Local Nonprofits on How to Create Your Own Charitable Legacy

The $65,000 check came by mail from an attorney’s office. It was a gift to support the work of Minnesota Adult & Teen Challenge, a nonprofit that runs the state’s largest residential addiction treatment and recovery program.

It was great news. But it left the nonprofit’s then-vice president of development a bit melancholy.

“I couldn’t even say thank you to this person,” says Barry Haglund, who soon discovered that the bequest was from a donor who had made some small gifts over many years. “I tried to find someone in the family, and it felt empty. I don’t want to receive a blessing like that and not tell the family that the money was needed and appreciated.”

For Haglund, who had led the nonprofit’s fundraising for 13 years, and other staffers, something shifted with that check, he says. “It opened our eyes and made us think about being more intentional.”

Every nonprofit is different, but Giving USA’s Annual Report on Philanthropy found that nationwide roughly 11 percent of all charitable gifts from individuals each year come from bequests. Nonprofit leaders, like Haglund, would like to increase that percentage of giving.

For Haglund, now director of legacy giving at Adult & Teen Challenge, that means rolling out a planned giving program in 2018 to augment the nonprofit’s other fundraising activities. He already has identified 20 donors to whom he will pose a key question: “Do you have us in your will?”

“For people who know us and care about us, it’s an important conversation,” he says. “If we aren’t talking to people about this, we aren’t serving our mission very well.”

Planned giving is a big step, Haglund says, but “it serves to secure an unknown future for the nonprofit. We serve more than 700 clients now in recovery from addiction, and that need is going to continue to grow.”

But he also sees promising signs for the organization’s planned giving program. Not long ago, he asked a longtime donor to discuss a legacy gift, and the donor replied: “It’s about time.”

There’s Giving, and Then There’s Planned Giving

That box in the garage you “are planning” to drop at the charity shop? It’s a plan, but it isn’t planned giving.

The Charities Review Council, a Minnesota nonprofit dedicated to accountability in the nonprofit sector, defines a planned gift as “a gift made during the donor’s lifetime but whose principal benefits do not accrue to the charitable institution until some future time, usually at the death of the donor.”

But for one planned giving director, it’s more than that.

“It’s a way for many people to make larger and more significant gifts than they’re otherwise able to make,” says Joe Thiegs of Minnesota Public Radio and American Public Media.

“Most of us have limited cash or income available to make charitable gifts,” he says. “By using property other than cash to make charitable gifts, or making a gift in exchange for income for life, or making a gift in our estate plans, we can make bigger gifts and consequently a bigger difference in our communities.”

He suggests a simple, painless way to dip into planned giving: Name your favorite charities as beneficiaries on your retirement account.

“[Planned giving] is a way for many people to make larger and more significant gifts than they’re otherwise able to do.”—Joe Thiegs, Minnesota Public Radio and American Public Media

“Just get a change of beneficiary designation form from your plan administrator, designate the charity to receive all or a percentage of the account at your death, submit it to your administrator, and, just like that, you’re a planned gift donor,” he says.

Thiegs notes that MPR has had young Legacy Society members who have named MPR as a beneficiary of their retirement accounts or life insurance policies by their early 20s. It’s a decision he describes as “tax smart.”

“Many people don’t realize that retirement account assets generate income tax liability for the recipients upon distribution,” he says. “By leaving those assets to charity at death and giving other assets to family members instead, those income taxes are avoided, and you are benefiting your favorite charities and the community.”

For MPR, retirement accounts and other planned gifts ensure a reliable stream of income for MPR’s work and mission in years to come, Thiegs says. “One of our donors designated her bequest to support our classical music services. It was placed in our endowment for Classical MPR, and now provides support every year for everything from classical music education for students in classrooms throughout Minnesota to our broadcasts of classical concerts heard around the world.”

Is There a Vehicle for You?

Planned giving is all about finding a “vehicle” that is the best fit for each donor. Just like at the car lot, the vehicle you choose is a matter of personal preference and there are a lot of options to consider. That is where gift planners come in, such as Elizabeth McCray of The Saint Paul and Minnesota Community Foundations.

“I think anybody can be a planned giving donor,” McCray says.

The key, she says, is to work with donors to find the planned giving vehicle that best fits their needs. For instance, will they need income to supplement their retirement or will they, as most donors do, leave a gift in their will? With those questions answered, McCray works with donors to help them define their values, interests, and the type of legacy they want to leave.

“As a community foundation, we are different in the sense that we accept one-time gifts in a variety of ways,” she says. “This can be placed in a donor advised fund, a charitable gift annuity, a charitable remainder trust, or other options.”

