Head to Head: My Pillow vs. TheBetterPillow.com

× Expand Illustration by Tim Bower Illustration of pillow fight

First there was MyPillow, the infomercial sensation started by a guy with Ron Burgundy’s mustache and a carny’s knack for hyperbole (“Guaranteed the most comfortable pillow you’ll ever own!!”). Now there’s TheBetterPillow.com, promising “the best sleep of your life.” Let the pillow fight begin.

Founder

MyPillow: Mike Lindell, a former addict who got clean, found Jesus, and began preaching the gospel of a good night’s sleep.

TheBetterPillow.com: Rob Ribnick, a current crossword puzzle addict (according to his website) and former executive at the Regis Corporation.

Headquarters

MyPillow: Chaska

TheBetterPillow.com: Minneapolis

As seen on . . .

My Pillow: TV

TheBetterPillow.com: The Internet

Famous fans:

My Pillow: In 2016, Lindell sent one of his pillows to Donald Trump, who reportedly loved it. Big time. Really great.

TheBetterPillow.com: N/A

Pillow tested

My Pillow: MyPillow Classic, medium fill ($49.95)

TheBetterPillow.com: The only one the company offers ($69)

Stuffed with . . .

My Pillow: Pieces of foam that supposedly interlock to support your neck.

TheBetterPillow.com: ZZZology™ technology, which is really just a bunch of Z-shaped pieces of foam.

So will it cure my insomnia and give me delightful dreams where I’m riding a dolphin in a chocolate pudding ocean?

My Pillow: Probably not. In fact, MyPillow recently had to pay $1 million in civil penalties for creating misleading ads that presented its pillows as a kind of cure-all. But if you like a softer headrest that still supports the neck, this one’s great. Big time.

TheBetterPillow.com: Not likely. ZZZology™ might be our new favorite pseudoscience, but it makes for a lumpy, rather angular pillow.