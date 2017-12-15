Inside the Universe of Competitive Curling

× Expand Photographs by Simone Lueck Jamie Sinclair (below) previously curled on the same foursome as Nina Roth (standing). Now skippers of competing rinks, the women faced off six times at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Omaha.

Ice, by its very nature, is slippery. Even if you’ve lived through a lifetime of Minnesota winters and skated on the stuff from your peewee days, you understand that it’s difficult to control the outcome of anything that happens on a sheet of ice. So it was in Omaha, Nebraska, on the final afternoon of the U.S. Olympic Curling Trials, with Jamie Sinclair’s rink (curling parlance for her four-person team) leading by a single rock over Nina Roth’s rink, heading into the final end (or inning) of what had been a tense three-hour-long game, at the end of a tense week-long tournament in mid November. Hanging in the balance: the biggest prize in curling, the opportunity to represent the USA this February at the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. The opportunity awaiting the losing team: total dejection.

Both rinks had arrived in Omaha last Friday to begin round-robin play. Sinclair finished 2–1 against Roth in these openers, advancing on the strength of their performances against the third, younger, and less experienced Cory Christensen rink. Now they had each gone back and forth one more time, with Roth winning the first match on Thursday and Sinclair winning the second match on Friday. That left Saturday’s midmorning rubber match to decide it all.

The universe of competitive curling is tight enough that both teams were intimately familiar with their opponents—in fact, members of both teams have played on teams with their opponents. Two years ago, Sinclair served as Roth’s vice skip—the position responsible for throwing the penultimate pair of stones and the player who acts as skip when the skip is throwing. But Sinclair was never going to settle for vice. Pretty quickly, she demanded the opportunity to skip her own team. Meanwhile, two years ago, the vice on Roth’s team, Tabitha Peterson—an Eagan high school grad and a Gopher—played on Sinclair’s team before insisting on shifting to Roth’s.

Coming into Omaha, the contrasting appearances and personalities of the two skips made it an easy match to hype. The tournament would pit Roth’s friendly blond Betty vs. Sinclair’s fierce brunette Veronica. And each match between them had been so absurdly close that anybody paying attention already figured the match—and a spot in the Olympics—would come down to the final end on Saturday.

Nonetheless, in the ninth, that sense of inevitability gave way to shock.

Roth’s team had suffered a catastrophic end, choking away two points to hand Sinclair the lead. On the final stone in the ninth, Nina Roth “hogged it,” a gaffe nearly as ignominious as it sounds. The crowd in the arena audibly gasped.

Here’s what happened. In curling, you shove off from a pair of cleats known as the “hack,” rising out of the ice sort of like blocks in track and field. From there, you have about 33 feet to glide in a sort of crouched arabesque, using your body’s momentum to slide the 42-pound stone toward the target. The boundary for a clean release is the hog line—kind of like the foul line in bowling. Well, Nina Roth, one of the most accomplished curlers in the world, possessor of a preternatural calm and a perfect ponytail, hogged it on the most important throw of the tournament.

The violation, which would be rare at a beery weekend bonspiel (or tourney), let alone at the highest level of the game, didn’t exactly come out of nowhere.

Roth’s opponent, Sinclair, 25, is a former curling wunderkind and a top Canadian junior-level curling coach. And Sinclair’s team played a beautiful ninth end, forcing Roth into a daunting last shot that she ultimately . . . well, I don’t really want to use that horrible term three times. And sure, it was a little unsightly to see Roth put herself in this position. But there’s zero shame in losing to a curling badass like Sinclair. Rooting for the super-intense perfectionist felt appropriate in this instance: Didn’t we want the USA to be represented by the most ruthless competitor in the field? And even if she was half-Canadian, she’s been training at St. Paul’s Curling Club for more than two years now. Roth trains at her home curling club in . . . Wisconsin.

Now, all Sinclair needed to reach the Olympics would be to close the deal.

*****

A week earlier, I met Jamie Sinclair and her rink for the first time. They were holding an afternoon practice session at the gorgeous new curling facility in Chaska. With five curling clubs in the metro, including Blaine’s official U.S. training center, the Twin Cities arguably represents the epicenter of American curling.

