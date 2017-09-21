Inside the Minneapolis Mayoral Race

× Expand Photography by Matthew Hintz Jacob Frey Jacob Frey meets with a group of Somali small business owners in August.

Minneapolis is at the lake. Or an extended Independence Day holiday. It is a sunny Saturday in July, after all. But the city’s DFL hardcore are in the Minneapolis Convention Center to choose a mayoral candidate.

The crowd is deeply millennial, with a contingent of gray party eminence and elected officials. Security keeps the lower auditorium clear of anyone but vetted delegates. After hours of tedium, the prospective endorsees take the stage to make their cases. Once hospitable to Rockefeller Republicans and pragmatist Independents, Minneapolis has evolved into a rigidly progressive one-party town, so it’s assumed that an endorsement is tantamount to election.

The common wisdom is that this is a three-horse race between incumbent Mayor Betsy Hodges, State Representative Raymond Dehn, and Third Ward City Councilman Jacob Frey. The crowd politely receives the candidates—even perennials like Captain Jack Sparrow, whose proposal to ban cars downtown is a big applause line. Hodges is cheered for denying local restaurateurs a sub-$15/hour wage for tipped employees. Dehn makes a plea for sacrifice to bring broad-based economic and racial equity to the city. The crowd loves it.

Finally, Frey takes the podium to a loud but unevenly distributed ovation. Some delegates are sitting on their hands. He pledges to end homelessness, reduce segregation, bring middle-class jobs to the city, and make it independent of fossil fuels by 2035—all safe, ubiquitous DFL themes. But he’s greeted by heckling, and one delegate spends the entire speech with arms raised and middle fingers extended. In a DFL party feeling the love, a surprising number of people don’t love Frey, despite his progressive bona fides.

Frey earned the support of 28 percent of convention voters, second to Dehn at 32 percent, with Hodges at 24 percent. A split like that left endorsement out of the question, and the convention adjourned.

Despite Dehn’s victory, many insiders grant Frey favored status for his youthful energy, affability, good looks, sizeable campaign war chest, and his ward’s winning streak of growth, growth, growth. But to a solid subset of his increasingly liberal party, especially progressive and social justice–motivated voters, the race comes down to anybody but Frey.

How did a dynamic liberal, correct on all the issues, earn the enmity of so much of his party—and why might he still end up mayor in spite of it?

A City Divided, A Party Divided

Two decades ago, a candidate like Frey would have been in the sweet spot of Minneapolis politics. But the ground has moved. Not just as a reaction to the Trump election, but due to a broader evolution of urban politics.

“The city has shifted left and further left and then further left,” says Larry Jacobs, professor and director of the Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota. “Minneapolis is emerging as one of the most progressive cities in the country.” What that means is politics rooted in reforming social ills and creating equity, rather than the softer liberal mantras of opportunity and access.

In a city that once elected centrists, there are now just liberal Democrats and a Green. “The council reflects the DFL base in the city,” says former city council member Steve Minn, an independent who represented the 13th Ward in southwest Minneapolis until 1999. “The Seventh would not elect Barbara Carlson today. I couldn’t get elected in the 13th.”

The evolution has its roots in the rise of millennials as a political force and reflects changing generational priorities and a resurgence of youthful idealism in Democratic politics. It also is informed by a generation of Democratic impotence in state and federal government, characterized at the national level by a failure to pass major progressive legislation beyond the Affordable Care Act.

“There’s a sense we’re a little bit on our own,” says Minneapolis City Councilman Cam Gordon, the city’s lone Green official. “The legislature seems disinterested; the [Trump] administration isn’t going to act.”

Others see the lack of progress as a form of threat. “The GOP is not content to control states; they want to control cities too,” says Javier Morillo, president of Service Employees International Union Local 26 and an outspoken activist on issues affecting workers and their rights. “City residents have a right to progressive policies, and we need a mayor and council to stand up.”

