in-between.”

Age has not mellowed Sid, either, Max adds. “He’s all in. And he will insult you and make fun of a guest that you booked if he thinks that he could’ve done better.”

Nobody can offer more insight into Sid than Patrick Reusse, the dean of Star Tribune columnists. In 1963, Reusse got his start in the newsroom as, yup, Sid’s copy boy.

I meet Reusse in the Twins dining room before a Friday-night game. We’re here to watch baseball but the sporting news of the day is the Louisville sneaker scandal, with its allegations of illegal payouts to college players. Sid is absent, having just landed yet another scoop in a career built on them: the first interview with Gophers recruit Isaiah Washington, a star point guard out of Manhattan.

Reusse, who is a big man, struggles to open a tiny carton of chocolate milk as he takes a jab at his busy colleague, “I bet Sid won’t ask him if Rich Pitino paid him to come play for the Gophers.”

For the last 35-plus years, Reusse has been Sid’s chief antagonist. “Whether I was the enemy,” Reusse says of his columnist years at the Pioneer Press—“or the colleague, it didn’t change a bit. You were still competition.”

Reusse admires Sid for his work ethic, and gives him credit for all those scoops. “He’s a fantastic reporter!” Reusse says.

This is probably the spot to point out that, in 1995, Reusse co-authored Sid’s autobiography, Sid!. (The irony of one Strib columnist writing the autobiography for another Strib columnist isn’t lost on Reusse.) He has also filed the first draft of what will eventually become Sid’s obituary. Reusse can’t help but joke that, at this point, Sid may outlive the author of his own obituary.

Yet the most insightful and incisive thing Reusse has written about Sid is “The Official Sid Rules,” a satirical style guide to Sid’s columns that Reusse created for his own AM radio sports show almost 25 years ago. Then again, it doesn’t necessarily read like satire. Number 5, for instance, reads: “You are an entity separate from the media.” Number 6: “Mention frequently that more tickets could have been sold if the capacity of the stadium was only larger.” Number 9: “Lobby for the return of any coach or athlete with a connection to Minnesota, no matter how vague.”

For years, they’ve been passed around the sports-media community. But Reusse declares that if he retires before Sid—Reusse claims he’s only writing for the health coverage at this point—he will title his farewell column: “SID WON.” Because, at this point, he realizes that Sid—the consummate homer, the inside man, and the close, personal friend—is the voice that Minnesota readers treasure.

“I’ve tried all these years to give a realistic, skeptical—some people may say negative—view,” Reusse says. “And people don’t want that. They want Sid.”

For most of the last 20 years, Sid’s top editor at the Star Tribune has been Glen Crevier. When Crevier meets me in the lobby of the Strib’s new downtown offices, he gives off a vibe that’s the perfect mix between college professor and coach. He’s tall, with a receding hairline and a noticeable Boston accent.

“I had never heard of Sid Hartman until I interviewed for the job here,” he says. “And it was an acquired taste.”

It took him a while to learn Sid’s approach, and after he did, he endeavored to leave him well enough alone. “I was a former columnist and I knew columnists have to have their own style,” Crevier says.

They enjoy other newsroom prerogatives, too. “He’s very territorial,” Crevier points out. “A lot of my beat writers have told me over the years that Sid is telling coaches not to talk to them because Sid is the representative of the Star Tribune.”

Sid replies, “I’ve never done that. Absolutely never did that, ever. That’s not the truth. In fact I’ve helped a lot of writers over the years.”

In many ways, Crevier says, this last year has felt like a Sid revival. “He comes into the office more now than he used to. I used to see him two days; now he’s here five days a week.”

When Sid isn’t in the office, he is, inevitably, at the ball game. “This past summer he sat through numerous Twins double-headers,” Crevier says. “That’s nine hours in the press box. So he still wants to be around the game and the people. He’s not one to sit at home in front of his seven televisions.”

Crevier leaves the impression that Sid may still hold the title for the hardest-working sports reporter in the Twin Cities.

Why go out on top when you can stay on top?

+++

In the course of stalking Sid, I encounter what might be the biggest revelation at the Gophers Big Ten home debut against Maryland. The press box is a fully enclosed jewel case, high above the field, and inside it feels oppressively quiet. The conference makes a big show of neutrality, with a pre-scolding PA announcement: “This is a working press box, and no cheering is allowed.”