I walked through the club’s attached Crooked Pint pub, and as soon as I hit the ice I made eye contact with one of the curlers on Sinclair’s team, Monica Walker. I was surprised when she said, “We’ll be with you in just a minute!” By the convivial standards of the sport, this felt almost like barking at me.

I sat down in the Crooked Pint and talked myself out of going solo on an order of poutine while I watched the four athletes slide the stones back and forth across the ice. If you’re not already hooked on watching Curling Night in America (which airs on NBCSN), the basic point of each contest is to slide your stones to the center, or button, of the house: a target of three concentric circles, 12 feet in diameter. Your opponent’s goal: to claim the same space. The eight players alternate two stones each, and the strategy and skill set involved play like a mash-up of bocce, billiards, and chess . . . on ice. (Which, as I believe I pointed out at the beginning, is slippery stuff in every sense.)

Finally, practice wrapped up, and Sinclair emerged ready to talk. Sinclair has been curling since she was 9 years old, starting out at the Manotick River Club, a small “three-sheet” curling club in a suburb of Ottawa. Both her parents curled, but her dad, Graham—a Canadian fighter pilot—stood out as especially competitive.

“He played in a couple national championships,” Sinclair recalled. Her father coached her when she started playing high-level juniors as a teenager. According to Sinclair, her dad is a notoriously organized person—the kind of guy who ran actual fire drills for Sinclair and her two older brothers at their home.

Sinclair possesses striking feline features, with almond-shaped brown eyes and strong eyebrows that kind of squeeze down as she’s crouching on the ice aiming a rock. She’s an intense person, and she admits it. “Yeah, our whole team is made up of Type As,” she said.

By the time she was 14, Sinclair played on a team captained by Rachel Homan, who would go on to become a star curler in Canada (she’s the skip of the reigning four-woman world champions). That team won the Canada Winter Games. “I was like, yep, I like this, I like winning, and I want to keep doing this,” Sinclair said.

Her Canadian resume is so impressive, I asked how and why she chose to compete for a spot on Team USA.

“When I got that phone call it was interesting timing,” she said. Given the hugely competitive pool of Canadian curlers, Sinclair probably liked her Olympic odds better in an American uniform. Who knows. At the top echelons of the sport, you’re throwing your own career down the ice and hoping you land in the house.

As the Olympic Games have raised curling’s profile, the sport has become as professionalized as any other heretofore social drinking activity. It follows that, like modern golfers, curlers look dramatically leaner and meaner than you remember them being from the time, four years ago, when you last paid attention. That being said, the waiter came over to declare that the team’s burgers were ready (lean protein?!), so the interview was over.

The new public interest, however, hasn’t provided a windfall for the athletes, most of whom hold down day jobs. (Sinclair works for Team USA backer Dick’s Sporting Goods.) Even with those day jobs, though, the training to compete at the highest levels is now a full-time gig. While Sinclair seems nothing if not confident, she’s not the sunny type, either.

“If I happen to not make the Olympics, I might have to go back home and move in with my parents in Ottawa,” Sinclair said.

× Expand Clockwise from top left: More cowbell; the father and stepmother of Alex Carlson, the vice on Team Sinclair; anyone need a Swiffer?

*****

The entire week in Omaha, Sinclair’s parents sat in the north end of Baxter Arena, together with her teammates’ parents. When I first sat with her supporters on Thursday, Sinclair’s mom passed over an extra cowbell. “Just ring it when we do,” she said.

Sinclair’s mother seemed like the queen bee of the assembled moms and dads, running a nervous commentary after every shot and rubbing her hands together and wiggling her fingers at the ice before big moments.

All of them were dressed in official-looking red warm-up jackets with their daughters’ name stitched on the back. (Actually, these might have been their own jackets, because they were longtime curlers themselves.)

