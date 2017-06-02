Best of Summer: West Metro vs. East Metro

× Expand Illustration by Jason Schneider A Tale of Two Summers illustration

By Chris Clayton, Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl, Kelly Kegans, Stephanie March, and Drew Wood

From pizza trains to pig races (and everything in between), here's your pocket guide to summer on the Minneapolis AND St. Paul sides of the the Cities.

Do Baseball Right

× Expand Photos courtesy of Saint Paul Saints and Brace Hemmelgarn/Minnesota Twins CHS Field and Target Field CHS field (left), Target Field (right)

West Metro: Target Field. Our fave seats at the house that Mauer built are also the cheapest: the top row of section 240 is $12 a pop. Right field is short and its wall is tall, so in 240 you’re really high, but you’re also right on top of the game in a vertigo-inducing way. Bike down (there are tons of bike racks surrounding the field) and stop for a pre-game Sweet Child of Vine at Fulton Brewery just a block north

East Metro: CHS Field. Pick a mid-afternoon start and call day-of to secure $5 seats on the grass berm above left field (there’s only 200 total, so call early . . . and bring a blanket!). Make a day of it by getting to Lowertown early enough to breakfast your way through the St. Paul Farmer’s Market and then grab a bloody or two on one of the best rooftop patios in the Twin Cities atop the Ox Cart Ale House.

Know Your Urban Parks

West Metro:

Mill Ruins Park —If Mill City Museum is the Parthenon of our once-mighty flour empire, then the adjoining park is the Erechtheum—lesser-known but no less important.

—If Mill City Museum is the Parthenon of our once-mighty flour empire, then the adjoining park is the Erechtheum—lesser-known but no less important. Gold Medal Park —Tom Oslund’s lush, spiraling homage to Native American burial mounds is a heckuva vista for fireworks watchin’.

—Tom Oslund’s lush, spiraling homage to Native American burial mounds is a heckuva vista for fireworks watchin’. Loring Park —From PRIDE to community sing-alongs to morning yoga sessions, Loring is always on.

—From PRIDE to community sing-alongs to morning yoga sessions, Loring is always on. The Commons—The 4.2-acre green space in the shadow of U.S. Bank Stadium has been called downtown’s front yard.

East Metro:

Mears Park —The Lowertown oasis was once on a hill overlooking the river, but was razed in the name of progress in the late 1800s. Today’s flatter version boasts a babbling brook, a bandshell, and some fine people watching.

—The Lowertown oasis was once on a hill overlooking the river, but was razed in the name of progress in the late 1800s. Today’s flatter version boasts a babbling brook, a bandshell, and some fine people watching. Rice Park —Rice shines in winter (Lights! Skating!), but it’s no slouch come summer with its fountain and Peanuts statues.

—Rice shines in winter (Lights! Skating!), but it’s no slouch come summer with its fountain and Peanuts statues. Big Back Yard at Science Museum of Minnesota —The outdoor teachable-moment generator has mini-golf, gardens full of local flora, and an exhibit preaching the importance of groundwater.

—The outdoor teachable-moment generator has mini-golf, gardens full of local flora, and an exhibit preaching the importance of groundwater. Pedro Park—At 10th and Robert streets is a hidden gem of green space that doubles as an art installation (that Fibonacci sequence mural!) and community flower garden.

See Arts Outside

West Metro:

Stone Arch Bridge Festival June 17–18, Water Power Park

Basilica Block Party July 7–8, Basilica of St. Mary

Rock the Garden July 22, Walker Art Center/Minneapolis Sculpture Garden

Loring Park Art Festival July 29–30, Loring Park

East Metro:

Flint Hills International Children’s Festival May 30–June 4, Ordway Center for Performing Arts

Twin Cities Jazz Festival June 22–24, Lowertown

Summer Beer Dabbler Aug. 26, CHS Field

Music in Mears Thursdays, Mears Park

Enjoy the Skyline at Dusk

West Metro: Mill Ruins. For the coolest view of Minneapolis, don't go on the Stone Arch Bridge, go under it. With the ruins of our milling history in the foreground, the modern skyline springs forth.

East Metro: Raspberry Island. From the stairs in the middle of the Wabasha Street Bridge, walk to the eastern end of the island.Look north and the art deco neon spire of the First National Bank Building will lead you home.

Snag a Sidewalk Seat

× Expand Drinks

West Metro: 1. Newbie in a new neighborhood, McKinney Roe has happy hour from 3–6 p.m. with views of The Commons. 2. Eastside’s tables are banked by big planters, but the best seats are at the bar, which opens up to the inside. Order the fish fillet sammie for the win. 3. Despite the construction on Nicollet, the lounge and table seating at the venerable Dakota Jazz Club are still a solid backdrop for $3 happy hour tap beers. 4. The sidewalk at Smack Shack is actually a loading dock, which is perfect for a North Loop afternoon of Hurricanes and crab dip.

