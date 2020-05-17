In a Pandemic, It’s Good to Be a 12-Year-Old Boy

× Expand Kaplans

On a break between science and Spanish, my 12-year-old asked if he could make himself a smoothie. Without looking up from my laptop I said sure, if you make it yourself! He scooped yogurt and ice and bananas and pineapple into the blender with minimal spills, poured the concoction into a mug, plopped himself down on our porch sofa, where I was trying mightily to stay focused on work. He took a slurp, sighed deeply, and announced: “This is the life.”

And he means it.

My baby boy (now nearly my height) was the ray of sunshine on our household long before Covid-19. He’s sweet and thoughtful, patient and always willing to share, and I’m not just saying that because I’ll be the first to tell you his older brother, who has many wonderful characteristics, is none of those things. But my 12-year-old’s ability to celebrate mid-morning smoothie breaks rather than dwelling on the cancellation of his band concerts and little league baseball season and end-of-the-year party to mark his final day at the elementary school that he has attended since kindergarten, is a source of positivity I wish I could bottle and distribute along with all the hand sanitizer.

I’m convinced the best thing to be in a global coronavirus pandemic is a 12-year-old boy.

The quarantining has hit him at that all-too-brief-yet-beautiful cusp of boyhood and teendom. He can pick out his own track pants and t-shirts; change his underwear without being told (mostly). He’s fairly self-sufficient when it comes to logging on to do schoolwork. He can handle math on his own (thank goodness). But his rosy cheeks are still as soft and smooth as when he was a baby. He’s not yet angsty or smelly. His interest in girls is limited to Rachel on Friends reruns. He adores his tight circle of longtime buddies, but doesn’t seem to really miss them, or crave social interaction with peers the way his 15-year-old brother does. He lives largely in the now, which from his vantage point, isn’t half bad.

A rule follower and organization seeker, he has always liked school. But sitting through classes can be hard on antsy young boys. Now, he blows through work at his own pace, without any of the boring lecture stuff that occasionally caused him classroom demerits for poking so-and-so or making funny noises during quiet time. Now, he can shoot hoops between subjects if he chooses. He’s game to take on any sort of “project” I (desperately) dream up, without any of the eyerolling I get from his older brother. One day, he made thank you cards for his teachers. Another, he detangled the badminton net that has been collecting dust in the garage since a well-intended summer barbecue some five to seven years ago. He worked on that jumbled thing for a couple of hours at least, sitting patiently in the grass with the dog by his side. The payoff: a game with his ol’mom once the net was finally straight.

And that’s the wonderful thing about a 12-year-old: He still likes being with his parents! Now, we’re around all the time. We’ve made cookies (too many). We play board games. We’re reading Hunger Games together. He created a bracket system for family ping pong tournaments, which have become increasingly ferocious. He’s watched more movies than he ever knew existed and delights in the corny ones right along with the classics. And all it takes to turn another Saturday at home into an event is a “special drink,” which means giving him license to mix up weird concoctions that he almost always enjoys well enough to finish off, particularly if there’s a maraschino cherry on top. I’ve never gone through so many maraschino cherries.

He seems to appreciate the slower pace. I think we all do in my house, it’s just that the rest of us spend more time dwelling on things we’re missing or worries about what might happen next.

One night at bedtime in the early days of the stay-at-home orders, our 12 year old asked my husband and I if we would still hug him if he gets the coronavirus. It hit me like a punch to the gut, the thought that terms like quarantine and Covid-19 are now a very real part of his lexicon. We’ve always been the type of parents who tell it straight, mindful not to answer more than was asked or seems age appropriate. We talked though how people go about quarantining at home and reviewed all the ways we’re doing our best to keep him safe. He kissed us both and snuggled into his beloved Minnesota Twins pillow to drift off to sleep.

His Instagram bio reads “all you need in life is baseball and sushi.” But his closest friends don’t play baseball. So when I suggested, way back in the innocent days of February, that maybe we’d celebrate his birthday this year by taking the gang to a Twins game, he said no. He wanted a dodgeball party, because all 12-year-old boys enjoy throwing balls at each other. His 12th birthday fell on March 31, so of course we had to cancel. I was so worried about making the day special that the night before, I ran to the grocery store, holding my breath, and loaded up on frosted donuts and novelty sodas. My husband made a sign to hang in the kitchen. Our boy chose grape soda with the grilled cheese I made him at lunchtime, and cherry soda with pizza for dinner. He tried out a new Xbox game. And in the evening, the four of us played The Game of Life. He told me, at bedtime, it had been one of his “top 50 days ever.”

It’s a standard I’m doing my best to live by.