Naturally, this rule doesn’t apply to Sid. “THE TACKLING IS TERRIBLE,” Sid moans. And, “WE CAN’T RUN THE BALL!” He’s living and dying on every play. “THIS DOESN’T LOOK SO GOOD,” he says when the Gophers fall behind by a touchdown, with little time left.

The Gophers ultimately drop the contest 31–24. But Sid’s game day is just getting going. Whatever Sid’s role may be in the press suite, he has long maintained an even bigger presence around the post-game podium. Historically, Sid would make his way to the front row, and, just before sitting down, plop his comically gigantic tape recorder in the middle of the table. (Twins VP Derek Falvey cheerfully remembers Sid appearing at his introductory press conference: “Within about a minute,” of his opening remarks, Falvey says, Sid “came up to the front table to stop the tape and flip it, standing right in front of me. I said, ‘OK, that’s Sid Hartman. Now I know who he is.’”

Now that Sid has nurse Lacey at his side, he has downsized. She can record everything on her iPhone. This has obviously been transformative. After the Gophers loss, Sid leans over to make sure that she’s recording, and compliments her (and possibly the iPhone): “You’re unbelievable.”

And then, while we wait for head coach P.J. Fleck to appear, Sid starts worrying. He mutters aloud, speaking to nurse Lacey, or perhaps himself: “I bet P.J. doesn’t appear on the show tomorrow.” That is, Sid’s WCCO show.

A little history. When Sid broke his hip last December and missed his media appearances for a couple of weeks, Fleck called Sid up to personally let him know that he was coming to the Gophers and would be holding a press conference January 6. It was at that media event that Sid made his public return—with nurse Lacey in tow.

Now, it’s possible that P.J. would be salty after losing his first game in the Big Ten. But Fleck knows who Hartman is, and he understands that Sid is The Guy Who Can Be Trusted. Fleck is going to appear on his radio show tomorrow (and he does).

At 97, in his eighth decade as the most powerful sportswriter this town will ever know, Sid seems to fear that he’s on the verge of irrelevance.

+++

Every Sunday morning since 1981, Sid Hartman has co-hosted Sports Huddle with former Strib reporter-turned-PR maven Dave Mona.

Sid has actually appeared on WCCO since 1955. And it was on AM radio that Sid truly attained statewide prominence, landing short interviews for his “Today’s Sports Heroes” segment. That’s how his name came to be associated with Muhammad Ali’s, Martina Navratilova’s, and Joe Namath’s. (The 1969 Joe Namath shower interview: another huge scoop.) Sid’s rabbi at WCCO, drive-time giant Steve Cannon, coined the term “close, personal friend” to tease Sid about his access journalism.

Sports Huddle starts at 9:30 am, but Sid doesn’t arrive these days until 10:20. Nurse Lacey trails behind, as he barges past and starts scribbling furiously with a Sharpie. He hands a piece of paper to the studio coordinator, who reads the name “Tony Levine”—Purdue’s offensive coordinator—and then tells Sid that his cohost Max already has the number. Sid mutters, “He has more numbers than I do.”

The fact that Sid came up with Levine’s name, however, is no trifle: Sid appears to be as prepared as he’s ever been. A few words from the playbook about Levine: 1. He coached his Boilermakers to a win over the Gophers the day before; 2. He played for the Gophers himself; 3. He coached Vikings quarterback Case Keenum in college at the University of Houston. In other words, Levine looks like the perfect guest.

“We have incredibly similar instincts,” Max says of Sid. “One thing that people don’t think of as an adjective when they’re describing Sid is that he is incredibly creative.” If there’s a way to book a guest, Sid will think of it. “And he has unbelievable instincts about what is germane to the story.” In this skill, Sid has barely lost a step.

The only place where Sid’s age is obvious is his hearing loss. Sid realizes it’s a problem. But he persists because, in some ways, the interviews that he conducts for the Sports Huddle basically serve double duty, once they’re transcribed, as the column in the Star Tribune.

Mona says that at this late stage, Sid relies heavily on reading lips, but he doesn’t really realize that, which is why he’s always snapping, “Look at me when you talk!” When he does this to Max, the host snaps back, “It’s hard to look at you, Sid! It’s hard!”

After Sid warms up in the studio, Mona asks him why he wasn’t at Williams Arena on Wednesday night when the Lynx won their fourth championship over the Los Angeles Sparks.

