Meet the Minnesota Vet Working for Affordable Pet Care

Noon on a Saturday at Mission Animal Hospital in Eden Prairie. Daisy, a Boston Terrier, needs a C-section, stat. She inadvertently mated with a much larger dog and her hips are too narrow to safely deliver the five puppies she has somehow carried to term. Across the operating room, a cat recovers from a leg amputation. And in radiology, an x-ray reveals that another dog has eaten the nipple from a baby bottle, which is now blocking his intestines. He needs emergency surgery, too.

Procedures like these can cost anywhere from $500 to more than $1,200. Pet owners who don’t hold any discretionary income face a horrible dilemma: Rack up a Visa debt or let your beloved Buster or Tigger die. Fortunately for Dr. Susan Miller’s pet patients and their human companions, Mission—the only full-service, nonprofit animal hospital in the United States—offers other options. These include payment plans (most vets require you to settle your bill at the time of service) and a case-by-case discretionary fund to subsidize emergency care for pets from low-income families.

“People say owning a pet is a privilege,” says Miller, who turned Mission into a nonprofit when she purchased the practice in 2014. “But I believe it’s a right.”

Miller arrived at this approach after experiencing the value pets bring not just to her life—she owns a Portuguese water dog and two poodles—but also to the families of her patients. A 501(c)(3), Mission raises money to help pay for care for those who can’t afford it. More than 80 percent of Miller’s clients receive this subsidized care. All that’s needed to qualify is proof that you receive government assistance or meet Mission’s income guidelines.

The way Miller sees it, pets and the unconditional love they provide are integral to people’s physical and mental health. Common sense dictates that we find ways for more people to enjoy these vital relationships without sacrificing an animal’s wellbeing. Starting late this summer, Mission will open a mobile pet clinic: a 33-foot rolling hospital, staffed by Miller and her team, and outfitted with a surgical suite, body and dental x-ray machines, and laboratory facilities. Miller hopes this service will supplement the care her team can offer to those who have trouble reaching the clinic, like rescue organizations and the pets of senior citizens and veterans.

Miller says that dogs make up 65 percent of her patients, with cats representing the rest—although they do treat the occasional rat or bunny. The hospital provides a range of services, from dental care to deworming, in a space so tasteful it could almost be mistaken for a spa. In fact, the room reserved for euthanization—with a sofa, adjustable lighting, and a doorbell that ensures families can grieve without being interrupted—feels more like a den than an examination room.

It’s an empathetic touch that reflects Miller’s belief in the centrality of the animal-human connection. “Pets become markers in people’s lives,” she says. “When a pet passes away, part of the mourning process is reflecting on the moment in time when they were your companion.”

