Local Celebrity Dogs on Life in the Twin Cities

× Expand Falen Bonsett's Dog, Elliot Photos by Ackerman + Gruber

Elliott

My Breed: Female Pomeranian

My Age: 11

My human is: Falen Bonsett

What my human does: She never stops talking . . . on the radio at 101.3 KDWB.

Where we live: Minneapolis

How I found my human: Before you could swipe right on hot tail, I sparked her interest in a singles ad in the newspaper.

Best thing about my human: She gets to be at home with me most of the day!

Worst thing about my human: She wakes me up too early in the morning.

Where we play: We go to dog parks, and I’m a big fan of walking around the lakes!

Where we chill: In the basement on the couch. We watch a LOT of Netflix.

My turn-ons: Squeaky toys of all varieties and bones!

My turnoffs: Kennels and the vet.

My biggest indulgence: Popcorn

My human likes to call me: Peanut, E-Skillet, Bebe

One thing my human doesn’t know about me: I’m aware I’m farting on her, and I’m OK with it.

Falen’s go-to . . .

Groomer: Kelsey at Shampooch

Daycare: N/A, but she has gone to Pampered Pooch Playground, and her sister goes to Downtown Dogs.

Dog park: Crystal or Fish Lake

× Expand Harrison Smith's dog, Deuce

Deuce

My Breed: Chocolate lab

Age: 1.5

My human is: Harrison Smith

What my human does: Free safety for the Minnesota Vikings.

Where we live: St. Paul

How I found my human: My mom’s human is his dad.

Best thing about my human: He walks me. Or, uh, I walk him.

Worst thing about my human: He can’t throw far enough.

Where we play: Yard and pool.

Where we chill: Couch and car.

My turn-ons: Snow and swimming.

My turnoffs: Baths.

My biggest indulgence: Unattended steaks.

My human likes to call me: Little Bear

One thing my human doesn’t know about me: I open doors.

If only I could get my human to: Take me to work.

× Expand Ahmed and Ashely El Shourbagy's dog, Lucy

Lucy

My breed: Bugg! That’s 50 percent Boston terrier, 50 percent pug, 110 percent alien.

My age: 9

My humans are: Ahmed and Ashley El Shourbagy

What my humans do: Scour the Internet in search of the next famous dog of Instagram. They also sell meme-tastic doggy fashion at Lucy & Co. Can you guess its namesake?!

Where we live: Northeast Minneapolis

How I found my humans: I came to Ahmed in a dream! It prompted him to set out in search of me the very next morning. I also helped Ashley fall in love with Ahmed by chewing up a fine Italian leather purse of hers—or so I like to think.

Best thing about my humans: Treats and balls and Frisbees, oh my! My humans are always receiving the best dog swag.

Worst thing about my humans: They always come home smelling like other dogs.

Where we play: Minnehaha Off-Leash Dog Park. There’s something so meditative about pooping beside the Mighty Mississippi.

Where we chill: Barbette’s dog-friendly patio. Fresh air, French vibes with a side of paw-mes frites.

My turn-ons: Snuggling, under-the-chin scratches, salmon treats, and humans down with incessant licking.

My turnoffs: Leashes, bland dog biscuits, people who believe in “dog-free” furniture and beds.

My biggest indulgence: A premium bandana collection. I have the perfect hanky for every occasion, season, and of-the-moment trend!

My humans like to call me: Luce Magoose and Stop Licking Me.

One thing my humans don’t know about me: I have a superpower and control their every move with my mind! They actually think their businesses were their own idea! Muhaha!

Ahmed and Ashley’s go-to . . .

× Expand Sims' dog, Stark

Stark

My Breed: Pit bull

Age: 6

My humans are: Andrew “Sims” Sims and Sarah Schrantz

What my humans do: He raps his ass off, writes things, designs and builds things, and releases albums. She owns/operates Muddy Waters and Dark Horse.

Where we live: Southside!

How I found my humans: I came in a shoebox filled with my siblings brought toMuddy Waters.

Best thing about my humans: They rad!

Worst thing about my humans: They gone!

Where we play: In the yard or in the lake.

Where we chill: In the bed, on top of my people.

My turn-ons: Boyyy, you crazy.

My turnoffs: The shower and the vacuum.

My biggest indulgence: Shitting in dad’s studio, every now and then.

My humans like to call me: The cuddliest pizza man deterrent.

Sims and Sarah’s go-to . . .

Boarder: DJ Fundo

Dog park: Any body of water, from kiddie pools to lakes and every disgusting thing in between.

<< Return to our Dog-Friendly Guide to the Twin Cities