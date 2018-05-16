Local Celebrity Dogs on Life in the Twin Cities

×
Falen Bonsett's Dog, Elliot
Photos by Ackerman + Gruber
Elliott
My Breed: Female Pomeranian
My Age: 11
My human is: Falen Bonsett
What my human does: She never stops talking . . . on the radio at 101.3 KDWB.
Where we live: Minneapolis
How I found my human: Before you could swipe right on hot tail, I sparked her interest in a singles ad in the newspaper.
Best thing about my human: She gets to be at home with me most of the day!
Worst thing about my human: She wakes me up too early in the morning.
Where we play: We go to dog parks, and I’m a big fan of walking around the lakes!
Where we chill: In the basement on the couch. We watch a LOT of Netflix.
My turn-ons: Squeaky toys of all varieties and bones!
My turnoffs: Kennels and the vet.
My biggest indulgence: Popcorn
My human likes to call me: Peanut, E-Skillet, Bebe
One thing my human doesn’t know about me: I’m aware I’m farting on her, and I’m OK with it.
Falen’s go-to . . .
Vet: New Hope Animal Hospital
Groomer: Kelsey at Shampooch
Daycare: N/A, but she has gone to Pampered Pooch Playground, and her sister goes to Downtown Dogs.
Dog park: Crystal or Fish Lake
Harrison Smith's dog, Deuce
Deuce
My Breed: Chocolate lab
Age: 1.5
My human is: Harrison Smith
What my human does: Free safety for the Minnesota Vikings.
Where we live: St. Paul
How I found my human: My mom’s human is his dad.
Best thing about my human: He walks me. Or, uh, I walk him.
Worst thing about my human: He can’t throw far enough.
Where we play: Yard and pool.
Where we chill: Couch and car.
My turn-ons: Snow and swimming.
My turnoffs: Baths.
My biggest indulgence: Unattended steaks.
My human likes to call me: Little Bear
One thing my human doesn’t know about me: I open doors.
If only I could get my human to: Take me to work.
Ahmed and Ashely El Shourbagy's dog, Lucy
Lucy
My breed: Bugg! That’s 50 percent Boston terrier, 50 percent pug, 110 percent alien.
My age: 9
My humans are: Ahmed and Ashley El Shourbagy
What my humans do: Scour the Internet in search of the next famous dog of Instagram. They also sell meme-tastic doggy fashion at Lucy & Co. Can you guess its namesake?!
Where we live: Northeast Minneapolis
How I found my humans: I came to Ahmed in a dream! It prompted him to set out in search of me the very next morning. I also helped Ashley fall in love with Ahmed by chewing up a fine Italian leather purse of hers—or so I like to think.
Best thing about my humans: Treats and balls and Frisbees, oh my! My humans are always receiving the best dog swag.
Worst thing about my humans: They always come home smelling like other dogs.
Where we play: Minnehaha Off-Leash Dog Park. There’s something so meditative about pooping beside the Mighty Mississippi.
Where we chill: Barbette’s dog-friendly patio. Fresh air, French vibes with a side of paw-mes frites.
My turn-ons: Snuggling, under-the-chin scratches, salmon treats, and humans down with incessant licking.
My turnoffs: Leashes, bland dog biscuits, people who believe in “dog-free” furniture and beds.
My biggest indulgence: A premium bandana collection. I have the perfect hanky for every occasion, season, and of-the-moment trend!
My humans like to call me: Luce Magoose and Stop Licking Me.
One thing my humans don’t know about me: I have a superpower and control their every move with my mind! They actually think their businesses were their own idea! Muhaha!
Ahmed and Ashley’s go-to . . .
Vet: Uptown Veterinarian
Groomer: Bubbly Paws Dog Wash
Dog-friendly patio: Barbette
Sims' dog, Stark
Stark
My Breed: Pit bull
Age: 6
My humans are: Andrew “Sims” Sims and Sarah Schrantz
What my humans do: He raps his ass off, writes things, designs and builds things, and releases albums. She owns/operates Muddy Waters and Dark Horse.
Where we live: Southside!
How I found my humans: I came in a shoebox filled with my siblings brought toMuddy Waters.
Best thing about my humans: They rad!
Worst thing about my humans: They gone!
Where we play: In the yard or in the lake.
Where we chill: In the bed, on top of my people.
My turn-ons: Boyyy, you crazy.
My turnoffs: The shower and the vacuum.
My biggest indulgence: Shitting in dad’s studio, every now and then.
My humans like to call me: The cuddliest pizza man deterrent.
Sims and Sarah’s go-to . . .
Vet: Lyndale Animal Hospital
Daycare: Pette’s Hounds. She’s the best.
Boarder: DJ Fundo
Dog-friendly patio: Muddy Waters, duh.
Dog park: Any body of water, from kiddie pools to lakes and every disgusting thing in between.