As a result, cities like Minneapolis, San Francisco, and Seattle have passed major social legislation affecting wages, working conditions, and benefits, culminating in Minneapolis’s $15 minimum wage vote last summer. “The left has taken over the DFL,” Minn says. “There’s always been a high beta in Minneapolis toward curing social ills via city government.”

The result is a growing division within the city’s DFL core. One split is along generational lines: Minneapolis baby boomers continue to prioritize issues like property taxes, street maintenance, parks, and neighborhood livability. Younger residents are focused on sharply rising housing costs, racial and gender equity, and urban amenities such as breweries and bike lanes. The flashpoints are a push for greater housing density in desirable neighborhoods, zoning changes to combine residential and commercial amenities, and bicycle lanes and transit at the expense of cars.

The other split is over race and equity. Identity politics was ubiquitous at the city convention, and millennial voters see the city’s DFL elite as too cozy with the status quo. “They read the actions of the old DFL as betraying a discomfort with the faces of immigrants and African Americans,” the U of M’s Jacobs wrote in a July Star Tribune op-ed. “The days of ‘the white rich getting together with white liberals and white labor’ to set the DFL’s course are over.”

“These activists, they’re new, they’re untrustworthy,” says longtime DFL power broker Sylvia Kaplan. “I’m not sure they’re even Democrats.” Kaplan’s insinuation is that these millennial activists are beholden to an ideology rather than a political party and they could theoretically undermine the DFL if the party fails to live up to its social justice goals.

Of the top-polling candidates at the city convention, Frey, 36, is closest in age and lifestyle to the millennial electorate. He bikes, he is a renter, and he lives in a dense urban neighborhood above commercial businesses, overlooking traffic-choked East Hennepin Avenue. He worked as a civil rights lawyer and has fought for denser urban living and flexible zoning.

Yet when progressives lay out a battle strategy for the election, their conversation is how to keep him out of office. “He is dangerous to progressives,” says Nick Espinosa, a community organizer who was also involved with Our Revolution Minnesota (the grassroots organization formed to support Bernie Sanders in 2016). “He is a corporate Democrat. I caucused for him four years ago, but he has moved substantially to the right of where progressives are.” Espinosa’s wariness is rooted in Frey’s perceived willingness to cut deals—whether with developers or on the $15 minimum wage—that water down the progressive agenda. The mayor and Dehn have maintained and promised a more rigid line.

Knocking On (More) Doors

It’s a Sunday afternoon not long after the DFL convention when Frey’s Honda Element glides up Drew Avenue South in the Fulton neighborhood. Days earlier, Justine Ruszczyk had been mysteriously killed by Minneapolis police after calling them to report what she believed to be a sexual assault outside her house. The incident rocked the campaign, leading Hodges to call for the resignation of Police Chief Janee Harteau. Hodges’s press conference, interrupted by activists calling for her resignation, added insult to injury. Her subsequent appointment of officer Medaria Arrodondo was praised in communities of color and unanimously approved by the city council.

Now Frey is blocks away, in the same 13th Ward where Hodges served as councilperson. He is here to opportunistically knock on doors and take the temperature of what should be a stronghold for the mayor. Looking like any denizen of Abbott, Beard, or Chowen, wearing a gray polo shirt, light blue shorts, and Mephisto shoes, Frey targets homes using a database of likely voters on his iPhone.

On Drew, a resident complains of negative interactions with police and notes, “We don’t feel protected by them.” Frey is quick to tell residents who bring up the shooting that the “city charter gives full and exclusive responsibility for police to the mayor.” He describes his professional background as a civil rights attorney and presents himself as a well-connected winner: “We beat the incumbent handily at the city convention.”

He tells a resident who identifies as Republican that he worked to temper the $15 wage ordinance, while telling a social justice–minded neighbor that he was an early supporter of it (both essentially true).

Then again, Frey is not shy to disagree with residents preoccupied with proposals for multi-unit housing in Linden Hills and on France Avenue. One bemoans traffic and overdevelopment in Frey’s North Loop ward. “I say the same thing to every crowd no matter who I talk to,” Frey says. “You can’t be in favor of height when talking to some neighborhoods and not others. I support density. The city needs more residents.”

