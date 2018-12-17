The Science Behind Choosing the Perfect Christmas Tree

× Expand Photo by Shutterstock.com Christmas tree

O Christmas Tree, O Christmas Tree, you grow in Minnesota. Minnesota farmers sell approximately 500,000 Christmas trees each winter, according to the Minnesota Christmas Tree Association. Minnesota Christmas tree buyers, meanwhile, pay an average of around $60 for a tree. (A tree, to be clear, is something that grows out of the ground—not out of a plastic extruder in China.) Those are the basic facts of the marketplace. But the Christmas tree is more than an industrial forestry product, more than the biggest cut flower you’ll buy this year. It’s a vehicle for memory, a family tradition—even, as the kids call it, a mood. In that spirit, here’s everything you might want to know about Minnesota Christmas trees—except the correct direction to hang the candy canes. (OK: left.)

Just 10 Years Until Christmas

A typical six-foot Christmas tree can take eight to 12 years to grow in Minnesota, depending on local soil conditions and species, says Jan Donelson, who’s been growing Christmas trees for 39 years, and who currently serves as executive director of the Minnesota Christmas Tree Association. Growers start by planting a 4-to-5-year-old transplant about one foot high, with a trunk as big around as a pencil. “To get into the business you plant and wait 10 years,” Donelson says. “It’s a long-term game. When vaulted ceilings suddenly got popular, no one had the 14-foot trees people wanted. It’s a hard business for fads.”

Mass Production

Big-box stores tend to get their trees from Oregon, which produces almost 6.5 million trees a year, or North Carolina, which produces some 4.2 million.

Prickly Business

Christmas trees must be tended throughout the growing season. In May, growers remove the pinecones, lest the trees put energy into growing seeds instead of foliage. In the summer, crews will shear and shape almost every tree.

Green Christmas

Native Minnesota species—such as balsam firs, white pines, Norway pines, white spruce, and jack pines—support local ecology in the decade they spend growing in the field. “They benefit wildlife, especially birds that overwinter here,” says Kristen Bergstrand, a timber utilization and marketing consultant with the Department of Natural Resources. “But small animals and pollinators benefit from them as well.”

Homegrown Faves

The most popular Minnesota-grown trees, based on state ag surveys? Balsam fir, Scotch pine, and Fraser fir.

Surviving the Holiday

Karen O’Connor, a co-owner of Mother Earth Gardens (with locations in Northeast Minneapolis and Longfellow), sells herbicide-free trees from a Wisconsin farm, and a few live trees for serious advance planners. Here’s what to do with a live tree. “You have to dig your planting hole in advance, before the ground freezes,” O’Connor says. Leave your potted tree on a porch, where it may acclimatize a bit. “Then you can have it inside for four days or so. A week, max. Then bring it outside and plant it.”

Drop the Needle?

What’s O’Connor’s favorite tree on the Mother Earth Gardens lot? She gives a nod to the Fraser fir (“better needle retention”) and the balsam fir (“the one that’s got that big Christmas smell”). “But my personal favorite,” O’Connor adds, “is the white pine. They’re just so pretty, and you see them growing everywhere in Minnesota. To me they just say Christmas.”

BYOS (Bring Your Own Saw)

The cheapest local tree in town? That’s probably the one you cut yourself at a state forest (not a state park, which is totally different, and illegal). All you need is a $25 permit (available at a variety of state forest offices) and time. Each year the governor’s front-yard Christmas tree on Summit Avenue comes from one of Minnesota’s 59 state forests.