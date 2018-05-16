Inside the World of Alternative Veterinarian Care

× Expand Illustration by Randall Nelson Alternative Pet Care Illustration

HallyBerry was acting crazy. “She was nervous and shaking. Wouldn’t eat,” says Kathy Haglof, seated at the kitchen table in her ranch-style home up in Lindstrom. “I said, ‘What the hell happened?’”

Looking at Ms. HallyBerry today, you’d never guess she’d had a breakdown. The 4-year-old dog prances around the room, friendly and energetic, stopping for the occasional love pat on her curly white-and-brown coat. She’s a Lagotto Romagnolo, a rare Italian truffle-hunting dog that looks like a cross between a poodle and an Ewok. Haglof breeds Lagottos year-round in an overhauled barn next to her house. She calls them “muffin-heads” for the boxy shape imparted by their plump snouts and ridiculous-looking perms.

Back in 2015, Haglof’s prized muffin-head was in a bad way. Haglof had attended a class on homeopathic pet care taught by Ham Lake veterinarian Dr. Jessica Levy. As with homeopaths who work with humans, Levy says that substances that cause the symptoms of illness can, in ultra-dilutions, treat the same symptoms. So, for instance, a homeopathic healer may give to a dog that contracted the parvovirus a natural dilution containing trace amounts of the virus: You could say it’s the hair-of-the-dog approach. Critics dismiss the practice as a high-concept placebo.

“The science behind homeopathy for animals is really weak,” says Dr. Julia Wilson, executive director of the Minnesota Board of Veterinary Medicine.

But Levy and others maintain homeopathy helps the body heal itself—and they’ve got anecdotes to document its successes.

In her class, Levy suggested using homeopathic remedies to treat vaccine reactions in dogs and cats—ailments like injection-site lumps, stiffness, and neurological changes. Haglof wondered if HallyBerry’s recent rabies booster had triggered her dog’s odd behavior. The breeder cornered Levy after class, and the vet recommended she try a natural dilution. A single dose later, Haglof says, her dog was “almost back to normal.”

Amazed by the results, Haglof dove headfirst down the rabbit hole of alt-pet care. She watched a Netflix documentary that warned of the substandard ingredients lurking in pet foods. She researched an outspoken vet named Dr. Jean Dodds, who believes we’re over-vaccinating our animals, leaving their immune systems vulnerable to allergies and even cancer. The Lagotto Lady, as Haglof calls herself, scaled back the vaccination regimen for her dogs (she reports to test the animal’s immunity first), swapped out dry and canned food for raw meat (pork, beef, and poultry), and filled her medicine chest with homeopathic tinctures.

The Lagotto Lady is not alone in questioning the safety and efficacy of animal vaccines. Dog trainer Katie Riopel stands out as another opponent. Better known as Katie K9, she may be the closest Minnesota gets to our own Cesar Millan: a strong, singular personality who displays an oversize self-portrait with her dogs in her Hugo-based training facility. “Vaccines are a shock to the immune system,” says Riopel. “People don’t realize that, because they tend to be drones and go along with the way things have always been done.”

Pet anti-vaxxers sit at the radical edge of a growing movement. Attach whatever modifier to it that you’d like: “alternative,” “nontraditional,” “holistic.” The movement, broadly defined, espouses veterinary care that’s rooted in natural methods and a skepticism of Western medicine. Some of its modalities, notably acupuncture and chiropractic care, have (slowly) begun to win acceptance in conventional vet practices. Others, like homeopathy and herbal remedies, remain scientifically unproven. Throw in controversial ideas about vaccinations, and you’ve got a medical philosophy that earns the skepticism—and often the scorn—of mainstream veterinary medicine.

“Many alternative treatments just don’t have the scientific backing. We don’t really know what they do,” says veterinarian Dr. Nancy Peterson, who practices at New Ulm Regional Veterinary Center. “I’m not alone in thinking that—a lot of vets I know are quite leery.”

Unfazed by the critics, Haglof and Riopel hold firm to the notion that alternative or holistic treatments not only perform as effectively as science-based medicine but represent the right thing to do. “So many people care about what goes into their own bodies now,” says Riopel. “Why wouldn’t they do the same for their animals?” She’s smart to frame the movement as a moral imperative. It taps into the modern pet owner’s willingness to do anything for their furry children. Alt-vet care opens a door to an unusual world, with its own beliefs and values, and says, “If you really care about Lil’ Captain, don’t you owe it to him to come inside and have a look around?”

