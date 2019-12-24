Our Favorite Stories of 2019

× Expand Mpls.St.Paul Magazine's Favorite 2019 Stories

Arts & Culture

Alan Page: From the Football Field to the Courthouse

The NFL Hall of Famer and state Supreme Court Justice talks about waking up early, when not to boycott a Presidential ceremony, and how vending machines changed his life forever. Read More

Lyz Lenz Talks About God Land

How does an evangelical get a heretical rep, while growing closer to God? Lyz Lenz isn’t sure—but she just wrote a book about it. Read More

Marjorie Johnson's Blue Ribbons and Golden Memories

Get to know the baker who has accumulated thousands of ribbons. She is a staple at the Minnesota State Fair's baking contests, where she has competed for decades. Read More

Meet Klecko: The Bread Maker Turned Poet

After the feds shuttered his bread business, a St. Paul baker wrote a poetry collection: Hitman-Baker-Casketmaker: Aftermath of an American's Clash with ICE. Read More

My Mother's Secret (the Podcast)

For 40 years, Steve Marsh's family held a painful secret. Then Marsh and his parents met Jonathan Goldstein, host of the podcast Heavyweight, and everything spilled out. Read More

Poliça’s Channy Leaneagh on Her Road to Recovery

After she broke her back, the Poliça front-woman is stronger than ever on the synth-pop band's upcoming album When We Stay Alive. Read More

Remembering Rondo: Rose and Melvin Smith Reflect on an Artistic Romance

The artists Rose and Melvin Smith have been married and creating together for over half a century. A new exhibit at the Weisman Art Museum honors their legacy by going back to where their story began. Read More

Sally Wingert Roles With It

Local theater veteran Sally Wingert talks parenting, puppets and plays. Read More

Visiting "The Wall of Forgotten Natives"

When 200 homeless people had set up camp on a strip of land right along Franklin Avenue, Steve Marsh, Andrew Broder, and Reuben Crowfeather talked to dozens of them to get their stories. Read More

Whatever Floats Your Car

It's a boat! It's a car! It's... a fleet of Twin Cities Amphicars! Come take a cruise in the greatest bathtub toy in the world. (Life jacket: mandatory.) Read More

What Is Killing the Walleye of Otter Tail County?

Up North, there's a heated debate among dedicated fishermen: Is the DNR's practice of stocking walleye lakes with muskie ruining Minnesota's freshwater angling ecosystem or improving it? Read More

Eat & Drink

All of Minnesota's Apples, Ranked

Experts weigh in on apples developed by the fruit-breeding program at the University of Minnesota. Spoiler alert: Honeycrisp isn't #1?! Read More

Best New Restaurants, 2019

Looking for a new place to go? Check out our annual list of steakhouses, burger dives, food halls, and all the other best spots that opened in 2019. Plus, our chef of the year! Read More

Grumpy's Is the Best Bar in the Twin Cities

You might be drinking with Macaulay Culkin—or with George, Jimmy, Bud, and Howie. Read More

Harry Singh on the Perfect Roti, Trinidad, and Life in the Kitchen

While you were Instagramming your mermaid toast, Caribbean food legend Harry Singh was rolling another perfect roti. Read More

How Minnesota's Foreign-Born Chefs Celebrate Thanksgiving

Our favorite non-native chefs can cook anything. Yet nothing can prepare someone for the weirdness and abundance of an American Thanksgiving. Read More

In Search of Hot Beef

The other Juicy Lucy, Minnesota's signature sandwich that you never heard of. Read More

New Minnesota State Fair Food Reviews, 2019

Revisit all the new foods that made it to the State Fair this year. Read More

Raghavan Iyer's New Mission

"I speak the language of pain and suffering." Read More

That Chef Kid

Spencer Venancio is a 14-year-old chef hosting high buck pop-ups. Would you pay $100 for one of his dinners? Read More

Health & Fitness

How an Illness Outbreak Started on Lake Minnetonka

Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the water... Read More

How Minnesota Is Tackling Teen Mental Health

The demands of an always-on world have taken a toll on teen mental health. With growing rates of anxiety, addiction, depression, and suicide, what are local health experts doing to help kids win this battle? Read More

Pulling Back the Curtain on the C-section Experience

In this enlightening collection of essays, local writers reveal the emotional and physical realities of caesarean birth and beyond. Read More

Test Drive: Aerial Fitness at The Aviary

How's it hanging? Build upper body strength, and stretch your muscles with an aerial fitness class at The Aviary. Read More

Transphobia Is Hazardous to Your Health

In April, Children’s Minnesota opened a special program to provide better care for gender-diverse kids. The response? Almost twice as many patients as they’d expected. Read More

Twin Citians Are Creating Buzz Around Cutting Back

The idea of giving up or cutting back on alcohol has grown into a larger “sober curious” movement, with 20- and 30-somethings at the helm. Here’s how the local bar and dining scene is creating spaces for those in recovery and those looking to explore a sober-curious lifestyle. Read More

What I Learned From Taking Barre Class With My Boyfriend

Could exercising together be the definitive test of a good relationship? Our editor (and her ever-willing partner) set out to learn for themselves. Read More

Shop & Style

All Eyes on Clare V.

She’s a girl from St. Paul who made her mark in Paris before landing in Los Angeles to grow her global brand. Read More

Fashionopolis 2019 Highlights

This year we took flight and offered a local spin on international runway style for our seventh annual Fashionopolis. Now, it's time to shop the looks! Read More

Meet Minnesota's Marie Kondo

A handful of books and a Netflix docuseries later, it seems we are all learning the KonMari method. Michele Vig's Neat Little Nest is a local company helping people create beautifully organized offices and homes. Read More

Minneapolis Made Wants You to Support Female Artists

This DIY woman-owned clothing brand makes streetwear with a statement. Read More

The Locket Sisters Make Necklaces that Preserve Memories

These sisters help keep important people—and stories—close to heart. Read More

The Woman Who Dressed Barbie

Meet Carol Spencer, an MCAD grad from Minneapolis who created some of the iconic blonde bombshell’s best looks. Read More

Where to Shop for the Best of the Best in Vintage

Consider this your insider’s guide to buried, chic treasures that are just waiting to be discovered. Read More