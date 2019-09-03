Risk is the Reward

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



The aha moment for Andrea Robinson arrived in a glass of champagne. Working on swap options for an investment banking firm in New York by day, she volunteered to pour wine at the International Wine Center on nights and weekends so she could attend classes and wine tastings for free. On a night that featured champagnes, Robinson remembers being “immediately bewitched.” She already believed wine told a story, and at that moment she knew it had to be part of hers. Robinson went on to become an award-winning Master Sommelier who picks the wine list for Delta Air Lines, and the creator of a line of wine glasses called The One.

The journey for Robinson began with learning her craft while subsisting on popcorn and wine (a pairing she proudly stands by and enjoys to this day). She went on to become a standout in her field, an author, and the host of an online wine course at Andreawine.com. Her path parallels those of other women who have decided to switch course in their careers, build a business, and do things on their terms.

× Expand Andrea Robinson Andrea Robinson left a career in investment banking at Morgan Stanley to follow her dream and become a Master Sommelier.

Women launch more than 1,200 new businesses every day, and between 1997 and 2017, the number of women-owned businesses increased by 114 percent, a rate 2.5 times higher than the national rate for all businesses, according to a 2017 report by American Express on the state of women-owned businesses. “That’s part of what I see in my generation of women, which is the younger baby boomers,” says Angie O’Leary, head of wealth planning for RBC Wealth Management–U.S. “We’re highly educated and we’ve been in our careers for a very long time, or we’ve been home with the kids and now it’s time for us to focus on our careers. We’re going to live a long time, and we get one more opportunity to take on a new role in our life.”

× Expand Photo by Cheriss May Theola DeBose Theola DeBose after starting her career coaching company in Washington, DC.

Tackling Money Myths

After working 15 years as a journalist, Theola DeBose left her career at The Washington Post, which included covering the war in Iraq, because she longed to be part of solving problems rather than writing about them.

She first took a job leading communications work for the DC Public Charter School Board and served as communications director for the National Endowment for the Humanities under President Obama. Her latest pivot is an online course she designed, called JSkills, along with a podcast she hosts, which are focused on helping other former journalists reframe their skills for prospective employers. “I kept seeing all of these headlines about newspaper closures and layoffs and buyouts,” says DeBose. “I just felt like I had to do more.”

For DeBose, a new business venture also meant changing her mindset about money, one that developed from growing up as the child of Haitian immigrants who worked hard to provide for their children.

“It was a wonderful, amazing lesson in following your dreams and then succeeding,” she says of her childhood. “At the same time, it gave me the idea that money is something you have to sacrifice for, or that money is difficult.”

Theola DuBose Theola DeBose as a journalist in Iraq.

This is what O’Leary calls a “money script.” Everyone has one, and it’s unique to how they were brought up and to their childhood experience with money. Most importantly, whether they know it or not, money scripts heavily influence how individuals view money and make decisions about it as adults. That’s why O’Leary helped develop a workbook as a tool to help women examine their approach to finances. “They haven’t really thought through, ‘What is my mindset around money, and how was that created?’”

For her part, DeBose says her relationship to money is much closer now that she’s trying to grow her business. “I track when someone gives me money—every gift or even if someone buys lunch, just so that I am appreciating it,” she says. “For me, it’s about interacting. If I brush my teeth every morning, I can check my bank account balance every day, and then not have such fear or emotion around it.”

One of the questions she has her students ask themselves is, “What would I do for free?”

“Some people say, ‘I wouldn’t do anything for free!’” DeBose says. “But that question led me to realize that I would do something related to education for free, because my parents came to this country, they learned English, and went to college, and education was always really important to me.”

Right now, the J in JSkills stands for journalism, but DeBose plans to expand her company to assist career professionals such as doctors or attorneys looking to make a change. “I truly believe that career change shouldn’t be so difficult, shouldn’t be a secret,” she says. “It shouldn’t be something that some people get to do and other people just don’t have a chance to do.”

By the Numbers

▼ 62% of women business owners are between the ages of 40 and 59 years old

▼ 71% of women business owners are college graduates

▼ 51% of women say they started their business to pursue their passion

× Expand Photo by Bethany Birnie Katie Cushmore Katie Cushmore left Silicon Valley for Minneapolis to be near family.

Build Your Network

Katie Cushmore and her partner relocated to the Twin Cities almost two years ago to be closer to her parents, slow down, and have more room to breathe than they had in San Francisco. Cushmore, a veteran of several Silicon Valley startups, first considered opening a gluten-free bakery. She quickly shelved the idea when a pressing problem emerged: the headache of finding summer camps and activities for their two children. That headache turned into an idea for a new web and mobile service aimed at making planning summer and extracurricular activities easier for busy families. The digital platform, called Plandini, will find, schedule, and book camps; share calendars with friends and family; and manage kids’ summer activities in one place. When it’s ready to go, Plandini will launch first in Minneapolis and then expand to nine additional markets.

