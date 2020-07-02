× Expand Shutterstock Minneapolis Skyline

A lot of my career as a writer has involved putting a small notebook and smartphone in my pocket and stepping out the front door to walk around and look at things. For several years (five, but who’s counting?) I wrote a local column called The Stroll based largely on this idea.

I initially pitched it to my editor because the subject matter seemed inexhaustible. I’d encounter no shortage of interesting things in the built and natural environment, right? Any street, park, or building in the world has a story to tell.

But what do you do when you’ve exhumed that story, confirmed the former streetcar route, noted every roundabout, parklet, historic marker, and vinyl sticker graffito? Sometimes you’re seeing the same streets, parks, and buildings every day. Or to put it another way…how did I manage to find new topics over five years of Strolls (not that I was counting)?

Here are a few tools and techniques I’ve found helpful in augmenting the experience of seeing places you’ve looked at time and time again: a routine to see fresh perspectives.

A Sketchbook

Help out our neighbors at Wet Paint, the art store on Grand Avenue in St. Paul, and order a small three-by-five notebook you can take with you. Don’t draw? You probably did as a child. This is a good opportunity to try out some basic sketching again. Start seeing the lines, textures, and patterns around you in a new way. I prefer the pocket-sized Fabriano EcoQua artist notebooks and a softer graphite pencil (2B or above) if you’re nervous about making perfect lines. They’re smudgier and make for looser, more expressive drawings. Remember, you’re not making technical renderings.

Property Information Searches

On the public side, most counties maintain databases that will edify you on the precise vintage of that stately (or crumbling) villa on the edge of the neighborhood. On the private side, snooping on Zillow gives you some insight into the market forces at work on your street and when various properties last sold. (It’s innocent neighborhood curiosity, not the venial sin of real estate envy.)

Digital Collections at Regional Libraries

Some remarkable collections exist online, from historic photos arranged by neighborhood to digitized census data. One tool I’ve found particularly useful is the housing directories, available online, at Hennepin County libraries and St. Paul Public libraries. In most early 20th-century editions, you can search by address and see the names and occupations of everyone on the street. For example, the guy living at my house in the 1920s was a crime photographer for the St. Paul Daily News named Dinty Moore. (Has your family lived in the Cities for generations? Put together a family home tour by searching your surname.)

Maps

The John R. Borchert collection at the University of Minnesota (lib.umn.edu/borchert) maintains plat maps, street atlases, and aerial photos for every county in the state, down to the city block.

Apps

Not all your resources need to be analog. Merlin Bird ID or Song Sleuth will help you identify the birds that—if your neighborhood is like mine—now sing more boisterously than ever. Often at five in the morning.

No Crowds

Here are a couple of walks in the metro area you might consider making, all of them reasonably far from parks, parkways, and other places you might encounter clusters of other people.

University Grove, Falcon Heights

A hidden wonderland of midcentury modernism in Falcon Heights, near the U of M’s St. Paul campus and the State Fairgrounds. Check out blocks lined with split-levels and ramblers in every color by some of the state’s best-known architects, including Elizabeth Close, Edwin Lundie, and Ralph Rapson. (Driving there: Look for residential streets like Coffman, Burton, Northrop, and Folwell.)

Opus 2, Minnetonka

One of my favorite semi-failed development projects of the 1970s is Opus 2: a fairly standard-issue office park with a series of sylvan pedestrian pathways laced throughout. These were meant to be the highlight of a mixed-use community, now mostly visible through the space-age names given to the roads: Blue Circle Drive, Green Circle Drive, Yellow Circle Drive. (Driving there: Head toward the northwest corner of the Highway 169 and Highway 62 interchange. Google “Green Circle Park” and park.)