McCray, like gift planners everywhere, also spends a lot of time talking with professional advisors,such as estate planning attorneys, financial advisors, and CPAs, to help their charitably inclined clients with planned giving.

“Planned gifts are invaluable to our organization,” she says. “They help to increase our community impact in a variety of ways, either through our own grant making or by our donors giving to causes and communities they care about.

“Every donor’s situation is different, so we really sit down and figure out what is the best approach.”

Flexibility Matters

The University of Minnesota Foundation, like many other nonprofit and charitable organizations, can accept a variety of gifts beyond cash and bequests, including stocks and bonds, real estate and other property, and IRA rollovers.

Jane Godfrey, associate vice president of planned giving and estate administration at the U of M Foundation, says that flexibility is a key component when planning charitable gifts. The flexibility works for donors as they find their comfort zone, their preferred way to give, the timing of the gift, and how they want to target their giving.

In what Godfrey calls “the magic of planned giving,” donors often witness the reach and effect of their gifts during their lifetime, and know that their legacy will continue in perpetuity.

She recalls one donor who created a scholarship fund at the university’s medical school to honor the physician who had successfully treated her cancer.

“While she was not an alum, her physician went to U of M Medical School,” Godfrey says. “She wanted to encourage other students to be like him.”

“As with any donation to the university, planned gifts are used according to the donor’s wishes, whether that’s student or faculty support, or for the research area of the donor’s choice.”—Jane Godfrey, U of M Foundation

The donor wrote about qualities that made the physician special: “His medical proficiency, boundless energy, perpetual good cheer, and compassion for his patients exemplifies what a doctor should be.”

Godfrey says that while the donor started the fund during her lifetime and met the first scholarship recipient, she was able to give more in her estate, enabling many more students to pursue medical careers.

“As with any donation to the university, planned gifts are used according to the donor’s wishes, whether that’s student or faculty support, or for the research area of the donor’s choice,” Godfrey says. “About the only difference is that a one-time gift can be used right away and many planned gifts won’t be available for use until a future date.”

Godfrey calls planned giving part of a continuum that allows donors to continue their support into the future for causes that are important to them in life.

A Gift that Gives Again and Again

Be The Match Foundation’s mission is very clear. It’s all about saving lives through cellular therapy and providing financial support to the Be The Match/National Marrow Donor Program.

“Our day-to-day work is that we match patients with a lifesaving donor and go to wherever that donor is and collect their marrow or stem cells and deliver that marrow and those cells to the patient wherever that might be—anywhere on the planet,” says Joy King, executive director of the Be The Match Foundation.

“We also support the patient and (marrow) donor financially during the process and fund research to improve the outcomes for those patients.”

Until recently, that mission was supported solely by event-based fundraising. Now King is leading “a shift in strategy” to add planned giving to the options the foundation offers its financial donors.

“The Be The Match Foundation is a $9.5 million organization, and to be honest, we should be a $50 million organization,” she says. “That’s what we are trying to do by changing our portfolio mix to have a greater focus on major and planned gifts.”

“Whether it’s $450,000 or $10,000, it doesn’t matter: We want to know about the gift, because it allows us to thank you.”—Joy King, Be The Match Foundation

Results from a recent survey of annual givers were encouraging. More than 40 percent of those surveyed said the organization is included in their giving plan or that they wanted to learn more about making a planned gift.

“It’s incredible,” King says. “Now we need to document those gifts.”

King wasn’t the only nonprofit leader to note that it’s important to tell an organization that you have included it in your giving plan. “When we don’t know about it, we can’t thank you while you’re still here,” she says, pointing to an unusual pair of gifts this year.

“This gentleman, probably in his late 40s or early 50s, was a donor for us—which means he actually donated his marrow to someone to save their life. That experience really affected him, and now he has us in his estate plan for $450,000,” she says.

“A financial gift like that can change what we are doing, enhance and advance our mission,” she says. “Whether it’s $450,000 or $10,000, it doesn’t matter: We want to know about the gift, because it allows us to thank you.”

Ready to start a planned giving journey? There are charities, nonprofits, and foundations waiting for your call—and wanting to thank you.

Matching Gifts

Not ready to start planned giving? You can still amp up your giving by taking advantage of your company’s matching gift program. The Medtronic Foundation, for example, matches employee gifts to approved charities—from $25 up to $100,000. In FY2017, employee gifts and the match totaled more than $27 million. The foundation also rewards employee volunteerism. Check out your employer’s plan.