Sid protests that his usual Williams Arena parking spot wasn’t available. Sid remained a staunch detractor of Title IX for years. A focus on women’s sports, he maintained, undermined Gophers football and basketball. He seems to realize how popular the Lynx are: He awards call-in guest Lindsay Whalen a coveted Murray’s Silver Butter Knife steak certificate after her interview. Evidently, Sid just can’t bring himself to make it to their games. Lacey seems to confirm this after listening to Sid’s excuse, mouthing the words “not true.”

Then, apropos nothing, Sid mentions that WCCO is offering him another contract. “They’re probably going to lower my salary,” he says. Mona and Max don’t seem to know how to process this information.

“Is your contract up?” Mona asks.

Before Sid can answer, they’re back on air, and the engineer is playing a snippet of Sinatra’s “My Way.” Mona adds an odd valedictory touch by noting for his listeners, “Sid Hartman, he did it his way.” But Sid is still right here in the studio, standing a few feet away from him.

+++

Getting an interview with Sid Hartman proves to be surprisingly difficult, considering this is a man who understands, better than almost anyone alive, that to a reporter, access is the coin of the realm. I’d already spoken to nearly 40 of Sid’s close, personal friends, including biggies like Grant, Knight, and Holtz; and owners like Glen Taylor and Jim Pohlad; and legendary Gophers like Darryl Thomson and Bobby Bell and Tony Dungy; as well as people who he has sparred with, like former Gophers women’s athletic director Chris Voelz and Timberwolves writer Britt Robson; and young athletes who have met him only in the last few years, like the Vikings’ Kyle Rudolph and the Timberwolves’ Tyus Jones.

But among the people with theories about Sid’s career, Sid seemed like a pretty good source. At the very least, I figured he could fill me in on a few tricks he’s learned about sportswriting over the course of almost 21,000 columns.

The Star Tribune’s offices have literally lost almost 100 years of mystique since moving into their new digs in the gleaming Capella Tower complex on the corner of Sixth Street and Third Avenue. So when Crevier takes me down the hall, I’m thinking this place looks like a really nice investment firm.

And then I spot Sid—almost a century of history unto himself—in the middle of putting his column together with a trim, young editor by the name of Jeff Day. The young editor possesses an artisanal coffee-shop beard and one of those standup desks. Watching the two collaborate, you come to one instant realization. Sid obviously still writes his own column.

Now, Sid has always had a guy—usually it’s an up-and-coming editor; before it was Jeff Day is was Judd Zulgad—and that guy transcribes all his tapes, and gets his computer ready. And yes, there are days when Sid’s hands are tight, and Sid will dictate his column to Day. But Sid writes his own column.

When I interrupt Sid’s process, he rises from a chair in his office, an office covered in memorabilia and photos—it’s like a mini Sid Hartman Media Entrance. We can do this in the conference room around the corner, he says.

It’s there that Sid looks at me with his dark eyes and says, “Come on, let’s get this over with. I don’t want this to take an hour.”

Right away, one thing is clear: He’s not doing this interview as a professional courtesy (although there may be some of that), or because he wants to establish his legacy with one last Sid Hartman profile (although there could be some of that, too). He immediately blows off my question about what his day-to-day job is like. “I’m bored,” he says. “I could be doing a lot more. Now who have you talked to?”

Getting that question answered—that’s why he’s here today.

I tell him I’ve spoken to Tom Friedman, the Pulitzer-winning international-affairs columnist for The New York Times. Sid smiles at this, and he tells me he’s known Tom since he was “this high.” And he corroborates the fact that he used to ride bikes with Tom’s father in a Jewish neighborhood crew called “The Flashes” in the 1920s. But enough small talk. “Have you talked to Glen Taylor?” he demands.

Yes, I tell him. Glen said that he knows your heart is in the right place and that he knows he could trust you.

“Is that all he said?”

I tell Sid that Glen respects the fact that he has such a long history with professional basketball. Sid nods. “I brought the Lakers here and I ran the Lakers, and won six championships,” he says. “I drafted every player, I signed every player.”

He pauses. “What about Jim Pohlad, what did he say?”

“He said that you don’t see doors and that he can trust you. He says you would barge right into his office and read what was lying on his desk. Says you are without question the best upside-down reader alive.”

