Minneapolis Transportation During the Super Bowl: What You Need to Know

The Super Bowl is a big deal, a mini-Olympics. And unlike lots of other NFL situations, the Vikings’ U.S. Bank Stadium is right in the middle of downtown Minneapolis. For folks who live or work near downtown Minneapolis, or for people who will attend Super Bowl events or even the game itself, the central location comes with pluses and minuses.

So whether you have a golden ticket to the big game or just want to avoid the hoopla at all costs, here are some helpful transportation tips for downtown Minneapolis’ 10 days of fame.

Is it going to be a mess?

Well, the Super Bowl is the biggest sporting event in the United States. So yes, it is going to be a mess.

But it probably won’t be as bad as you think. For one thing, downtown Minneapolis has a great transit system thanks to Metro Transit’s dozens of downtown Minneapolis bus lines and, especially, the Blue and Green light rail lines that have lots of room for excess capacity. Secondly, the Twin Cities’ freeway system is a robust network with a good degree of flexibility. You might not want to drive in a few places downtown during certain days, but that’s always true in a world where road construction and weather are regular issues.

(Remember Nicollet Mall construction? Remember when Washington Avenue was torn up? How about when the ill-fated 35W bridge was closed for over a year? How soon we forget.)

What’s going to be the biggest transportation problem?

If you’re on foot, security detours will be a challenge. If you’re driving, road closures will be your Achilles’ heel.

What’s the best way to get to U.S. Bank Stadium on game day?

The trick to navigating the Super Bowl will be knowing when and where things will be closed.

There are three main levels of disruption:

Level one: Starting this week, there will be some closures that last almost an entire month, but these will be small. They’re focused around the stadium itself, the Convention Center, and near Nicollet Mall and 8th Street, where there are more themed events planned. The rest of the key downtown streets will be open.

Level two: For the week of the Super Bowl, from about January 26 to February 6, there will be another level of street closures that will include 4th Street around the stadium or lane restrictions around Nicollet Mall. Depending on where you are trying to go, it might be best to take transit, park and walk, or simply avoid the effected areas.

Level three: Finally, there’s the actual Super Bowl weekend, where lots more streets will be closed, including a big perimeter around the stadium and all along Nicollet Mall. Key access points like 6th Street / 94 ramps, all the streets around the Commons Park, and 11th Avenue South will be shut down, as will all of the Nicollet Mall.

The best way to get to the game itself will be taking one of the two light rail lines. Metro Transit has set up a dedicated system on game day where only ticketed fans will be allowed to ride the Blue Line and the Minneapolis portion of the Green Line. The trains will proceed from the Mall of America or the TCF Stadium, respectively, and won’t stop or open their doors until they reach U.S. Bank Stadium. Regular transit riders will be offered free shuttle buses instead. The system is designed to help get fans through the intense Super Bowl security, and seems pretty slick.

(Note: the original NFL plans called for shutting down the light rail transit lines for multiple days. Metro Transit scaled them back to just the day of the Super Bowl itself.)

For ticket holders who want to drive, there are a system to reserve parking spots downtown, available at superbowl.spplus.com or mnsuperbowl.com/transportation. Expect to pay for the privilege, but compared to the price of a ticket, it’ll likely be negligible.

Should I stay at home during the Super Bowl week if I work downtown Minneapolis?

That depends on where you work. If you’re on the northwest side of downtown, disruption won’t be so bad. If you work closer to the stadium itself, your commute might get bogged down as streets begin to close. For example, some regular transit commuters are already seeing significant delays due to Super Bowl detours.

On the other hand, if you enjoy a good mass media spectacle, you might appreciate walking around downtown during the Super Bowl week. Depending on the weather, there is sure to be lots of street level activity going on. It’s not every day that we get so much excitement in downtown Minneapolis in early February.

If I have contract parking in a ramp downtown, can I still park there during the week of the Super Bowl?

Again, it depends. Some parking ramps are cancelling their contracts just for a few days on either side of the event. This is true for privately-held parking ramps and for municipal ramps. You can see a list of the latter here, but either way, you should have been notified already.

Are more resources be used for public transportation? Will there be more buses?

Metro Transit will be running extra buses “as needed”, and supplementing the two light rail lines on game day will put a lot of extra buses into service. According to one estimate, the Super Bowl is expected to add 100,000 new riders during the weekend. But because it serves almost 300,000 rides every day, Metro Transit has the capacity to handle the extra rides. If you don’t want to struggle to find parking, transit will be the way to go during Super Bowl week.