He engages in a 15-minute conversation about freeway stacking and autonomous vehicles with a resident whose vote he clearly won’t get. The conversation gets wonky as Frey extols a congestion-free future of autonomous vehicles.

Almost every resident Frey meets supports “change” or is “open to change,” words the neighborhood’s former councilperson can’t be pleased to hear. After four hours on the streets, he says he is surprised at how many residents know who he is and how few seem to be sticking by the mayor. It is with educated, affluent, middle-aged voters in high-turnout wards like these where Frey will have to rack up majorities to defend against his admitted weakness among young voters.

Jacob’s Ladder

Jacob Frey grew up in northern Virginia. His parents were ballet dancers, though his father became a chiropractor after suffering an injury. Frey first visited Minneapolis in 2006 as a professional distance runner to run the Twin Cities Marathon, which served as a qualifier for the Pan Am Games. He later returned to Minneapolis as a summer associate while in Villanova Law School, eventually accepting a permanent job at Faegre & Benson. “I fell in love with the city,” he says, “the proximity of nature to urban core . . . the very engaged population.”

Frey practiced business litigation and then civil rights law before successfully running for city council in 2013. (His Third Ward includes the northern half of downtown, the North Loop, parts of lower Northeast, and neighborhoods on the western fringe of the U of M.) He handily beat incumbent Diane Hofstede and gained a reputation as a councilmember looking to make a mark. But Frey admits that not everyone takes to him.

“I have an East Coast mentality. I’m intense, aggressive, and willing to talk to pretty much anybody,” Frey says. “I love talking to strangers. I will knock on five times as many doors as anyone else running in this race.”

He is pitching himself to the city as a uniter with a record of accomplishment rather than ideological dogmatism. “Minneapolis is a divided city,” goes Frey’s rap, which he repeats in almost every campaign appearance. “Community and police, small business and activists, even within our party. It is the basis for why I am running.

“Four years ago there were specific things we promised,” he continues. “We will abandon the model of segregating [neighborhoods by] use. We’ll mix residential, commercial, retail, and entertainment in North Loop. I led on it and got it done.”

Though owning the progressive mantle, Frey paints himself as almost post-ideological, which plays to more establishment Democrats. “He’s going to project a calming image to voters who find Minneapolis politics too contentious,” Jacobs says.

Others find his mastery of issues a mile wide and an inch deep. They credit his council tenure for being in the right place at the right time and for acting as a tireless advocate for developers. “Sometimes he is late to recognize an issue is important,” says Gordon, “and sometimes that recognition grows out of pressure.”

One of his more vocal critics has been SEIU’s Morillo, who is backing Mayor Hodges. (Morillo is married to the mayor’s chief of staff.) “[My] skepticism comes from four years of engaging with him. He’s tried to be all things to all people.”

Frey skeptics are quickest to pounce on his relentless ambition and unwillingness to wait his turn, evoking old Minnesota modesty and musing about how anyone who wants something so blatantly can be trusted with it. “Ambition is good,” Morillo says, “but he’s been running for office since he arrived in Minnesota.”

Frey makes no apologies. “I hear the comments: ‘He’s too young, too ambitious, he’s not from here.’ Well, 36 isn’t that young, and I think the city could use some ambition.”

A Family Affair

Last year Frey married Savage native Sarah Clarke, a lobbyist with the St. Paul firm Hylden Advocacy & Law (she doesn’t lobby in Minneapolis to avoid conflicts of interest). Their loft-like Northeast apartment looks very much like the residence of a couple with consuming careers who are content to have a reporter visit without going to great lengths to tidy it up. Sitting in workout wear in the living room, Clarke says her early encounters with Frey elicited similar skepticism to what some voters experience.

