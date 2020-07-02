× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Private Oates band “We’re all John Oates in this band!” Al Church, and cover band Private Oates, will play the hits—and nothing but hits—at your (safe) block party.

How many weeks has it been since anybody uttered the word party? It’s become our new Voldemort: the social gathering that must not be named. But we’re social creatures, and we need to figure out how to be safe while hanging out six feet apart or we’re all going to go insane. Or even more insane.

So maybe we can’t throw a house party right now. But how about taking it to the street? Have you ever been to a sick cul-de-sac party? Or an alley party? Or a just-our-street party? We’re not going to try to guess what the guidelines will look like a month or two from now. But you can throw these parties with each neighbor keeping to her side of the proverbial (or literal) fence.

Here are some tips for how you and your neighbors can save your summer, block by block.

Take the lead. You’re probably seeing your neighbors out in the yard more than you ever have. So go around and introduce yourself. Ask them if you could collect their email address for an upcoming neighborhood hang. Tell them that everybody is welcome to participate—at whatever distance feels right.

You’re probably seeing your neighbors out in the yard more than you ever have. So go around and introduce yourself. Ask them if you could collect their email address for an upcoming neighborhood hang. Tell them that everybody is welcome to participate—at whatever distance feels right. Pool your resources. Is there a local restaurant that you want to patronize? Or a food truck that you want at the curb? Call ahead and tell them about your event. So many local businesses are willing (and eager) to get creative right now.

Is there a local restaurant that you want to patronize? Or a food truck that you want at the curb? Call ahead and tell them about your event. So many local businesses are willing (and eager) to get creative right now. Pool your party. Speaking of pools, how about a socially distanced pool party? Everybody on your block can drag out their inflatable pool (or buy a cheap one at Target) and fill them up in their front yards. Sunscreen, people!

Speaking of pools, how about a socially distanced pool party? Everybody on your block can drag out their inflatable pool (or buy a cheap one at Target) and fill them up in their front yards. Sunscreen, people! Lean into nature. Choose three official colors for your party and encourage everybody to either cut flowers from their gardens or buy flowers to decorate their front stoops on the big day.

Choose three official colors for your party and encourage everybody to either cut flowers from their gardens or buy flowers to decorate their front stoops on the big day. Create something. An art project can bring everybody together. Create a one-time party bulletin board with a sheet of plywood, and encourage the neighborhood kids to answer one question. Try something uplifting, like, “What do you love about our neighborhood?” Put it on the board!

An art project can bring everybody together. Create a one-time party bulletin board with a sheet of plywood, and encourage the neighborhood kids to answer one question. Try something uplifting, like, “What do you love about our neighborhood?” Put it on the board! Get comfortable. Do you have any beat-up easy chairs or old couches? Drag them out to the cul-de-sac or the alley and sink in. There’s something about seeing Grandpa’s davenport in the middle of the lawn that says Animal House.

Do you have any beat-up easy chairs or old couches? Drag them out to the cul-de-sac or the alley and sink in. There’s something about seeing Grandpa’s davenport in the middle of the lawn that says Animal House. Get loud. If the health regs and recommendations allow, hire a band or a DJ. Pro tip: Make it a cover band. It’s more fun if everybody on the block knows at least a couple of songs. This summer is the season of dad rock. (Or dad rap!) Ask the band if they have their own PA system (speakers, microphones, mixer) or if you’ll have to rent something for them. If it’s a band, they can spread out in your driveway and rock.

Did It in a Minute

Cover bands work because everybody knows the songs—not because they’re cool. But what if I told you there’s a third way: a Hall & Oates cover band that can get your block party to bop without embarrassing your teenage daughter?

“We don’t try too hard,” says Al Church, Minneapolis rocker and frontman of the cover band Private Oates. “We realize what it is—they just want to hear the hits.”

That said, please don’t accuse Church of being a Daryl. “We’re all John Oates in this band!” he says, a touch defensively. “OK,” he admits. “If every band needs a Daryl, I guess I’m the Daryl.”

Like a lot of cover bands, Private Oates started out as a joke. That is, until the players—slick musicians familiar with Church’s nostalgia for smooth ’80s sax pop—realized how easily they could smoke a banger like “Rich Girl.” “We had a show at the Triple Rock, and we billed ourselves as Halloween & Oates,” Church remembers. But the band kept getting bookings—“and it’s not cool being Halloween & Oates in June.”

Seriously: Church is waiting to put your kiss on his list: alchurchandstate@gmail.com.