How do I buy bus or train tickets? How much is a ticket? Does the metro app actually work?

Metro Transit unveiled a new app in the last year, and it works great. You can purchase a ticket from your phone. Alternately, you can get paper tickets at any light rail or arterial BRT station. Check out Metro Transit’s Super Bowl pass options here.

Can I hail a taxi in Minneapolis?

Hailing a taxi is more of a New York or Chicago thing, a commonplace occurrence in cities that have dense cab culture. Minneapolis isn’t quite there, but it is technically possible, especially in certain areas of downtown Minneapolis, like Nicollet Mall or near the Convention Center. Here’s a list of Minneapolis designated cab stands.

A better option, though, is to call the taxi company itself and go through a dispatcher. Keep in mind that long-standing regulations mean that pickups in St. Paul have to go through a St. Paul cab company, while Minneapolis pickups go through a Minneapolis cab company. It’s part of what makes the Twin Cities unique!

If I were reserving a hotel or Airbnb now, where would be the best area?

Where to get an Airbnb depends on what you’re looking for and how you plan on getting around. On the one hand, a huge percentage of Minneapolis and St. Paul’s culture and history are out in the many mixed-use neighborhoods like Uptown, Whittier, Northeast, or St. Paul’s University Avenue corridor. On the other hand, if you want to be able to walk downtown, you might look for something in Loring Park, Elliot Park, or the St. Anthony riverfront area.

Really, though, you can’t go wrong in the Twin Cities. There are a hundred wonderful neighborhoods from which to choose.

Will Uber and Lyft be able to get into the restricted areas near the stadium?

They will not. Ride-hailing apps will drop you off outside the security perimeter just like anyone else driving a car.

What will ride share service fees be like? Will they surge during the Super Bowl week?

Yes, they will surge. Expect to pay two, three, or four times what you’d normally pay to use an Uber or Lyft car during the Super Bowl, depending on what time you need a ride. You might want to invest instead in a good coat and some walking shoes!

Will there be other ride sharing services in town, besides Uber and Lyft?

There will be lots of private services like limo companies, which hire extra staff for events like the Super Bowl. The same goes for Uber and Lyft, where drivers come from neighboring towns and cities to make a few dollars during the Super Bowl event. There will even be pedicabs working downtown during the Super Bowl, and I can guarantee the drivers will have blankets for passengers to use during their ride.

Should I rent a car if I’m visiting?

It depends on where you’re staying. If you’re in a part of town with good transit access, Metro Transit has a special Super Bowl visitor pass that gets you unlimited rides for $40 during Super Bowl week.That’s a great deal, and you can find it here.

On the other hand, much of the Twin Cities is car dependent. If you’re staying in the suburbs, renting a car and using the region’s ample parking and relatively uncongested freeway system is your best bet.

Will Nice Ride bikes be available?

Sadly, no. The Twin Cities bike share system shuts down from November to April due to weather and the ubiquitous road salt, which is hard on the shared-use docking system and bicycle fleet.

Is Minneapolis a walkable city? Is it easy to navigate the skyway?

Overall, Minneapolis gets a passing grade for walkability, though it pales beside larger Eastern cities with more robust walking cultures. That said, there are lots of walkable streets, especially in the areas just east of the city’s “chain of lakes.” In most of the city’s older neighborhoods, most people shovel their sidewalks, though it seems like every block has a neglectful scofflaw or two. Depending on snowfall, the sidewalks can be icy or the curbs blocked with snowdrifts, so if you’re planning on walking very far, it’s best to have a good jacket and pair of boots.

For the winter averse, downtown Minneapolis does have the world’s biggest enclosed skyway system, a network of second-story bridges, beige hallways, and interior plazas that will let you walk for miles through the downtown core. Especially during the winter working hours, the skyways can be full of activity. But be warned: they can be very confusing to navigate if you’re not used to them. It’s ridiculously easy to get turned around and lose your bearings, surrounded by carpet, locked doors, and lunch counters. If you get lost, find one of the blue backlit “system maps” hanging on the wall and work your way through the system using the names of the different office buildings. The Super Bowl volunteers will also be in the skyways directing people during the week leading up to the game.