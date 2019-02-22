Drone Night in America

× Expand Photographs by Ackerman + Gruber Drone Racers

The sport of the future happens every Tuesday at a strip mall biker bar in Fridley. Around 7 pm, four of the top local drone pilots park their family sedans between gleaming Harleys, walk past smokers with skin as weathered as riding leathers, and enter Route 47 Pub & Grub, the unlikely epicenter of their nascent sport: indoor drone racing.

Route 47 looks like its name sounds: liquor neons, 50-inch flat screens, gig flyers in the bathroom for ’80s rock cover bands with names like Steel Orchid. Into this semi-suburban roadhouse steps Marty Wetherall, the founder of local drone-racing startup Hydra FPV. Wetherall, a former director of innovation at ad agency Fallon, chose Fridley as the incubator for what he’s dubbed “the sport of the future.”

“We kinda took it off-Broadway up here in Fridley,” explains Wetherall, who is in his 40s and wears a backward baseball cap. He has brought his two young daughters along to help with social media. “We’re kind of in experimentation mode. We’re just trying to make sure that it’s an exciting thing to watch.” The plan? Beta test the racing here, then roll it out for “the early adopter crowd in the city”—at Bauhaus Brew Labs, in Northeast Minneapolis, on the first Thursday of the month.

ESPN already broadcasts drone races, with the aerial equivalent of Indy cars zipping around massive courses at speeds in excess of 80 mph. Wetherall’s innovation? Scale it down to the size of Hot Wheels and stuff the whole spectacle, race track and all, inside a bar full of people.

How? With “Tiny Whoop–style” drones—palm-sized, quad-prop fliers that are so light they couldn’t knock over a full pint glass. Which is good, because these $100 wonders crash a lot. The table tents reassure any uneasy diners that Tiny Whoops are “generally harmless on impact BUT their small spinning propellers can get wound up in long hair.” (The guitarist of Steel Orchid should probably take precautions.)

Before the pilots have set up, Wetherall starts going table to table, explaining the format of the evening. Patrons pick their pilot from projector-screen portraits at the front of the room. A win by your pilot in, say, the third heat nets you discounts like half-priced pizza.

Wetherall delivers the equivalent of a ring introduction. In truth, the competitors seem mild for gladiators: Their day jobs range from college student to Cub Foods cashier. The armchair aviators move into position along the front lip of the stage, beneath the two screens. The “FPV” in Hydra FPV stands for “first person view”: Once in racing position, the pilots put on FPV goggles that enable them to see the drone view from tiny mounted cameras. (Fans can follow along on the projection screens.)

The Tiny Whoops buzz into action like hummingbirds. The course is a mix of special obstacles (like LED-illuminated hoops) and Route 47 décor. For instance, the “Death Star Trench Run” involves navigating a narrow path between dining booths. There’s also the human element as the drones weave in between—and often crash into—people eating, drinking, and serving.

A special obstacle during the second race this Tuesday is someone selling meat raffle tickets.

“I’ve got four tickets left for the meat raffle,” a gruff octogenarian announces. “It’s worth $40,” she adds, and raises her eyebrows at a table watching the race. “It’s two meatloafs and a gift card for BoB’s Produce Ranch.”