“What about Bud Grant?”

I told him the word “trust” came up again.

“What about Reusse?”

I tell him what Reusse told me: “If I retire tomorrow, my last column would read: SID WON.”

Sid presses me, “Yeah, but did he say anything negative?”

This is when our conversation gets tricky. I tell Sid that Reusse shared the “Official Sid Rules.” Sid demands to know what they are. Over the years and the decades, a lot of men a lot harder than I am have found it difficult to say no to Sid, and I don’t succeed at it, either.

His face grows increasingly contorted as I go through them. Then he says, “I think Reusse is as good of a columnist as there is in the country. But he and I don’t have the same idea about columns.”

I ask Sid if there might be a generational difference between him and Reusse. Former Twins president Jerry Bell had offered a theory to me about the gap between the two pillars of the Strib sports desk. Bell believes that people of Reusse’s generation (the Watergate generation), my generation (The Daily Show generation), and the generation following mine (the Samantha Bee generation?) no longer trust public officials in the same way Sid’s generation did.

“Maybe so,” Sid says. But he remains distracted. “I’m kind of disappointed by Reusse. He and I—I get along with him as a friend. But we have different theories about columns.”

Before Sid throws me out, I want to pose that deeper question of why he’s still doing it. Why, at the age of 97, does Sid still schlep into the office, why does he still go through the challenge of coming up with a lede, of drawing meaning from the answers of a 20-something kid in a stretchy uniform?

Sid seems to take this question seriously. “I think more people like me than don’t like me. I think I have as many followers of my newspaper column, not more but as many, as anybody. I’ve been doing this thing since I was 24 years old.”

Sid is just getting started now. “The tip-off is Reusse doesn’t have a statue, Reusse doesn’t have no media deal. Reusse doesn’t—none of the other guys have that stuff. I must have done something good for the Vikings to put that media room there. There’s a reason you got a statue. There’s a reason the Twins call it the Sid Hartman Media Room. Because I knocked my brains out to help ’em get all these different stadiums.”

I ask him if, at this point, he understands what his strengths are.

“I’m a good reporter—getting scoops is my strength. Getting stories first is my strength.”

Then Sid grabs the reins of the interview again. He wants to know about my conversation with his son.

“What about Chad? Did you talk to Chad? I bet he said a lot of negative stuff.”

I think about what Chad has, in fact, told me. Chad talked about how he still sees his father regularly, and how great of a father and a grandfather Sid has been to him and his kids.

“He was only married for a brief period of time,” Chad said. “He hasn’t had a lot of other relationships. So much of what brings him that extra adrenaline rush—for him it’s the work. It’s the access. It’s the success. It’s being in that group, and watching a game with a certain person, or getting that phone call and knowing what role he’s played in that, that’s the only way he knows.”

Sid’s drive and ambition—to know and be known—is what allowed the sportswriter to “be a part of this American dream.”

I tell Sid that Chad shared the Rod Carew story. It’s worth repeating here.

“When I was a kid, I was getting ready to pitch a Little League game, and I asked my father for help,” Chad told me. “That was the summer of 1977, and Rod Carew was trying to hit .400 for the first time since Ted Williams did it. And so one day I come home, and who’s in my backyard but Rod Carew. He said he was here to help me pitch. Not my father, but Rod Carew.”

But Sid is done hearing about happy days of boys and baseball. He’s back on Reusse. It’s an ancient war, Sid against his haters—“the Rippers,” as he has always called them.

“They’re jealous, that’s their problem. They’re jealous of the statue, they’re jealous of the ballpark in Northeast Minneapolis, they’re jealous of the media access, they’re jealous of the Twins having a day for Sid Hartman. They’re envious and they’re jealous. You can quote me on that.”

+++

It’s tempting to give Sid the last word. But then, a couple of weeks later, I spot Sid in the press row at the Wolves game against Oklahoma City. I think about that conversation we’d had at the Strib office, and I wonder if he’s still upset or if he’ll acknowledge me. Most likely, I think, I’ll get a nod. A hostile nickname if I’m lucky.

But once the game wraps up, what Sid does is both more surprising and utterly predictable. While I bundle up for home, he keeps his head down and shuffles toward the post-game presser, moving quickly and with purpose. The last time I see Sid, he’s disappearing into the tunnel. Back to work.