“For me, the problem is also where the passion comes from,” Cushmore says. “That helps you propel through those darker, harder days when you’re asking what the heck you’re doing and why.” Many enterprising women share her belief: in the American Express business report, more than 50 percent of women said the main reason they started their business was to pursue a passion.

Cushmore says meeting as many people as possible, with an assist from her RBC Wealth Management financial advisor in making connections to some needed business services, has also fueled her venture. And after spending six months working in her attic, she moved to a coworking space for women called the Coven. She also credits the culture of “Minnesota Nice,” which she says is a stark contrast to Silicon Valley, where people hold resources closer to the vest. “Here people are like, ‘Hey, have you met this person?’ or ‘Hey, have you thought about this?’” she says. “They’re much more open and willing to spread the love.”

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Laurie Radovsky Laurie Radovsky opened her private practice in St. Paul after burning out in corporate medicine.

Same Job, a Different Way

Four years ago, Laurie Radovsky, a family physician in St. Paul who focuses on integrative medicine, was on the brink of burnout from the demands of working in a conventional medical practice for 25 years. The number of patients per day, along with more work behind the scenes, such as responding to patient portal messages, added to the load. She went into her annual financial planning meeting with her RBC Wealth Management advisor with one question: “Can I retire?” The answer was no.

Instead, her advisor gave her some homework to do: research alternative career options and ways to practice medicine. Radovsky interviewed other physicians who had gone into private practice, and one doctor’s philosophy helped her decide to make the leap. His formula is based on the idea that one-third of medicine is the actual techniques doctors use—the drugs, the herbs, the surgery—one-third is whether the physician is happy and satisfied; and one-third is the intention, the compassion, and the respect doctors bring to their patients. “That to me meant that if I wasn’t happy, I was already one-third of the way behind in getting people better,” she says. Within three months, Radovsky gave notice and began planning her private practice, where she continues to see patients on a smaller scale with less stress and lower overhead.

She still thinks about retiring, but not right away. “It’s no longer ‘How many more days do I need to work?’ but ‘How many more years do I want to work?’” Radovsky says. “Because there are other things I’d like to do, but I think I would be sad if I weren’t doing this now.”

Radovsky credits her advisor with giving her the push she needed. But some women avoid seeking professional help because they think their finances need to be in perfect order first. That’s akin to saying you need to be in perfect shape before getting a personal trainer, says Kristen Kimmell, head of Credit Strategies & Business Development for RBC Wealth Management–U.S.

Unlike financial advisors of yore, who focused on the best stocks or bonds, the best-trained advisors today help clients like Radovsky think through potential scenarios ranging from “What if a new business fails within a couple years?” to “What if it grows so quickly you need to hire more people?” says Ann Senne, head of Advice & Solutions at RBC Wealth Management–U.S. “They can be a key part of planning for success by meeting you where you are, helping you lay out your goals, and setting up the best plan to get you to where you want to go.”

× Expand Photo by Saiyna Bashir, Cap Times Gail Ambrosius Gail Ambrosius followed her dream and opened a chocolate shop in Madison.

Game-Changing Moments

Second acts can often stem from major life events, O’Leary says. Divorce, the death of a spouse, inheriting wealth, or losing a job can all be catalysts. “It’s a motivator to really take a look at what you want the rest of your life to look like,” she says.

Gail Ambrosius always wanted to make chocolate for a living, but she initially heeded the voices of people who told her she couldn’t make a go of following her passion. Instead she chose a “safe job” with good benefits as a cartographer for a state government agency. After a decade, she was laid off. The divorced, single mom of a school-aged son decided it was time to pursue Plan A.

Ambrosius went all in. She studied chocolate-making in France and enrolled in courses at the University of Wisconsin–Madison’s Small Business Development Center to put together a plan. She connected with a mentor, a former banker who reassured her that an $18,000 loan was not too risky. She wasn’t so sure at the time.

Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier

For women, the approach to risk can depend on what generation they belong to, according to a recent RBC Wealth Management survey of high-net-worth individuals. Two-thirds of baby boomer women identified wealth as being equal to financial security, compared with just over half of millennial women. O’Leary says that women, particularly those of her generation, often have to be encouraged to take more of a financial risk. “When they go to get financing, women will ask for a lot less than a man would in a comparable opportunity,” she says. “And sometimes it means that they aren’t thinking big enough.”

While she was making plans for her new venture, Ambrosius worked part-time shifts at a bath products shop, which provided a window on running a small business, and rolled croissants at a French restaurant to make sure she had the stamina for kitchen work. During that time, she ran into an acquaintance. “He said, ‘Are you sure you want to do this? You’ve got a house and a child. You could lose everything,’” remembers Ambrosius. “That was like throwing down the gauntlet, and I’m like, ‘You just wait.’”

Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier opened for business in 2004 and now has 15 employees—including her now-grown son, who is her business manager, and his wife. They produce several thousands of pieces of chocolate by hand every day during peak seasons. “This has turned out much better than any pension plan,” Ambrosius says.

× Expand Photo by Marc Olivier Le Blanc Kathryn Hall After serving as U.S. ambassador to Austria, Kathryn Hall returned to her family’s Napa vineyard.

