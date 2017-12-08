Keeping Super Bowl Fans Connected at U.S. Bank Stadium

× Expand U.S. Bank Stadium

When 66,000-plus amped-up football fans crowd into U.S. Bank Stadium on February 4 for Super Bowl 52, they’re all going to do the same thing: try to get online to tweet, text, snap and gram about being at the Super Bowl.

The demand for wireless data continues to grow at lightning speed. During the October 15 regular season game between the Vikings and Packers, Verizon Wireless says data usage at U.S. Bank Stadium exceeded Super Bowl 51 in Houston, and that was a whopping 11 terabytes—tera, as in trillion.

Verizon built the system that keeps us online at U.S. Bank Stadium. For tech geeks, it’s called a neutral host distributed antenna system (DAS). These antennas — hidden in hand rails, under seats, and across support beams throughout the stadium — are all connected by 550 miles of fiber optic cables that power Verizon’s (and other carrier’s) 4G and LTE networks. For some perspective, if those cables were unwound and laid flat, you could follow them from here to Indianapolis.

But most of us have had the experience of not being able to send a text or post a photo in a crowded place. “That will not happen at this stadium,” said Diana Scudder, Verizon’s executive director of network assurance, sounding very sure during a tour this week of the upgraded network.

In 2017, with weekly demand increasing and the Super Bowl approaching, Verizon increased its antennas by 48 percent — meaning more than 1,200 antennas will be in use on February 4. “We always stay ahead of capacity demand, so we would have done this anyway,” Scudder says, “but the need for this much capacity was largely driven by the Super Bowl.”

U.S. Bank Stadium is the first in the NFL to get a pair of Masting Ball antennas. Just look up to see them. Those two, 350-pound spherical objects hanging from the roof directly above the field will provide cellular service to all media, photographers, and fans with on-field access. (Beyond football, concert goers will notice the impact next time they attempt to live stream from the floor.)

The wireless improvements aren’t limited to the stadium interior. Upgrades took place around the perimeter of the stadium, too. So if you can bear a few seconds without the protection of your mittens (better yet—wear smart phone gloves!), you can snap a photo in front of the Viking ship of a stadium and upload it before you even get through those massive doors.

Verizon also added hundreds of special “small cells” to light posts throughout the Twin Cities so that anyone walking to the game, riding the light rail, or watching from a crowded bar won’t be offline for even a second. #thankful