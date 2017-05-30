Lori and Julia Hit a Sweet Spot in the Local Radio Market

× Expand Photography by Caitlin Abrams MyTalk's Lori and Julia

Lori Barghini and Julia Cobbs celebrate the 15-year anniversary of the Lori & Julia show this month. The show’s mix of celebrity gossip and uber-personal, sex-positive conversation has forged a new category in local radio, and that tenure anchoring the 3–7 p.m. drivetime is a bona fide achievement in this industry. The sisters-in-law got their start hocking Body Perks, a fake nipple product that they ultimately managed to get onto Sex and the City, and now they’re in “giants of local broadcasting” territory. In fact, you get the feeling that by the time they’re finished, they’ll be in the same conversation as legendary duos like Boone and Erickson or Knapp and Donuts. During a recent broadcast from their Hubbard Broadcasting studio with their “Man Wall”—a wall plastered with cutouts of de-shirted hunks ranging from Paul Newman to Jared Leto—we caught up with the pair about the ride so far.

A competing nipple product will be hitting the market and you own the patent for Body Perks. Will you sue?

J: We’re not going to fight it. Nope. Too much money.

L: It doesn’t look anything like ours.

J: It is for nipple protrusion, so we could sue them, but I don’t wanna. It costs so much money. The nipples got us the job on the radio. Which is the best ever.

L: That was like winning the lottery, leaving corporate America.

It’s still kind of corporate, isn’t it?

J: We have a great gig.

L: Not at all. Because we were out of the 8 to 5. It’s not in an office. We don’t have to shop at Ann Taylor anymore. We don’t have to read the e-mails or go to meetings.

You guys do Sex Mondays, but there’s a libidinal energy coursing through every show.

L: Thank you!

It’s almost voyeuristic.

L: I think we’re helping people who are shy. Like, guys I think really like eavesdropping on women’s conversation without getting into a conversation with one. Because getting into a conversation about this with a woman is dangerous territory.

You guys were early adopters of this celebrity culture industry stuff.

L: We used to have to schlep! We would go over to Barnes & Noble to get our European gossip.

J: We used to go to Shinders to buy the Daily Mail.

L: We would always talk about our personal lives mixed in with whatever gossip we were obsessed with. And, quite honestly, when they did station research and people kept calling it the Lori & Julia station, they realized what we were doing is what the whole station needed to be doing.

Women can say stuff that men used to be able to say.

J: You’re right! You’re right! So we’re the sexist pigs.

And you get to make jokes.

L: It’s about damn time!

J: And we have man candy and we absolutely rip men apart.

So the pendulum has swung, so to speak.

L: And we were in the right position of our ages to be famous.

Yeah, you started doing this at 36.

L: Locked in at a good age! Justin Bieber is never going to be all right, it’s going to take him some therapy.

Do you ever wish the show was more serious?

L: Every once in awhile I wish I could get more political.

J: I won’t let her.

L: Politics can be alienating. I’m kind of a nut if you didn’t notice. God knows what I’d say, but I’d love to say having Donald Trump elected is like having my dad elected. I would never let my dad run for president. And I’m mad that Ivanka let her dad run.

Gossip kind of brings everyone together.

J: It does! But everyone does it. We did it because we truly just loved fricken People magazine. [We] liked the girlfriend aspect. Lori doesn’t love feelings as much as I do.

L: But I’ve shared plenty of feelings!

J: We’ve discussed suicide on this station. My dad died while we were on air. I got divorced. When I first started my kids were in T-ball, now they’re in college. So all the experiences of being a mom and sharing your fears and your joys and your hopes. People know us.

L: We’ve even talked about menopause.

J: What I feel like you’re trying to get at is, do we feel marginalized because it’s pop culture?

Because it’s girl stuff.

J: Not at all. We own it. We love it.

Gossip can also come from a judgment, but you’re not judgmental.

L: Well sometimes we are. If the judgment is going to happen, it will happen right then.

So you can be a little bitchy.

L: Oh I love to be bitchy. I’m very comfortable with my inner bitch.

J: She is. I’m not. I’m not a bitch.

L: No, you are a bitch!

J: No, I’m not a bitch.

Everybody can be a bitch.

L: Everybody can be a bitch! C’mon!

J: All right, I can be a bitch, but it’s not . . .

L: There’s a reporter here!