Soul Searching

When it comes to career pivots, Kathryn Hall is an expert.

The proprietor of HALL Wines and WALT Wines grew up in Napa Valley and, for a decade, managed the family vineyard alongside her brother, selling grapes to wineries. She’s also been a practicing attorney, business woman, and community activist, and she served as U.S. ambassador to Austria from 1997 to 2001.

Knowing the clock would eventually run out on her political appointment, she thought carefully about what she would do when she came back to the United States. “I had a chance to think about not what I was going from…but rather what I would go to,” she says. “So there was time to really think about what it is that makes my heart sing.”

The answer was returning to Napa to rejoin the wine business along with her husband, Craig. “I knew about farming because that’s what I’d seen my dad do,” Hall says. “But I didn’t know how to make wine or how to sell wine; I didn’t know what the structure was.”

She sought out and found knowledgeable mentors willing to give advice and hired people who had the expertise she didn’t have.

“If you really want something, you’re going to suffer the embarrassment of asking dumb questions because you really, really want it,” Hall says.

If you don’t find the right mentor right away, keep looking, she says. “If someone is sort of cold or not helpful, just keep asking around because there are generous people all around.”

Hall is also adamant about taking full advantage of any advice or windows of opportunity that surface, however small.

“Luck doesn’t show up with a roar,” she says. “It shows up, I think, with a whisper. And so it means you listen for it, you be open to it, and then jump for it.”

Banishing Fear

Robinson looks back on when she made her decision to pursue a career in wine and laughs about having to plan a lengthy tour of Europe to visit wineries in the pre-internet age, using fax machines and postcards to make appointments. And now, just as it was for her then, she says it’s important to banish fear and be clear about what she didn’t know.

“When you are pivoting and you’re not the expert yet, there’s nothing wrong with that,” she says. “There’s a state of being called ‘conscious incompetence,’ where you’re fully aware that you don’t yet know, and you’re okay with that because that means you’re in receive mode to get your competency level up.”

And Robinson also learned at the start that most people dream of finding a profession that doesn’t feel like work, but they don’t always find the courage to make the leap. When she informed her department head at the investment banking firm she was going to follow her heart and quit, she was surprised to learn he was a major wine collector who was as enthusiastic about the business as she was. “Instead of shooting daggers at me, he said, ‘Ah, I wish I had the guts to do the same when I was your age.’”

How to Prepare Financially for Your Second Act

You’ve decided to make the leap: launch a business, change careers, or go back to school. But giving up a steady income can prompt a daunting question: Can you keep the lights on?

“I think that’s one of the biggest barriers preventing people from making these transitions or significant pivots in their lives or careers,” says Kristen Kimmell, head of Credit Strategies & Business Development for RBC Wealth Management–U.S.

Budding entrepreneurs can seek small business loans, Kimmell says, but what if you can’t qualify for credit because you’re not employed while building a business? One option is to harness the value of your stocks, bonds, or other investments by borrowing against them without cashing them out, using a securities-based lending product. “That can give you some of the financial freedom you might need to make the leap and have a little bit more comfort, as well as the flexibility required to make the transition,” she says.

This product may be available to help cover anticipated and unanticipated expenses. It’s free to set up and maintain, with a rate typically lower than other options available to small business owners. In addition, there’s flexibility in repayment, allowing interest-only options until you have increased cash flow to begin repaying principal. “If you qualify, it’s there at your fingertips, and it’s available instantly, giving those who choose that route the ability to move quickly to cover costs,” she says.

The other roadblock Kimmell sees for those making a shift is getting comfortable with debt as an effective tool to help achieve your goals.

“We’ve learned from our parents—and most of us had parents that were baby boomers and went through some really difficult times—this concept that debt is bad,” Kimmell says. “Debt can be good and help you accelerate what you’re trying to do. It’s also something all CFOs use in business and something we should consider personally as well.”

Retirement Reminders

Retirement may be the last thing on your mind—whether you make a career pivot in your 40s or embark on an encore career in your 60s—but planning for it should be front and center. “We call it a retirement plan, but it’s really your life plan,” says Angie O’Leary, head of wealth planning for RBC Wealth Management–U.S., “to make sure that you are feeling comfortable to take that risk and still be OK.”

1. Factor in longevity. In 1950, the average retirement period for a 65-year-old was eight years; today it’s more than 20 years. Expect to need 70 to 80 percent of your working income to cover each year of retirement; Social Security is only likely to fund about 40 percent of that.

2. Extend your career. Working a few extra years can provide income to cover day-to-day living expenses, medical bills, and debt. It can also allow you to spend a bit more freely on travel and leisure and delay the need to dip into retirement savings accounts and access federal benefits.

3. Be patient. Dipping into Social Security before your full retirement age* reduces your benefit amount; wait until that age and you’ll get the full amount. Hold off longer and you can collect even more—the size of the credit increases for each year after your full retirement age and levels off at age 70.

*Currently set at 67 for those born 1960 or later, 65 for those born 1937 or earlier, and specific ages for those born in between.

