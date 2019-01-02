Meet the Holiest Sixth Grader in Columbia Heights

× Expand Photograph by Ackerman + Gruber Jalue Dorje, the first Tibetan Lama ever born in Minnesota

An economy-sized jar of animal crackers rests on the prayer-room floor of the 8th Terchen Taksham Rinpoche. Across the otherwise austere Buddhist shrine, the Taksham Rinpoche (“Rinpoche” loosely means “precious one”) poses for a portrait in the flowing red and orange vestments associated with the Dalai Lama himself.

Myriad prayer flags, boxes of ancient scriptures, and deity sculptures surround him. Fragrant oils waft so thickly that it feels like a side effect of breathing them could lead to contact enlightenment.

The scene appears nearly monastic. Except for the colossal snack jar. Well, that and the fact this scene is taking place in a converted bedroom on the second floor of a mid-’90s split-level in Columbia Heights. In reality, the Nyingmapa Taksham Buddhist Center (as it’s called on the business card I receive at the door) doubles as the home of Dorje Tsegyal and Dechen Wangmo—a Tibetan couple who immigrated to Minnesota in 1999. They live here with their only child, 11-year-old Jalue Dorje, who, as luck would have it, is divine.

Shortly before Jalue’s birth, in 2006, Dorje and Dechen noticed what they call “wondrous omens” (think: spiritual dreams). By the time the boy turned 4 months old, another lama identified Jalue to be the reincarnation of the 8th Terchen Taksham Rinpoche. Corroborating proclamations followed from other Tibetan Buddhist leaders, including the Dalai Lama himself. According to their prophecy, Jalue is now the custodian of a line of Tibetan Buddhist teachings that extend back to the original Taksham Nüden Dorje, who was born in 1655.

Fast-forward a fistful of years and the first Tibetan Buddhist reincarnation born in the United States spends his days as a sixth grader in the Columbia Heights public school system by day. Meanwhile, in the early morning and evening, he trains to become one of the most important living Buddhist figures on the planet.

Within a year or two (or maybe three or four), Jalue will leave his home, his school, and his country to begin a decade-long intensive Buddhist residency at Mindrolling Monastery in Dehradun, India. Before then, we check in with Minnesota’s first and only lama to ask how an 11-year-old performs in honors math while also pursuing his quest to become a “leader of the peace.”

However, as his parents weave in and out of the room, the 8th incarnation of the Taksham Lama has something else on his mind.

This is great. Thanks for having me—

—Do you like American football?

I do. Do you?

Yeah. Who is your favorite team?

Well, where do I live?

Minnesota. You like the Vikings?

I do like the Vikings. Wait. Do you?

No.

You were born and raised within 10 miles of the Vikings’ home stadium and you’re about to tell me you like another team?

Hehehehe! The Falcons!

At least you didn’t say the Packers.

Nah, I don’t like the Packers.

That would be unforgivable. But the Falcons did beat the Vikings in the NFC Championship game in 1998. I was there.

1999.

You’re right! But that was way before your time. How did you become a Falcons fan?

Super Bowl 51.

You became a fan during the game where they allowed the Patriots to complete the biggest comeback in Super Bowl history?

Yep! I felt bad for them. After the game I just kept thinking about them, and eventually they turned into one of my favorite teams. See? Still Buddhism! I like the Saints, too.

Because you felt bad for them after the Miracle in Minneapolis last season?

No. I just like Drew Brees. I always love quarterbacks.

I interviewed Kirk Cousins recently.

Really! When?

In May. I spent some time with him and his wife and their baby.

That is super cool!I have his trading card.

You’re a part of a religion that values peace and compassion above all things. What appeals to you about the NFL?

Definitely the players. They’re all unique. One has to throw. One has to jump. One has to defend. They’re all helping each other out. They don’t all go, “Ooooh, I want to score a touchdown myself.” Everyone needs to pitch in.

What’s a typical school day like for you?

I wake up around 6:45 a.m. I brush my teeth and do those sorts of things. And then I go to the prayer room and recite my prayers, chant, and read scriptures for about an hour, maybe two. After that I change, eat breakfast, and then I go to school. After school I get home, change clothes, and do my homework straight away. Then I eat and do my Tibetan calligraphy. After, I most likely have a tutor come over who teaches me either Tibetan, science, math, or Buddhism—stuff like that.

Photo courtesy of Jalue Dorje Jalue Dorge and Morgan Freeman Redemption meets reincarnation: Morgan Freeman (left) visits the 8th Terchen Taksham Rinpoche, Jalue Dorje.

Do you ever have downtime?

Yeah! After I’ve done everything, and I’ve done what my dad tells me to do, then I get to rest for a couple minutes, or maybe a couple hours.

How do you unwind?

There’s a lot of things I do. Like read, or draw, or write scary stories.