“He’s a lot, I know. I thought, ‘This guy’s too good to be true, what’s his deal?’ I tried to break up with him a couple times and it didn’t take,” she says. “So I get it. But it’s real. This is who he is. He cares and is motivated. He’s really smart. He’s deep into policy. He doesn’t just get the talking points. He’s so technical on affordable housing. He’s driven to understand these complicated issues.

“But there’s this passive-aggressive culture in Minnesota, and people have lied about him and misrepresented him. Sometimes he doesn’t get the way Minnesotans like to do things.” Clarke says she tries to tune out “the noise.”

The downside, she says, is competing for Frey’s attention. (He lists his cell phone number in campaign lit.) “He’s really accessible, which can be frustrating as his wife. He would work 24/7 if people would answer his calls at 2 am. I mean, he has 30-minute conversations at midnight about manholes on University.”

Handicapping The Race

Sidestepping the wild card of ranked-choice voting—in which voters rank their choices, negating the need for a primary—the early betting was that there were four electable candidates in the race: Frey, Dehn, Hodges, and ex-Hennepin Theatre Trust CEO Tom Hoch. All but Dehn raised several hundred thousand dollars (or self-financed) in the first half of the year, and all but Hoch made respectable showings at the city convention. (Hoch’s 11 percent fed doubts, but as the most establishment-rooted candidate, it wasn’t surprising he underperformed with DFL activists.)

The Justine Ruszczyk shooting may have done mortal damage to Hodges’s candidacy. Many, but not all, progressives blame Hodges for failing to reform the police department, says Espinosa. Still, her leadership on workplace and wage reform has endeared her to a subset of progressives, and she and Dehn are fighting for that vote.

The electoral wild cards are voter turnout and the extent to which millennial voters follow their activist brethren in choosing ultra-progressive candidates. “To date, the debate has been led by an endorsement process, pulling candidates toward a vision of Minneapolis that is far from mainstream,” wrote Minneapolis Downtown Council president Steve Cramer in a July Star Tribune op-ed/call to action. “The loudest voices in the room have held sway.”

Should moderate voices louden, insiders believe Frey will be the beneficiary. “Hoch has a finite group of supporters,” says longtime DFL financier and electoral recruiter Sam Kaplan. “He’s the second choice to Jacob.” (Kaplan is backing Frey.)

Seventh Ward Councilmember Lisa Goodman, a frequent target of ultra-progressives, suggests residents are grieving a “loss of the collective swagger R.T. Rybak instilled in the city.” (Goodman says Frey reminds her of Rybak, but she has not endorsed a candidate.)

Larry Jacobs finds it all ironic. “Minneapolis is prosperous. It has more jobs than four years ago. It’s seen $1 billion in investment five years in a row,” he says. “Yet the incumbent is on the defensive.”

Also ironic is the fact that so many members of the activist and political classes are inflamed about a race between candidates who are so close ideologically. “Jacob is a left-leaning Democrat,” says Steve Minn. “He has an open-mindedness to feedback that some of his competitors don’t, but I don’t see a lot of ideological daylight between him and Dehn and Hodges.”

Election Day

It may come down to which political youth movement owns the final weeks of the campaign: the youthful candidate or the youthful idealists who have pinned their hopes on less-than-youthful candidates. New generations don’t always have the benefit of perspective, Minn says: “They want change for change’s sake, they want it all at once, and they want it now.”

Frey’s advocates say he can manage that change. “I think Jacob is a visionary who can see a different future,” says Hennepin County Board Commissioner Peter McLaughlin, who has endorsed Frey. “And I know he can do the work.”

But if Frey grew tired of city council after four years, running a ward that seems to be the center of most of the city’s dynamism and current prosperity, insiders wonder if he can be content in a mayor’s role that arguably has less power than the council president. “Everyone knows he’s a one- or two-term mayor,” says Minn, “and he’s going someplace else.”

Frey says not so fast. “If someone were to hand me a congressional seat on a silver platter, I would say no,” he says. “I believe being in public service is about doing something, not being somebody, and it’s difficult to get anything done in Congress. Also, I got married a year ago and at some point we’re going to have a family, and I have no interest in flying to D.C. and back weekly.