Lake Harriet Veterinary in Minneapolis offers acupuncture and chiropractic treatments alongside vaccination, antibiotics, and other common services. “Holistic, alternative, and integrative veterinary medicine has been around for at least 20 years, but now there’s a critical mass of clients seeking out nontraditional modalities,” says Dr. Jim Sinning, who runs the clinic with his wife, Dr. Cathy Sinning.

Sinning views integrative veterinary medicine as the logical byproduct of health trends for humans. Our own clinics provide treatment modalities like acupuncture and massage therapy, and we’re beginning to expect the same of vets. “Alternative care used to be viewed as the Wild West, but that’s changing,” says the vet, who learned conventional medicine—and nothing else—at Iowa State in the late ’90s. He points to new research that supports the use of acupuncture and chiropractic care on animals. Many veterinary schools, including the University of Minnesota, now offer courses on integrative, or complementary, medicine.

More than a thousand practices across the country bill themselves as “holistic,” compared to just a handful in the early 1980s. The Minnesota veterinary board has seen an uptick in vets seeking continuing-ed credits in acupuncture and spinal manipulation. Demand for such unconventional treatments is also growing, according to the veterinary magazine dvm360. In a 2017 poll of dog owners, the magazine found that 30 percent of millennial respondents said they now turn to massage, acupuncture, and other alternative therapies to help manage their pup’s pain.

The industry is shifting outside the clinic, too. Market research firm Packaged Facts reports that U.S. sales of alternative pet foods (organic, non-GMO, etc.) reached $8.2 billion in 2016. The “natural” segment now claims 25 percent of the country’s pet-food marketplace. Is your cat a celiac sufferer? Try grain-free brand Instinct. Want to go raw because your holistic vet says it’s nature’s way? Isanti-based rawdeliverymn.com delivers ground pork, beef, and poultry. Why not reward your dog with a snack like dehydrated rabbit ears, which the site describes as “a crunchy treat for cats and dogs”?

Alt-pet care might be gaining a foothold in veterinary medicine, but many of its ideas remain on the fringes of science. If there’s a partisan issue among natural caregivers, it’s vaccines. “You’ll get death threats if you write about this,” says a Twin Cities veterinarian who represents Minnesota’s pet anti-vaxxing underground. “And you have to quote me anonymously. I don’t want the vaccine police showing up at my door. They could pull my license.”

Mystery Vet is referring to the state board, the agency that issues veterinary licenses in Minnesota. When reminded that cities, not the board, enforce vaccinations, and that the rabies vaccine is the only legally enforceable shot, she says, “Yeah, but if they catch wind of my views, they’ll figure out a way to get me.”

Like Riopel and Haglof, Mystery Vet believes vaccines might prevent disease but not without collateral damage. This could be immediate problems like swelling and soreness, or long-term issues like cancer and neurological changes. Her hardline stance flies in the face of recommendations from the American Animal Hospital Association and other industry leaders. (According to AAHA guidelines, “core” vaccines like rabies and parvo should be boostered every three years, and “non-core” vaccines such as Lyme and kennel cough should be updated annually in areas with exposure risk).

Peterson, the vet from New Ulm, says anti-vaxxers are wrong to think these shots don’t work. “Vaccines prevent disease and prevent the spread of disease, plain and simple,” she says. “We know, for example, that rabies exists in Minnesota. We know it can kill animals, and that humans can be exposed to it. So getting the vaccine for dogs and cats? It’s a no-brainer.”

Not so for the anti-vaxxers. “People think I’m crazy, but my dog had such a bad reaction to shots, I don’t even do the rabies vaccine anymore,” says Randi, a pet owner in the west metro who won’t reveal her last name for fear of repercussions from local authorities.

Riopel, for her part, largely stopped vaccinating her animals 16 years ago after her horse Sayboo experienced an apparent reaction to an annual vaccine. “His neck swelled up to the size of an elephant’s leg,” she says. “I started reading about vaccines and how hard they can be on animals, and that’s when I quit the shots.”

