How to Save Summer

Some years we chase after summer. We follow it up to the cabin for a hectic 36-hour weekend a forced march in search of fun. We stalk summer at packed music festivals, waiting for it to emerge between the thunderstorms and so-so opening bands. During our fleeting warm season, that’s the way we look for a good time.

This year, we’re trying something different. We’re going to throw more picnics with takeout food from our favorite restos and food trucks. We’re going to stroll down Summit Avenue and come home to a patio cocktail. We’re going to crush the neighborhood at croquet and then clear the lawn for a backyard movie and campout. Still worried you may miss out on summer? Check out the game we created in the back of this package, where you can give yourself points—or just pointers.

Let’s make one thing clear before we wrap up: Yes, we’re stopping tonight for ice cream.

Camp in the Yard

Set Up Base Camp

Support Local Restaurants with Takeout

Appreciate Local Architecture

Get to Know Your Neighborhood

Cocktail Like a Pro

Croquet on the Lawn

Transform the Backyard for Date Night

Throw a Safe Summer Block Party

