Head to Head: My Pillow vs. TheBetterPillow.com

Illustration by Tim Bower
Illustration of pillow fight
First there was MyPillow, the infomercial sensation started by a guy with Ron Burgundy’s mustache and a carny’s knack for hyperbole (“Guaranteed the most comfortable pillow you’ll ever own!!”). Now there’s TheBetterPillow.com, promising “the best sleep of your life.” Let the pillow fight begin.
Founder
MyPillow: Mike Lindell, a former addict who got clean, found Jesus, and began preaching the gospel of a good night’s sleep.
TheBetterPillow.com: Rob Ribnick, a current crossword puzzle addict (according to his website) and former executive at the Regis Corporation.
Headquarters
MyPillow: Chaska
TheBetterPillow.com: Minneapolis
As seen on . . .
My Pillow: TV
TheBetterPillow.com: The Internet
Famous fans:
My Pillow: In 2016, Lindell sent one of his pillows to Donald Trump, who reportedly loved it. Big time. Really great.
TheBetterPillow.com: N/A
Pillow tested
My Pillow: MyPillow Classic, medium fill ($49.95)
TheBetterPillow.com: The only one the company offers ($69)
Stuffed with . . .
My Pillow: Pieces of foam that supposedly interlock to support your neck.
TheBetterPillow.com: ZZZology™ technology, which is really just a bunch of Z-shaped pieces of foam.
So will it cure my insomnia and give me delightful dreams where I’m riding a dolphin in a chocolate pudding ocean?
My Pillow: Probably not. In fact, MyPillow recently had to pay $1 million in civil penalties for creating misleading ads that presented its pillows as a kind of cure-all. But if you like a softer headrest that still supports the neck, this one’s great. Big time.
TheBetterPillow.com: Not likely. ZZZology™ might be our new favorite pseudoscience, but it makes for a lumpy, rather angular pillow.