After spending the first half of her career in conventional veterinary practices, Mystery Vet pulled a 180. The last vaccine she ever gave occurred 10 years ago. It was a little old dog, who got the shot on a Friday and died the following Monday. Mystery Vet pulled vaccines from her shelves and re-branded her practice. Today, she offers clients vaccine alternatives like lyssin, made from the saliva of a rabid dog.

Merck Veterinary Manual, the industry-standard reference guide, states that homeopathic dilutions like lyssin have “consistently failed to provide reliable protection against infectious agents in scientific studies of both people and animals.” But Mystery Vet reports that she has seen positive results. And she believes they’re an effective tool for stopping what she views as a dangerous cycle of never-ending shots.

“Too many clinics still push annual boosters for core vaccines,” says Mystery Vet. “Even the American Animal Hospital Association doesn’t recommend that anymore.”

Sinning agrees that we’re over-vaccinating, but he’s not as worried about the consequences. “Homeopaths believe vaccines are evil, that they cause disease and other problems,” he says. “I don’t buy any of that. There’s just no evidence.”

Of the thousands of shots his clinic administers each year using AAHA guidelines, Sinning says a negligible percentage cause stiffness or vomiting. And to reduce the chances of reaction, the clinic can stagger shots, and looks at each case individually.

“The animal that goes to the lake and runs around the woods might have different needs than an old dog that mostly stays in the house,” Sinning says. “In the end, we recommend what’s medically best.”

As alt-pet care finds its place in the broader veterinary industry, it occasionally clashes with the establishment. Dr. Sue Swanson’s Cat Care Clinic in Mahtomedi sells standard services, but leans alternative, with a full menu of acupuncture, herbal medicine, massage, and homeopathy. In 2015, the state veterinary board threatened to suspend Swanson’s license for not giving proper pain medication to cats after surgery. Instead, the vet used homeopathic remedies that failed to meet the state’s pain-management standards.

Swanson says her case is more complicated than that. “One of my employees had a chip on her shoulder and turned me in to the board,” says the vet. “My clients, though, were perfectly satisfied with my natural approach to pain, and signed affidavits saying so.”

In the end, the state forced Swanson to stop performing surgeries until she completed continuing-ed classes on veterinary law and ethics, and small-animal pain management. (Today, she again practices surgery.)

Wilson, of the state board, says, “Good science provides vets with tools for assessing levels of pain. There’s strong evidence that animals feel pain like we do but are better at hiding it. So if a holistic vet does a surgery and only provides herbs without recognized pain medications—that would be a concern.”

Swanson wishes the state were more open-minded about alternative modalities. “The board is not well informed,” she says. “And sometimes we fear what we don’t know.”

Over at the University of Minnesota’s small-animal hospital in St. Paul, Dr. Keum Hwa Choi advocates for a more collaborative relationship between alternative and conventional vets. Seventeen years ago, Choi, a renowned herbalist and acupuncturist, launched the hospital’s alternative and complementary practice. On a recent Thursday she’s putting her experience to good use in a cramped examination room, where she and two students from the U’s College of Veterinary Medicine are meeting with Oliver and Anna.

Anna looks worried. Her dog, Oliver, a border collie-beagle-boxer mix, has itched his belly raw, the result of a mysterious condition that dries out his skin.

“Before we suggest a treatment for Oliver, we need to look for a cause,” says Choi, her delivery slow and scholarly. “He’s not responding to steroids—to modernized medicine. Why? Eastern medicine is well designed to find out.”

For the benefit of the students (and, presumably, the ignorant journalist in the room), she delivers an impromptu TED Talk on the Eastern notion of yin-yang, or balance. Each organ in the body possesses different stores of qi (or chi), or energy, explains Choi. If one organ is deficient in its particular qi, then it throws off the body’s natural yin-yang ratio.

It turns out Oliver shows a deficiency in lung qi, which is the qi that moistens skin. “This explains the dryness,” says Choi. “Acupuncture treatment can balance the imbalanced lung meridian qi.”

Anna seems relieved to have a new treatment strategy for her pup. After dog and owner leave, I ask Choi what her colleagues think of her decidedly Eastern approach. “What I do is very different, very out-of-the-box,” says Choi, who trained and worked in her native Korea before coming to the U.S. “Western medicine is good, too, but it’s very ‘one plus one equals two.’ Eastern medicine has a million answers. If we want to give the best veterinary treatment, I’d like to see a paradigm shift to better integrate the two systems.”

