Our Favorite Stories of 2019

Mpls.St.Paul Magazine's Favorite 2019 Stories
Arts & Culture
Alan Page: From the Football Field to the Courthouse
The NFL Hall of Famer and state Supreme Court Justice talks about waking up early, when not to boycott a Presidential ceremony, and how vending machines changed his life forever.
Lyz Lenz Talks About God Land
How does an evangelical get a heretical rep, while growing closer to God? Lyz Lenz isn't sure—but she just wrote a book about it.
Marjorie Johnson's Blue Ribbons and Golden Memories
Get to know the baker who has accumulated thousands of ribbons. She is a staple at the Minnesota State Fair's baking contests, where she has competed for decades.
Meet Klecko: The Bread Maker Turned Poet
After the feds shuttered his bread business, a St. Paul baker wrote a poetry collection: Hitman-Baker-Casketmaker: Aftermath of an American's Clash with ICE.
My Mother's Secret (the Podcast)
For 40 years, Steve Marsh's family held a painful secret. Then Marsh and his parents met Jonathan Goldstein, host of the podcast Heavyweight, and everything spilled out.
Poliça’s Channy Leaneagh on Her Road to Recovery
After she broke her back, the Poliça front-woman is stronger than ever on the synth-pop band's upcoming album When We Stay Alive.
Remembering Rondo: Rose and Melvin Smith Reflect on an Artistic Romance
The artists Rose and Melvin Smith have been married and creating together for over half a century. A new exhibit at the Weisman Art Museum honors their legacy by going back to where their story began.
Sally Wingert Roles With It
Local theater veteran Sally Wingert talks parenting, puppets and plays.
Visiting "The Wall of Forgotten Natives"
When 200 homeless people had set up camp on a strip of land right along Franklin Avenue, Steve Marsh, Andrew Broder, and Reuben Crowfeather talked to dozens of them to get their stories.
Whatever Floats Your Car
It's a boat! It's a car! It's... a fleet of Twin Cities Amphicars! Come take a cruise in the greatest bathtub toy in the world. (Life jacket: mandatory.)
What Is Killing the Walleye of Otter Tail County?
Up North, there's a heated debate among dedicated fishermen: Is the DNR's practice of stocking walleye lakes with muskie ruining Minnesota's freshwater angling ecosystem or improving it?
Eat & Drink
All of Minnesota's Apples, Ranked
Experts weigh in on apples developed by the fruit-breeding program at the University of Minnesota. Spoiler alert: Honeycrisp isn't #1?!
Best New Restaurants, 2019
Looking for a new place to go? Check out our annual list of steakhouses, burger dives, food halls, and all the other best spots that opened in 2019. Plus, our chef of the year!
Grumpy's Is the Best Bar in the Twin Cities
You might be drinking with Macaulay Culkin—or with George, Jimmy, Bud, and Howie.
Harry Singh on the Perfect Roti, Trinidad, and Life in the Kitchen
While you were Instagramming your mermaid toast, Caribbean food legend Harry Singh was rolling another perfect roti.
How Minnesota's Foreign-Born Chefs Celebrate Thanksgiving
Our favorite non-native chefs can cook anything. Yet nothing can prepare someone for the weirdness and abundance of an American Thanksgiving.
In Search of Hot Beef
The other Juicy Lucy, Minnesota's signature sandwich that you never heard of.
New Minnesota State Fair Food Reviews, 2019
Revisit all the new foods that made it to the State Fair this year.
Raghavan Iyer's New Mission
"I speak the language of pain and suffering."
That Chef Kid
Spencer Venancio is a 14-year-old chef hosting high buck pop-ups. Would you pay $100 for one of his dinners?
Health & Fitness
How an Illness Outbreak Started on Lake Minnetonka
Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water...
How Minnesota Is Tackling Teen Mental Health
The demands of an always-on world have taken a toll on teen mental health. With growing rates of anxiety, addiction, depression, and suicide, what are local health experts doing to help kids win this battle?
Pulling Back the Curtain on the C-section Experience
In this enlightening collection of essays, local writers reveal the emotional and physical realities of caesarean birth and beyond.
Test Drive: Aerial Fitness at The Aviary
How's it hanging? Build upper body strength, and stretch your muscles with an aerial fitness class at The Aviary.
Transphobia Is Hazardous to Your Health
In April, Children's Minnesota opened a special program to provide better care for gender-diverse kids. The response? Almost twice as many patients as they'd expected.
Twin Citians Are Creating Buzz Around Cutting Back
The idea of giving up or cutting back on alcohol has grown into a larger "sober curious" movement, with 20- and 30-somethings at the helm. Here's how the local bar and dining scene is creating spaces for those in recovery and those looking to explore a sober-curious lifestyle.
What I Learned From Taking Barre Class With My Boyfriend
Could exercising together be the definitive test of a good relationship? Our editor (and her ever-willing partner) set out to learn for themselves.
Shop & Style
All Eyes on Clare V.
She's a girl from St. Paul who made her mark in Paris before landing in Los Angeles to grow her global brand.
Fashionopolis 2019 Highlights
This year we took flight and offered a local spin on international runway style for our seventh annual Fashionopolis. Now, it's time to shop the looks!
Meet Minnesota's Marie Kondo
A handful of books and a Netflix docuseries later, it seems we are all learning the KonMari method. Michele Vig's Neat Little Nest is a local company helping people create beautifully organized offices and homes.
Minneapolis Made Wants You to Support Female Artists
This DIY woman-owned clothing brand makes streetwear with a statement.
The Locket Sisters Make Necklaces that Preserve Memories
These sisters help keep important people—and stories—close to heart.
The Woman Who Dressed Barbie
Meet Carol Spencer, an MCAD grad from Minneapolis who created some of the iconic blonde bombshell's best looks.
Where to Shop for the Best of the Best in Vintage
Consider this your insider's guide to buried, chic treasures that are just waiting to be discovered.