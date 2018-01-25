Meet the Purple People Greeters

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Super Bowl 52 Volunteers From left to right: Tyler Anderson studies sports management, 91-year-old Lorna W. Livingston is the oldest volunteer, and Former Viking Chad Greenway is captain of Crew 52 volunteers.

There are more than 10,000 volunteers. Some have traveled more than 3,000 miles to be here. They’re between the ages of 18 and 91. They don pompom hats and parkas. They lend time and talent to make sure you have the time of your life. They are Crew 52.

Former Minnesota Viking linebacker Chad Greenway spent his 11-year career in purple and gold, and for Super Bowl LII he’s supporting the Bold North in a new way—leading Crew 52 volunteers for the Super Bowl.

“The best part of playing for the Vikings was always the fans. Leading Crew 52 is just one way I can help bring the best fans in the NFL even closer to the game we all love. The volunteers are what will make our Minnesota Super Bowl memorable for everyone who comes out to be part of the 10 days of events.”

Age is No Factor

If you see volunteer Lorna W. Livingston, ask her about the six bands she plays kettledrums in, or the adult education classes she teaches at Minneapolis Public Schools. This 91-year-old Edina resident has the spunk and energy of a 19-year-old. “That’s how old I feel inside—19 is the reverse of 91, it’s my second childhood now,” she says.

She catches up on football in the newspaper. “I wanted to volunteer for the Super Bowl because I just love to talk to new people and learn about them,” she says. “I’m 91, I’ve gotta make some new friends, younger friends, to keep up.”

Preparing for the Future

Tyler Anderson, a 20-year-old junior at Saint Paul’s Concordia University, is studying sports management, which he hopes will someday land him a general manager gig on a pro team. Until then, he’s already got his heart in the game as a Crew 52 volunteer.

“I’m always looking to gain experience in sports, and volunteering for the biggest game in the NFL season is very exciting for me as a sports professional, and as a fan of the game,” says Anderson. “I want to be able to say that I made a difference at one of America’s most popular events.”

Gleaning experience from the Super Bowl, even if it is off the field, is unique, and Anderson is looking forward to being among all the excitement leading up to the big game.

Friends and Football

When it comes to Super Bowls and volunteering, Ira Levy and his friends, Seth Bromberg and Michael Finch, are pros. Super Bowl LII marks the 19th for which the trio has volunteered together. Currently, these childhood friends live in separate states, so nearly two decades ago they made a pact to spend one guys’ weekend a year together—while also doing something positive. Their tradition began in 1999 at Super Bowl XXXIII in Miami.

“Every year we plan on Friday through Sunday night the week of the Super Bowl,” says Levy. “And about 90 percent of the time we’ll get tickets to the game, otherwise we’ll head to a local bar or restaurant and watch the game on the big screen.”

This won’t be Levy’s first time in Minneapolis. He’s here for business frequently enough to know Nicollet Mall, and is excited to check out the new U.S. Bank Stadium. “Minneapolis is such a fun city. There are so many places to go, great restaurants and sports teams,” the New York native says.

Faraway Fan

The volunteer clocking the most miles to help in the Bold North is Ricardo Cisneros of Paris, France, more than 4,000 miles from U.S. Bank Stadium. Cisneros, who worked for the Minnesota Bidding Committee for Expo 2023, met someone associated with the big game. “She transmitted her enthusiasm to me, and made me want to participate in the 2018 Super Bowl,” says Cisneros.

By the Numbers

30,000 Applications

Applications 15,000 Applicants interviewed

Applicants interviewed 10,000+ Volunteers

Volunteers 500 Minnesota cities represented on Crew 52

Minnesota cities represented on Crew 52 91 Percent of applicants who are from Minnesota (9 percent are from other states and countries, such as Brazil, Australia, United Kingdom and more)

Percent of applicants who are from Minnesota (9 percent are from other states and countries, such as Brazil, Australia, United Kingdom and more) 85 Percent of applicants who attended their interview (great attendance rate!)

Percent of applicants who attended their interview (great attendance rate!) 9,000 Record-setting amount of applications received in the first 48 hours

