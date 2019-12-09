No Man's Land

× Created by Mpls.St.Paul Magazine for



In 1913, Cory Carman’s great-great-grandfather acquired a parcel of land in the foothills of Oregon’s Wallowa Mountains. It’s where the family eventually founded Carman Ranch—Cory’s playground growing up. Years later, with a degree from Stanford and a new perspective, she returned to the ranch and saw flaws in the way things had been done for decades—the overuse of fertilizer, depletion of the soil. She was determined to chart a new course by practicing holistic land management and regenerative agriculture. Carman Ranch, she decided, would produce only grassfed livestock in a process that would keep the land healthy for generations to come.

A Better Way to Raise Cattle

Cory’s uncle wasn’t thrilled about her innovations: “The sense I got from him was like, ‘Almost 100 years, and you’re the one who’s going to blow it,’” she recalls. The rising tides of gender equity haven’t quite reached the world of ranching and meat production. Cory goes to business meetings where she is assumed to be “the wife”—not the owner. “When I first started, I definitely got a lot of pats on the head like, ‘Well maybe you should go talk to your husband about that.’”

She persisted in her pursuit of a better way to raise animals. “In the beginning, it felt like I was going backwards, like I was actually obliterating all the progress that my family had worked so hard for,” she says. But she knew that healthy soil sequesters carbon and produces nutrient-dense food. She overhauled practices to restore the prairie soil that drew her great-great-grandfather here in the first place.

Acres and acres of that healthy soil are her legacy. Cory believes that beef is inextricable from terroir. “It’s a reflection of the place it’s grown.”

Fifteen years since returning to her family’s land, she’s emerged as a leading voice in how progressive ranch management can anchor a robust and responsible regional food system.

“I wanted to prove I could stack hay as well as the boys, not because I was stronger but because I knew how.”