Dr. Choi’s call for a U.N.-style alliance happens to be occurring at a time of unprecedented choice for pet owners. Though the majority of vet clinics are independently run, a growing number have been bought out by the likes of Mars, Incorporated. Yes, Big Candy has diversified to Big Vet Care, and today it owns more than 1,000 animal clinics, the majority of which operate in PetSmart stores under the Banfield name. In a January 2017 feature on the corporatization of veterinary care, Bloomberg Businessweek estimated that “corporations now own 15 to 20 percent of America’s 26,000 pet hospitals.”

It’s hard not to see the rise of the alt-vet world as a response to Banfield, Vetco, and other big-box clinics that bolster their bottom line with insurance-like annual wellness programs. It’s a business strategy that some in the industry read as blatant profiteering. “There are concerning developments that worry the profession at large about the age-old argument of when the interest of pets becomes affected by stockholders,” says Sinning. “That might create some friction at the level of advice that a doctor is giving owners.”

Dr. Molly McAllister, vice president of veterinary science at Banfield, swats away such notions. “I personally view corporate practice as a positive,” she says. “Banfield leverages its size for good. Our scale enables us to strengthen and improve veterinary medicine.” Asked about the company’s reputation for pushing unnecessary annual vaccinations, McAllister says Banfield has worked hard to align itself with updated industry standards.

Despite Big Vet Care’s aggressive moves in the market, Sinning remains optimistic about the integrative model. “Unlike corporate practices with a one-size-fits-all approach, we take each animal as a unique case,” he says. “And for a lot of people that really works well.”

Whether the big-box clinics and alternative models can play nice together remains to be seen, but Riopel isn’t holding her breath. “Traditional vets, corporate outfits, pharmaceutical companies—they don’t like the natural movement because it threatens their revenue stream,” the dog trainer says. “I think it’s the future.”

After stopping the routine shots, Riopel embraced a fully holistic approach to caring for her dogs, cats, and horses. (She still visits conventional vets for one round of core vaccines and any needed surgeries.) Riopel encourages her clients—and listeners to her weekly Sunday afternoon call-in show on MyTalk 107.1—to take a more proactive role in the health of their animals, regardless of whether they buy into alternative models. “When I walk into the vet, they go, ‘Oh, shit.’ They know I’ve done my homework.”

Riopel might be right about the future of pet care, but she underestimates the malleability of the free market. Case in point: A few Banfield locations now offer acupuncture.

The Natural List

The Twin Cities’ alternative pet-care industry is booming, with a clinic and pet store for every taste.

CLINICS

Small Animal Hospital for Pets, Veterinary Medical Center North, University of Minnesota

Dr. Keum Hwa Choi runs the alternative and complementary arm of the U’s small-animal clinic. 612-626-8387, vmc.umn.edu/pets

Lake Harriet Veterinary

A one-stop shop in Minneapolis for integrative care. Vets Dr. Jim Sinning and Dr. Cathy Sinning offer everything from surgeries to spinal manipulation. 612-822-1545, lakeharrietvet.com

Holistic Veterinary Care

Dr. Jessica Levy’s Ham Lake clinic provides natural care and homeopathy inside Canine Crossing, a pet center for the natural set. 612-275-2904, holistic-vet-care.com

Cat Care Clinic

An integrative clinic in Mahtomedi that uses herbal remedies, energy work, and homeopathy alongside Western medicine. 651-429-4153, holisticcatclinic.com

PET STORES AND FOOD PROVIDERS

Raw Delivery MN

An Isanti-based outfit that delivers raw meat and other natural pet foods to drop-off sites around the Twin Cities. Place your order online at rawfooddeliverymn.com

Woody’s PetFood Deli

This local chain sells “biologically appropriate” dog and cat food, including raw and cooked meats, as well as veggie blends. Various locations, woodyspetdeli.com

Chuck and Don’s

Another metro-area chain, Chuck and Don’s offers a large selection of natural and holistic foods and toys. Various locations, chuckanddons.com

Urban Tails Pet Supply

Eco-friendly chew toys, locally made catnip, and a large selection of natural food brands line the shelves at this Uptown shop. 612-879-0709, urbantailspet.com

