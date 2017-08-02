A Native American Tour That Adds New Meaning to Minnesota's Past

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams Sonja Tanner at Waken Tipi Cave in St. Paul Sonja Tanner at Waken Tipi Cave in St. Paul

Sonja Tanner was born on the White Earth reservation near Bemidji, as were her parents and their parents before them. And yet it wasn’t until she was 35 years old that she realized she had the etymology of her home state all wrong. Tanner, an enrolled member of the White Earth Nation of Ojibwe, had always assumed the Dakota word “Mnisota” meant “sky-blue waters,” because that’s what we’re all told. But it actually means “cloud-tinted waters”—a reference to the area near St. Paul where limestone bluffs give the Mississippi and Minnesota rivers a white hue. For generations of Native Americans, “cloud-tinted waters” was not merely a pretty phrase. It meant something. It was a landmark and told of a meeting place, akin to saying, “That one part in the road you just can’t miss,” or “Let’s meet every January at Davos.”

Learning the real history of “Minnesota” cracked Tanner wide open. “How can I, an Indian woman, not have been taught this?” she says. “It just hit me so hard—this should not be normal. We were here. We are here. If the very name of the state I’ve spent my whole life in has this history that I myself, of all people, don’t know—how can this be? And how can I get people to see what’s right here?”

Tanner, now 55, explains this to a tour group at the top of Indian Mounds Regional Park in St. Paul. The tour is part of her company, Our People Our Stories (OPOS), which she now owns with enrolled Shakopee Dakota Mdewakanton Sioux member Chris Prescott. OPOS grew out of Tanner’s other travel company, the first in the country to be native-owned. She leads the four-hour tour of sacred native sites twice a week, leaving in a bus from the Mall of America at 9 a.m.

Tanner beckons our group to look across the Mississippi River. Gazing out from the mounds toward St. Paul today, so much of what we see is landfill. But 150 years ago the river was far wider, Tanner explains. And, of course, there were no bridges, railroad tracks, roads, ramps, retaining walls, and dams. Back then the river had a floodplain for shoulders, and on that plain was a summer Dakota village called Kaposia, where Chief Little Crow was born. Hundreds of people would have lived there in bark houses. They buried their dead up here on the cliffs, interred in great mounds, the pyramids of the plains. Some of the mounds are 2,000 years old, and before Minnesota became a state, there were perhaps 40 of them above St. Paul. Today only six remain—the others were bulldozed.

Standing beside Tanner, who is warm and kind, you can’t help but see the world she describes, a world complete in itself before private airplanes putt-putted up and down the runways of today’s tiny St. Paul airport. The skyscrapers of St. Paul grew from the seeds of Kaposia, explains Tanner—and the people that were here before us left us this information coded into a word, “Minnesota,” if only we know how to decipher it. Tanner sets fire to a native-grown bundle of sage, smudging the promontory, purifying our little tour.

“One time a woman said she saw the village, through the smoke,” says Tanner. I don’t see Kaposia, but I know what she means. I’ve lived in Minnesota and gazed at the skyscrapers of St. Paul for more than 20 years. I never knew that particular story of this place. The dozen other folks on the tour, some Minnesota-born, some recent immigrants from other cities, hadn’t heard it either.

Next, we stop at Fort Snelling to see the concentration camp where Little Crow’s people were kept following the Dakota War of 1862 and the mass execution of native prisoners by the U.S. Army. The remaining POWs were dropped on the grounds of the fort in November, with children, and told to make do till spring. No one who has lived through a Minnesota winter can fail to imagine how awful this must have been.

It’s impossible not to feel the gravity of the place—a spot I ordinarily don’t even glance at as I tear home from the airport. “We try to do the tours in a way that nobody feels guilty,” Tanner tells me later. “I’m not going to tell you what to feel. This is what happened, and where it happened. We were dehumanized as savages, heathens—you would never do that to real people. The goal is not to make anyone feel guilty, but to give them the opportunity to see it. A lot of people have never even had that opportunity to look and see. I think a lot of people do want to see.”

And that’s why, last year, Tanner bought a tour bus and diversified the travel agency business she started 20 years ago. She got the idea for the agency when, after graduating from Bemidji State, she took a job with MNDOT. In the course of her work she came to realize that local governments, like cities or states, received special air and lodging discounts when traveling to do necessary work with the federal government. Hearing about these ordinary discounts, and knowing that tribal representatives were routinely required to go to D.C., Tanner had a thought that many native people have had over the years: We are getting ripped off. She went to the leadership of several tribes. “What if I could save you a pretty penny?” she began. To date, she reckons she has saved Minnesota tribes millions of dollars. “We’re still the only native-owned travel agency in the country.”

After Fort Snelling, we tourists get back in the little OPOS bus and head to Minnehaha Falls to consider the Disney-fied treacle of the statue of the supposed Indian brave Hiawatha carrying his lover Minnehaha, and a creepy statue of a scalped and eyeless Little Crow hidden in pine trees at the top of the falls. I’ve gazed at the falls countless times and have never seen that statue of Little Crow before. The whole group gaped at it, uncomfortably.

What happens, I ask Tanner, if tourists contemplating these uncomfortable facts ask stupid, or even racist, questions? “I’ve heard some,” she laughs. “But I started this because of my own ignorance. If you’re afraid of ignorance you’ll stay ignorant. If you have a dumb question I’ll answer it—I don’t take it personally. It’s the world we all live in. I’ve had native people on my tour so many times, and they tell me, ‘I’ve lived here my whole life, I’ve never known this.’ This is the natural consequence of what was done to us. It was illegal to tell our stories, in our language.” (Many aspects of native religion and cultural practices were banned until 1978, when Congress passed the American Indian Religious Freedom Act.)

The last stop is lunch at Gatherings Café in the Minneapolis American Indian Center on Franklin in the heart of the city’s urban native community, the biggest in the country. I’ve written about the restaurant before—to date, it’s the only native-run, native-owned brick-and-mortar spot in the metro. But I’ve never been there after crisscrossing the Cities from native landmark to native landmark, and thus seeing how much of our modern world is simply built on top of the foundations created by earlier native cultures.

“If everyone took this tour and came away with basic Indian 101 I’d be happy,” says Tanner. “If they knew there are two basic tribes here, that would be a start.” (Those two tribes are the Anishinaabe, also called Ojibwe or Chippewa, and the Dakota, sometimes called Sioux; they’re currently organized into 11 federally recognized nations, seven Ojibwe and four Dakota.) Tanner adds: “Part of the reason I started OPOS was that we have to start somewhere. By not seeing it, not talking about it, not visiting it, we’re not going to get anywhere.”