After Roth took the first match that Thursday, the whole group looked glum. It was disappointing, but watching Sinclair win on Friday in the middle of that scrum—well, any journalistic objectivity I had went under the Zamboni. I was aware that by rooting for Sinclair, I was, by necessity, rooting against Roth. And I admit that felt weird, given Roth’s status as a working mom with a full-time job as a registered nurse in Madison. I’d interviewed her team, and I knew Nina and Becca and Aileen and Tabitha had rented an Airbnb in Omaha, where they all cooked together and bonded over episodes of Grey’s Anatomy. Team Roth was a great story. I also found myself, unmistakably, pulling for Sinclair to beat them. (Eventually, overcome by the tension in the parents’ seating section, I retreated to the press box.)

Curling is a game where the slightest bit of spin as you release the rock can have huge ramifications as it scoots down 150 feet of ice. As the ends stack up, the pressure mounts and the nerves jangle. And you’re doing it all on ice. None of these factors seem conducive to fine motor control.

Now, the faster you throw the rock, the less spin it will have and the less touch it will require. Sometimes, then, games can devolve into a kind of rudimentary croquet match, where each team knocks the other rock out of the house (or scoring zone), tit for tat. And because of Roth’s catastrophic mistake (the “H” word, rhymes with dog) in the last end, this is the type of clean end Sinclair would be playing.

× Expand Jamie Sinclair calmly issues instructions to her sweepers, Vicky Persinger and Monica Walker.

Nerves were obvious from the first throws by both teams. After a week of spotless curling, Sinclair’s second, Vicky Persinger, helplessly watched her stones skitter a foot past Sinclair’s indicated targets. Still, with eight rocks to go in the game, things were looking promising, with Sinclair sitting in a “shot rock” position—closest to the scoring button—in the house.

And then Roth’s vice, Tabitha Peterson, flipped the match with one shot: a gorgeous “runback.” This was a long combination shot where her own rock collided with a guard rock well in front of the house, sending that rock careening 12 feet down the ice into one of her own rocks in the house, which ran into Sinclair’s rock, knocking it off the button and leaving Roth’s team with two rocks in scoring position. Alex Carlson, Sinclair’s vice, compounded the situation by clipping her shot harmlessly off a stone guarding the house, leaving Peterson another, much simpler draw shot—now Roth’s team was “lying three.”

Sinclair was up next, with the biggest two throws of her life. Her first shot was courageous—a tick-bang double takeout that knocked two of the three Roth stones out of the house. Roth came back with a bit of a nervous throw, a stone that slid a little deeper than she intended.

For Sinclair’s final throw, the strategy was obvious: She needed to throw a “freeze,” where her stone slides the 150 feet and then dies, as if by telepathy, right next to Roth’s rock. She’d been training 16 years—more or less relentlessly—to execute this shot.

It was quiet right before that shot—and I’ve gone back a dozen times now to watch the TV call. Live in the arena, it reminded me of the moments at church when everybody seems lost in their own prayer. Sinclair elegantly pushed out of the hack one more time, and you could hear the silence hug her final stone as it scraped off the pebbled surface of the ice. As the shot neared the house, instead of dying right at Roth’s rock, it kind of ticked it slightly and wobbled another foot. Nobody really understood what was happening for a pregnant moment. There was an absence of cowbells, so you knew the shot wasn’t great. But all the players were staring down at the house, each doing her private calculations. And then Carlson, Sinclair’s vice, took off her gloves and started shaking hands. After a team conference, Roth had realized she didn’t even have to throw her last rock.

The ending felt so polite. And yet Sinclair’s features suggested something violent going on beneath the surface. We all realized simultaneously that inexorably we would now be watching both teams participate in a medal ceremony. And the proceedings quickly revealed themselves as quietly macabre. It was good and right to watch the winners celebrate—they were going to the Olympics!

But your eyes—or mine—attached themselves to the losers. As soon as the anthem stopped, Sinclair and her teammates ripped off their silver medals and buried them in their gym bags. And then Sinclair promptly and dutifully made her way to the post-game interview area with the staged USA Curling backdrop. Everything was terrible. Did she feel like commenting on how terrible it was?

“Well, we’re obviously taking a break from curling,” Sinclair said with red-rimmed eyes. “We’re going to go someplace warm, as a team, and try not to think about this for a while.” And then she left the ice.