How to Support the Twin Cities Right Now

× Expand Photo by Molly Hiller Together We Rise chalk art

Feeling stuck or helpless? Here’s a list of places asking for funds or donated goods, and cleanups happening through the Cities. We will update this post as we learn more.

Funds, Donations, and Organizations to Support

We Love Lake Street

A fund to help Lake Street businesses rebuild and reopen.

Floyd Family GoFundMe

To date, this is the only valid GoFundMe giving funds directly to George Floyd’s family. Please note there are fake funds circulating the internet.

Minnesota Freedom Fund

The organization provides bail funds for those who cannot afford it, and will assist jailed protestors if they need it.

Black Visions Collective

Black Visions Collective is a grassroots organizing group intent on improving the Cities for black communities.

Reclaim the Block

The group fights to reallocate city funds from the police department to other parts of budgets, including those dedicated to community safety and public health.

Food Drives

Food Drive for Minnehaha Commons Residents

Local grocers and food banks are closed due to damage and fires. Bring food (peanut butter, bread, canned goods, pasta, sauce, rice, cold cuts, cheese slices, etc.) and toilet paper to 3001 East Lake Street 3–6 p.m. Friday, May 29. Staff will wear masks and curbside drop-off will be an option.

Minnesota Youth Collective Resource Drive

The organization is accepting any and all resources—food, water, medical supplies, even folding tables for storage—all day Friday at its medic station #2, 2161 University Ave. W., St. Paul.

Cookie Cart Food Drive

Cooke Cart is collecting food—both fresh and non-perishable items—until 5 p.m. Friday. 946 Payne Ave., St. Paul.

CTUL

CTUL is collecting (and giving out) food, formula, masks, household/cleaning supplies, and more. For a no-contact dropoff, leave resources at the door. 3715 Chicago Ave., Mpls.

Cleanup Events

Note: If you are able, please wear closed-toed shoes, gloves, and a mask and bring trash bags, brooms, and dust pans.

University Avenue: Union Park District Council Helping Hands

Meet across the street from Bethlehem Lutheran Church at the Shields and Snelling parking lot in St. Paul and help clean up University Avenue. Starting at 10 a.m., Friday, May 29.

Hamline Midway Cleanup

Meet outside Gordon Parks High School in St. Paul and pick up trash on University and Snelling. The Hamline Midway Coalition will have gloves and bags if you need them, but BYO broom/dustpan.

Minnehaha Mall: Justice Cleanup

A group will clean up the Minnehaha/Lake Street area, starting around the corner of 26th Avenue East and Minnehaha Avenue. Starting at 10 a.m., Friday, May 29.

Lake Street: Clean Up Our Beautiful City

Exact time and location are TBD, depending on area safety, but a group plans to get together around Lake Street this afternoon. Tentatively starting at 3 p.m., Friday, May 29.

North Minneapolis

According to North News, residents are working to clean up portions of Lowry Avenue and West Broadway, and others are welcome to join (while taking safety precautions).

Black-Owned Businesses to Support

Please send any requests for additions to edit@mspmag.com