Scary stories! Nice. Right now, what are you reading?

March. It’s a comic book about the 1960s when segregation and all that happened. I checked it out of the school library.

I read that you used to be into video games. Are you still?

Not really. It’s like a weekend thing, but I don’t really play them. I’m not really fascinated by those.

Yeah, I never really got into video games either. I was never very good at them.

I’m good at video games, though. I mean, I play Fortnite once in a while. I just don’t play them that much.

Are your friends ever curious about your higher Buddhist calling?

Not really.

What happens when your friends come over and see the photos of you with people like the Dalai Lama or Morgan Freeman? See your prayer rooms and all that?

I’ve never really had friends over.

Do you ever wake up and just want to eat cereal and watch TV and not have to be a lama?

No.

Not even on a Saturday?

Nah.

What’s a Saturday like for you?

I wake up at 8 a.m, do my prayers for about an hour and a half, then I go to swim team.

Swim team?

Yeah. Through Life Time Fitness.

How long have you been doing that?

Three or four years.

How did you get into it?

I took swim lessons. I was good. So my dad said, “Maybe try out for swim team.” And I did, and I got on.

That’s super cool.

I was scared of the water before. Like, I couldn’t even jump in.

When you’re not in your swim trunks, what would you rather be wearing: your school uniform or your Buddhist robes?

These. Yes.

Why are the robes what you’d prefer?

Because this is who I really am. It’s me.

But the person who goes to school is also you, right?

Yeah, but this is like the inner me. When I wear a shirt and that kind of thing, that’s the outer me.

In the morning, what do you wear to pray?

Just like a shirt and shorts or something.

We’re sitting in your kitchen right now. What’s your go-to meal?

Hmm. Either rice and okra, or dumplings.

What’s your favorite restaurant?

Applebee’s.

Applebee’s.

But I call it Pearwasp’s.

Pearwasp’s?

Yeah, you know, there are apples and bees? So, there are pears and wasps!

Photo courtesy of Jalue Dorje Jalue Dorje getting blessed by the Dalai Lama Getting blessed by the Dalai Lama? It’s almost as familiar to Jalue Dorje as getting an “A” in sixth-grade band. (He plays the flute, in case you were wondering.)

Ha! Your dad just handed me your report card. Straight As. What’s your favorite subject?

I would say math.

You’re in honors math. What do you like about it?

It’s so peaceful—numbers. I’ve loved math since third grade. Right now we’re learning about the common denominator in fractions. I love fractions! We also do this online thing called Extra Math that reminds us about simple addition and subtraction, so we don’t forget.

It’s true. Once you start using calculators, you become dependent on them. I did, at least.

I think I like the traditional way. Like with multiplication, I’d rather do it handwritten than with a calculator. Because of two reasons. One, you can mess up on a calculator and then you have to restart it all. Two, because traditional is just my favorite way of doing multiplication.

I also see here that you’re in band. What do you play?

Flute.

Why did you pick flute?

I don’t know. In fourth grade I thought it was a great instrument. So, I just chose flute.

You’re doing well in school, but I read that the Dalai Lama told your family that when you turned 10, you should move to India for a decade of studies. And yet, here you are, older than 10, and not living in India.

In India you only learn one thing: Tibetan Buddhism. But here you can learn whatever you want.

Are you going to stay here through high school then?

My dad said we’re going to still keep looking at it. If I keep going like this, with As, I can probably stay a little bit longer.

But the moment you get a C, you’re gone!

Hahahahahaha!

What do you know about the Taksham Lamas who preceded you?

I actually don’t know who they were as people. But His Holiness the Dalai Lama said that I was the one who was Taksham Tulku. And since the Dalai Lama is the leader of every Tibetan—and is the leader of peace—and he said I’m the Taksham Tulku, then I believe that I am the Taksham Tulku.

I saw the Dalai Lama speak last year. He made a roomful of people who were cynical about the world feel at peace and hopeful. What do you say to people who are feeling low about the world?

Take a deep breath. Take time to relax yourself. Breathe. Do something that helps you get over that. So if it means reading, drawing, whatever. Meditating also helps.

How do you condition yourself not to lose your temper and get angry or hopeless?

You need to understand what mad or hopeless is so you can calm it down. It’s like a seed planted—if you plant good, good food will come up.

If the Dalai Lama had never declared you Taksham Tulku, what would you want to do when you grew up?

Still something about peace. A therapist maybe. I would like to lead people to a greater future. To a good life.

If you do all this—finish school here, go to India to study for a decade—what do you aspire to be within Buddhism?

I hope to be the leader of peace.

And who is the leader of peace right now?

The Dalai Lama. I aspire to be like the Dalai Lama.

That’s a big job.

It is a big job.

Does that make you nervous?

No.

Does that make you excited?

Yeah.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.