“I believe everyone has the obligation to do whatever they do best to benefit society the most,” Frey continues. “I know wholeheartedly that I can use the bully pulpit of mayor to help people. I went back and forth on whether to do this or not. It came down to the city’s need to have a strong leader willing to bridge divides. And the things I was passionate about when running for city council have gotten done. I don’t want to keep the seat warm. I’m ambitious to get things done.”

Meet The Candidates

1. Mayor Betsy Hodges

Hodges touts successes like the $15 minimum wage, paid sick leave, opposing the MN United soccer stadium, and a thriving city economy. But she labors under police shootings, impatient progressives, and a slightly aloof persona.

2. Representative Raymond Dehn

Dehn dominated the convention after granting Our Revolution veto power over his mayoral agenda. He suggested disarming Minneapolis police after the Justine Ruszczyk shooting. Racial equity is a top priority.

3. Councilmember Jacob Frey

Frey presided over the renaissance of the Third Ward. He positions himself as a less rigid progressive: “We need a bridge builder and need someone to bring diverging interests together, including on policing.”

4. Tom Hoch

The Hennepin Theatre Trust founder and DFLer has a history in and out of the public sector, including leading the city’s public housing office for many years. He positions himself as a pragmatic choice to voters concerned about competency.

5. Nekima Levy-Pounds

The civil rights attorney and former local NAACP president maintained a low media profile throughout the summer. She did not seek DFL endorsement and has not raised substantial funds.

The Issues

A small handful of issues have driven the campaign so far.

Crime and Police

This is a complicated, nuanced issue. The city is at once seeing an uptick in violent crime downtown while being buffeted by incidents that suggest a police force at war with its residents. Though Frey frames himself as an early and frequent advocate for police reform, it has mostly been driven by Mayor Betsy Hodges—though much of the city council was not supportive of her earlier efforts. Frey is fully on board now. Unlike Rep. Dehn, who suggested possibly disarming the police after the Justine Ruszczyk shooting, Frey insists there are places where policing is insufficient. “We have a problem downtown and it needs to be acknowledged,” he says. “Police accountability and reform issues are occurring with a significant uptick in violent crime. The two are linked.”

Wages/Benefits Expansion

The blanket, multi-year imposition of a $15 minimum wage, preceded by attempts to pass a workplace scheduling law and passage of a paid-sick-time ordinance, has city businesses on edge. Based on the turnout and comments at a June Star Tribune mayoral forum on the city’s business climate, it’s not unreasonable to say that the needs of businesses/employers are not top of mind among the candidates. Frey has been open about his unwillingness to pursue losing political battles, including the sub-$15 minimum wage for tipped employees that was a priority of the Minneapolis restaurant industry, feeding the assertion that he is a political opportunist. Still, many who view him as the only electable candidate for business interests wonder if his refusal to trumpet their agenda is tactical given his need to burnish his progressive credentials with millennial voters.

Growth/Density/Housing

Recent growth in the city’s population has placed pressure on housing affordability for both renters and owners. Despite a plethora of new luxe apartments, occupancy rates remain high and many neighborhoods are stubbornly opposed to so-called up-zoning. This is an issue where a sharp divide exists between older and younger DFLers. “A lot of NIMBY-ism (Not in My Backyard) masquerades as progressivism,” contends SEIU’s Morillo. For example, efforts to stave off density in the name of preserving green space or historic preservation have come under fire. “Denser housing keeps the city affordable,” Morillo says. In August, Councilmember Alondra Cano—the only councilmember to date who has endorsed Frey—came out in favor of rent control, which would require a change to the city’s charter and/or state law.

The perception is that “families earning the median income can’t afford to live in Minneapolis,” says Ginger Jentzen, who is running for Frey’s Third Ward seat as a Socialist. “We need to tax development to build up the affordable housing trust.”

Though most ultra-progressives support density, they seem to dislike developers, regularly pointing out how many are donors to Frey’s campaign.