× Expand Appetizers

East Metro: 1. Oysters and crepes at Meritage’s sidewalk tables transport you to Paris. 2. At Handsome Hog, snack on pimento cheese with a Mears Park view. 3. A sidewalk perch at Big River Pizza makes for solid pre-Saints game Bacon Jam Slam pizza (tomatoes, mozzarella, onion, sausage, and bacon jam) eatin’. 4. Black Dog’s Lowertown sidewalk patio overlooks the farmers’ market and makes a great stop for roast beef hash, a pain perdu at brunch, or $2 off happy hour taps.

Cherish an Old Farmers' Market

West Metro: Started in 1876, the Minneapolis Farmers Market is as vibrant as any in the world—Caribbean Heat (don’t miss Mama Julie’s Jamaican jerk seasoning), Mrs. Kelly’s Tea (the Smolder is smoky!), and Alaskan salmon sold by the guy who caught it. Where else can you talk to a Hmong farmer about basil while eating just-picked sweet corn as a Guatemalan folk band plays?

East Metro: St. Paul’s Lowertown farmers’ market has been killing it since 1853. Everything’s sourced from within 150 miles, which cuts out riff-raff like mushy pineapples and hard mangoes, and puts the onus on stuff like never-frozen chickens (Callister), grass-pastured sheep’s milk cheese (Love Tree), tart cherries, and cider apples only serious eaters know how to appreciate.

Walk a Bridge

West Metro: Stone Arch Bridge. Built in 1883 by James J. Hill himself, the 2,100-foot-long granite and limestone icon was a working railroad bridge until 1965, and now it’s just an essential summertime stroll.

East Metro: The High Bridge. Spanning from the banks below West 7th Street to the other side of the Mississippi, the 160-foot-tall, 2,770-foot-long High Bridge on Smith Avenue is a white knuckle–inducing walk that’ll make you glad that they’ve rebuilt it twice since the 1889 all-iron original.

Truckify

West Metro: Food trucks gravitate toward three spots. On Marquette Avenue from 6th to 8th Street, you can find vets like Chef Shack but nowhere outside to sit and eat. The 2nd Avenue herd, between 5th and 6th, have the benefit of the risers at Canadian Pacific Plaza as seating. But the new spot is The Commons, where café tables and a massive lawn offer a very chill way to enjoy your Pharaoh’s Gyros.

East Metro: In St. Paul, food trucks circle Mears Park and Rice Park daily, but every Wednesday there’s a dedicated set at Landmark Center that includes R.A. MacSammy’s (get the build-your-own mac ’n’ cheese), Tiki Tim’s (get a Kalua pork sandwich), and A Peace of Cake (get mini-donuts). If you want your pick of 30-plus trucks at once, hit Mears Park on August 19 for the St. Paul Food Truck Festival.

Water Park Bigly

× Expand Photographs by Mihailomilovanovic and Wild Mountain Twin Cities Water Parks Valleyfair's Soak City (left), Wild Mountain (right)

West Metro: The biggest water park in the state is Valleyfair’s Soak City. Do it right by getting there early and bee-lining to the lounge chairs just under the umbrellas. Kick back with a Badger Hill Traitor IPA (a Shakopee brew) while the kids go crazy with a 350,000-gallon wave pool; assorted 90-, 65-, and 50-foot water slides; and a 1,280-foot lazy river. Pro tip: Save huge dough by buying season Gold Passes ($87 each), which nets you admission to the park and Soak City, plus free parking and passes to ValleySCARE come fall.

>>Water Park Normally:

Bunker Beach Water Park, Coon Rapids—Go for the wave pool, stay for the lazy river.

North Commons Water Park, Minneapolis—Season passes for $25 and a three-story speed slide.

Edina Aquatic Center, Edina—A pirate ship and a Flow Rider surf simulator? Cowabunga!

East Metro: Don’t sleep on the water park at Wild Mountain—unless you’re doing so in a lounge chair or on the lazy river. When the ski area 10 minutes north of Taylors Falls thaws, it doesn’t quite have the volume of water to-dos as its mammoth western neighbor Soak City, but what it has (four big fast slides, a waterworks island, a lazy river, and a kiddie park) is super solid. Plus, Wild Mountain also has go-karts, an alpine slide, and a contraption called Freefall XP, wherein guests fling themselves off of a two-story tower into a massive airbag below.

>>Water Park Normally:

Cascade Bay, Eagan—A huge pirate ship and a lazy river just a stone’s throw from Fort Snelling.

Como Regional Park Pool, St. Paul—Aquatic ziplines for the win.

Battle Creek Waterworks, Maplewood—Three stories of spiral-sliding glory.

Hastings Family Aquatic Center, Hastings—Replete with log rolling.

Know Kubb Culture

West Metro: The ancient Viking yard game Kubb (chucking batons at wooden blocks to knock them over) is having a moment. Grab a couple of chums and join the summer Kubb League at Morris Park, which runs Thursday nights from June 8–Aug 3. You’ll have your baton moves all figured out for the big tournament this winter.

