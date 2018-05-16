Beyond the Walk: 7 Fun Ways to Exercise Your Dog

We Minnesotans may love our dogs, but perhaps not enough to do something exhausting, like take them outside. Published research suggests that only 60 percent of owners walk their dogs—a number that seems to be falling. It’s probably not surprising, then, that some epidemiologists have begun to research the correlation between the prevalence of overweight dogs (which some studies put above 50 percent) and overweight owners (let’s not get into it).

The lazy dog is a modern invention, says Jess Kittredge, a professional trainer with a Twin Cities service called The Canine Coach. “Way back when,” she says, “dogs were domesticated so they could do things for us. That’s true to this day: Dogs love to do things. And the more we can provide for a dog to do, the less likely they are to choose their own things, like ripping up the sofa.”

Here are a few ways to get your dog moving—which probably wouldn’t hurt the semi-sedentary animal on the other side of the leash.

× Expand Photo courtesy of North America Diving Dog Dock diving dog

Dock Diving

Not just a shot for Instagram glory, dock diving has become a bona fide sport. After the dog jumps off the dock, judges score distance, height, and other categories. Minnesota—the Land of Way More Than 10,000 Lake Docks—should top this competition, right? The National Diving Dog Championships Qualifier takes place June 21–24 in Cambridge, Minnesota. northamericadivingdogs.com

Scent Work

“The nose is very important for a dog,” says Kittredge. “If you want to give a dog something to do, engage their nose and engage their brain.” In “scent work,” (also called “nosework”), your dog finds hidden “target odors,” using essential oils (such as birch, anise, and clove), and alerts you to them. nacsw.net

Canicross

You’ve heard (perhaps) of skijoring: that is, the Norwegian for “ski driving,” where your dog pulls you on cross-country trails. Canicross is the summer-training version, in which you run with a specialized harness as your dog tugs you along. The hound might even help you nail a PR: In the U.K., runner Ben Robinson’s dog dragged him to a 12:24 5k—13 seconds below the human-only world record. facebook.com/canicrossusa

Bikejoring

If running isn’t your thing, another way to take your dog out on the trail is bikejoring (which may or may not be Norwegian for “bike driving”). In this sport, your dog hauls you with the same kind of harness as used in canicross (with a longer line). If you want to bikejor in town, consider switching out the standard front harness for a side hookup, which keeps your four-legged motor a little closer. See skijor.org for upcoming events or thek9coach.com for classes.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Juniors Bildarchiv GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo Treiballing dog

Treibballing

If your dog played soccer with a yoga ball, it would look a little something like treibballing (pronounced try-balling). Lil’ Messi has a limited time to herd the balls into a goal, while the owner uses whistles, words, or hand signals to direct. This relatively new sport from Germany has recently made its way to Minnesota. thek9coach.com

Agility Training

Dog agility training is sort of like a Tough Mudder for dogs, minus the mud, electric shocks, and ice baths. (The tough part is just following commands.) In competitions, you direct your dog through an obstacle course: jumping hurdles, slaloming poles, running through tunnels, and crossing planks. Staying on course and on time makes for a winning run. For classes and competitions, see the MN Agility Club or Agile Canines. Demonstrations will be held at the Renaissance Festival, September 15–16.

Disc Dog

Pull on your tube socks and bust out the Frisbee for this vintage dog sport, which is still going strong. Depending on your dog’s speed and vertical, you can work on one of three categories: “toss and fetch” for speed, “long distance,” or “freestyle,” in which you choreograph a routine which is then scored for difficulty, athleticism, and showmanship. Minnesota Disc Dog Club runs competitions at parks around the Twin Cities, while the UpDog Challenge gets more popular every year.

<< Return to our Dog-Friendly Guide to the Twin Cities