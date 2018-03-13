How the Vikings Can Court Kirk Cousins

× Expand Photo by Keith Allison via Flickr Kirk Cousins kneeling on the field.

Let’s talk about the Vikings. We know, we know—after last season’s heartbreaking finish, it’s still the last thing anyone wants to do, but bear with us. Our home team is making moves. Big moves. Big, positive, Super Bowl odds-changing moves. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that former Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins is likely to make Minnesota his new home. Easily the biggest free agent on the market this off season, Cousins would be a huge get for the Good Guys. He finished the 2017-18 season with a 64.3 completion percentage, 4,093 passing yards, and 27 passing touchdowns, which is good for 13th best in the league, according to the NFL’s quarterback ranking index. Pair all that with the sure hands of standout receivers Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen, and folks, we may just live to see another Minneapolis Miracle yet. The stat wizards in Vegas put the Vikings chances to win the Super Bowl at 12-1 with the addition of Cousins, which is up from their previous 16-1 odds.

But we can’t expect him to just hand it to us, now can we? Before he inks that three-year contract, Cousins and his agent are paying a visit to the Cities for a little wining and dining. So naturally our biggest question is: Where should the Vikings take him to eat? In our totally unbiased opinion, anything off our MSP50 list would seal the deal. We asked our expert editors to weigh in ahead of his official visit on Wednesday with their top choices for dinner....

"Not to cheapen it for Captain Kirk (that’s what his teammates call him in Washington), but I reckon Manny’s is where the Spielman war machine takes all the blue chippers it’s wooing." – Drew Wood

"Is Kirk Cousins a carb-free adorably nerdy new dad with a toddler? If so, I think the Vikings should take him to the Kyatchi for sashimi, and let the toddler mash plain ramen noodles into his mouth from the fantastic kids’ menu. Once he sees our family-friendly and sustainable sushi scene, he’ll never want to leave.” – Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl

Burch, Martina, or Octo Fishbar

"He doesn’t eat wheat, or dairy, or eggs, or gluten, and only lean proteins/fish. He should go to Burch Steak, where he can get great steaks that aren’t bathed in butteroil like the fat cat steakhouses. He should also go to Martina, which has abundant seafood and the best gluten-free pasta on the planet (and gluten-free potato churros, which are reason enough to move to Minneapolis). Or Octo Fishbar, where he can get high-quality seafood and plates that are focused on whole ingredients." – Stephanie March

The New Vikings Practice Facility

"Didn’t Dara interview the Vikings head nutritionist? I bet that lady will have a full nightshade-free, custom-for-Kirk, three-course, probiotic, lean-fish menu that will be served in the VIP section of the new Eagan cafeteria." – Steve Marsh