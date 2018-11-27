Wild vs. Mild: Rethinking the Future of the Mississippi River

× Expand Illustration by Mark Pernice Illustration of a river

In 2001, shortly after Lauren Crandall moved to the Twin Cities, she discovered the Minneapolis Rowing Club. It was a revelation. Crandall started rowing when she lived in Columbus, Ohio, and then rowed in Cleveland, where the best option was the notoriously polluted Cuyahoga River—a body of water famous for regularly catching on fire.

The Minneapolis Rowing Club, which operates on the Mississippi River out of a clubhouse below the Lake Street Bridge, offered something much different: a five-mile-long impoundment formed by the Ford Dam, where the lake-like conditions and gentle currents prove ideal for sculling. Nestled in a deep, tree-lined gorge, this secluded stretch of river can feel a world apart from the bustling metropolis atop the high bluffs.

“I’ve rowed all over the country and this is my favorite place,” says Crandall, the rowing club’s president. “It’s just so quiet and tranquil.”

A few years ago, rowing in the gorge got even better when Congress mandated the closure of the navigational lock at Upper St. Anthony Falls. The move won support as a way to prevent the upriver invasion of the dreaded bighead and silver carp. Practically, though, it meant that Crandall and her fellow rowers no longer had to keep a watchful eye peeled for the Patrick Gannaway, the hulking, diesel-powered towboat that used to thread its way through the gorge twice a day, pushing a pair of 200-foot-long barges to and from the industrial riverfront in north Minneapolis.

Now, however, in an ironic twist, the demise of commercial navigation in what’s known as Pool 1 could prove to be the undoing of the Minneapolis Rowing Club. And it just might portend the most radical transformation the Mississippi River has seen in a century—the rebirth of a wild river.

The change would follow a sequence of decisions and actions.

With the closure of the Upper Lock, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has started to consider the future of the three locks it maintains in Minneapolis. Officially, the Corps is mulling just two options: Should it do nothing and retain the property, or should it find another party—another branch of government or a private business—to assume responsibility?

But that debate has stimulated a discussion outside the Corps, involving a far more intriguing proposition. If the locks aren’t needed, perhaps the Ford Dam isn’t either. And if that’s the case, maybe that lake-like impoundment that lies above the Ford Dam should run free again, like the river it once was.

What that would look like depends on whom you ask.

Before engineers built the dams and dredged out the navigation channels, the waters that pass through downtown Minneapolis represented the steepest drop on the entire length of the Mississippi, an eight-and-a-half-mile complex of rocky rapids, small islands, and channels that falls more than 100 feet as it travels from St. Anthony Falls to Fort Snelling. If the Ford Dam were gone, the river would immediately become much shallower and faster. Some features, submerged for more than a century, would re-emerge.

No, it wouldn’t look like the gorge the Franciscan priest Louis Hennepin encountered in 1680, when he became the first European to set eyes on the area. Some of the notable landmarks haven’t just been drowned; they’ve been obliterated. The Dakota holy site known as Spirit Island, between the Upper and Lower Locks at St. Anthony Falls, became a limestone quarry in the 19th century—the building blocks of what grew into the mill district.

But with the Ford Dam gone, some of the gorge’s fundamental character would return. The reach upstream of the Lake Street Bridge would hold the fastest waters, with big rocks and boulders adding to the turbulence. Downriver, sand and gravel bars would re-form, as would new beaches and a far more extensive floodplain. In times of low water—late summer or fall—the river might become shallow enough in places that a person could once again wade across the Mississippi, within city limits.

Ecologically, the potential benefits appear tantalizing. Ancient fish like lake sturgeon and paddlefish, which require swift, highly oxygenated waters for spawning, might stage a comeback. Boosters argue that dam removal, by helping native fauna, might even help in the fight against invasive fish like the bighead and silver carp, which dominate in the type of degraded waterways that stress the natives.

Without the Ford Dam, the human presence on the river would change, too. Whitewater lovers in kayaks could supplant the rowers, whose long sculls would be ill-suited to a changed river. It’s a fact not lost on Crandall.

“Mudflats and raging water aren’t going to be good for us,” she says with a sigh.

That vision is now being championed by the national organization American Rivers, which advocates for dam removal to revive damaged ecosystems. The organization considers 2017 to be a great success, with the dismantling of a record 86 dams across the country.

Earlier this year, the group included the Mississippi gorge in its list of the 10 most endangered rivers in the country. The designation stems from the fear that the present opportunity to remove the Ford Dam and the Lower St. Anthony Dam might be lost if Congress doesn’t explicitly direct the Corps to study the issue.

While most local players, politicos, and institutions are officially agnostic about the idea of taking out the Ford Dam, it’s not hard to read the enthusiasm between the lines.

“This is the first time since the establishment of the Twin Cities that we can have a real conversation about what the Mississippi can be,” says river historian John Anfinson, who serves as the superintendent of the Mississippi National River and Recreation Area, the 72-mile national corridor that runs through the Twin Cities.

That said, Anfinson acknowledges plenty of obstacles to dam removal, beginning with the biggest one: How much would it cost and who would pay for it?

Whitney Clark, executive director of the St. Paul–based nonprofit Friends of the Mississippi, calls the prospect of dam removal “an exciting possibility,” but likewise stresses the myriad unknowns.

“A lot would be changing, including a loss of uses that people have come to expect,” says Clark.

It’s not just the Minneapolis Rowing Club (and the University’s rowing facility) that couldn’t operate on the new, wild river. Two privately owned hydroelectric facilities, located at Lower St. Anthony and the Ford Dam, would have to be scrapped. Large boats, meanwhile, likely couldn’t navigate parts of the river, especially in times of low water.

Greg Genz, vice president and co-founder of an organization called Friends of Pool 2, represents one of the louder voices pushing back against the wild river campaign. He lives on the Mississippi in Newport and owns a marine consulting firm. Genz says that he doesn’t oppose dam removal in general: A few years ago, he backed a failed proposal to remove the Coon Rapids Dam. But Genz worries that removal of the Ford Dam would stir up a century’s worth of toxic industrial sediments and carry them downstream. How much would the dam overhaul cost if these potentially toxic sediments required specialized disposal?

Ultimately, Genz’s opposition captures the uncertainties of radically changing the iconic waterway of the Twin Cities.

“We know what we’ve got right now and we know what an asset it is,” Genz says. “We don’t know what’s gonna come.”