East Metro: The ancient Viking yard game Kubb (chucking batons at wooden blocks to knock them over) is having a moment. Head southeast to Kasson for the 5th Annual Kubbing to Kick Cancer on June 10. Or if you think you’ve got the stuff, head straight to the show: July 7–9, Eau Claire will host the US National Kubb Championship.

SUP Quest

West Metro: Wheel Fun Rentals on the north end of Lake Calhoun makes it easy for standup paddleboard (SUP) newbies to access the Chain of Lakes. Once boarded, head along the shoreline to the channel that connects to Lake of the Isles and ogle some amazing architecture while making sure not to fall into the muckiest of the city’s major lakes. In the narrows leading to Cedar Lake, keep an eye out for a lemonade stand—rumor has it you can get a good, cheap cup here. Take a rest at Cedar Lake Beach East before heading back to Calhoun for fried fish and beers at Tin Fish.

East Metro: Grab a board from St. Croix Standup Paddleboard Rental and head up to Copas, a blip on the radar four miles north of Marine on St. Croix. From the boat launch, paddle the quiet stretch of river, taking a break or three on the sandbars along the way. Depending on how much lounging you do, it’ll take anywhere from one to two hours to reach Marine. When you finally coast into town, grab a Brookside Halfer burger (half bacon, half beef patty) and a pint at Brookside Bar and Grill, and pat yourself on the back for remembering to leave a car in Marine. (You did remember, right?)

Play Frolf

West Metro: The Twin Cities has the third-largest frisbee golf infrastructure in the country. The west’s share includes Crown College in St. Bonifacius, featuring long holes that make their way across the campus’ rolling hills. Closer to town, Bryant Lake Park is Eden Prairie’s best course with 18 holes, one of which, No. 17, tees off from atop a cliff. The course at Minnehaha Falls is only nine holes, but the falls setting is great and offers the challenge of playing through the crowds of one of the city’s most popular parks. The 12 holes at Plymouth Creek wind along their namesake creek, and when the snow melts, Hyland Hills becomes both a short and championship long course, with the bonus of beers in the chalet—nay, clubhouse—after.

East Metro: The Twin Cities has the third-largest frisbee golf infrastructure in the country. If you’re tossing eastward, a solid stop for beginners is Highland Park, where they’ve recently added more trees. At Fort Snelling, baskets (frisbee golf’s holes) are right along the traditional golf course, and have tee boxes for all skill levels. Kaposia Park in South St. Paul along the Mississippi is a thoroughly woodsy round. Inver Grove’s offering to easterly frolf is The Valley, a bow-shaped course with great views and a water hazard. And Afton Alps has a brand-new championship course with two nine-hole loops, and a chalet/clubhouse with a full bar.

Master a Muni

× Expand Photographs courtesy of Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and Ramsey County Minnesota Twin Cities golf courses Keller Golf Course (left), Theodore Wirth Golf Course (right)

West Metro: Built 101 years ago as Glenwood, a nine-holer with sand greens and clay tees, the first course in Minneapolis was later renamed Theodore Wirth Golf Course after its early advocate. The Swiss-born architect of much of the city’s park system took a special interest in making his namesake course next-level, expanding its footprint and advocating for the Swiss chalet style that is the defining feature of its clubhouse. At just a hair under 6,600 yards, what Wirth lacks in length it makes up for in being one of the most idyllic municipal golf courses in the country. And at $44 with a cart, it’s a pretty beautiful deal too.

East Metro:

Minnesota’s most historically significant golf course is a public track in Maplewood that any Joe Blow with $45 and four hours to spare can play. Opened in 1929 and overhauled in 2013, Keller Golf Course has been the home to more than 40 PGA and LPGA events, including the 1932 and 1954 PGA Championships, the 1949 Western Open, and the 1930–1968 St. Paul Opens. What it lacks in length (6,675 yards) it makes up for in the precision of a tight urban course.

Explore Grand Round(s)

West Metro: One hundred and two total miles, 4,662 acres, seven segments, 50 interpretive sites, and 20 access points. Thanks, Horace Cleveland, for thinking of this more than a century ago!

East Metro: Beta test the St. Paul Grand Round. When Horace Cleveland plotted Minneapolis’s Grand Round in the 1870s, he plotted one for St. Paul too, but only 14 miles along the Mississippi ever came to be. Recently, the missing 13 miles (Pelham Boulevard, Raymond and Como avenues, and Wheelock and Johnson parkways) came back into focus. Wheelock is partially done, and the rest are in progress. In the meantime, grab a map and beta ride the route.

Water Chilling

× Expand Photographs courtesy of Brian Beril Photography/Getty Images and goodfreephotos.com Lake Minnetonka and St Croix River Lake Minnetonka (left), St. Croix (right)

West Metro: Lake lounge on Minnetonka. Rent a pontoon from Rockvam Boat Yards in Spring Park and head to the “Gauntlet” on Big Island, where liquored lakers anchor for weekend-long parties, or go to the other side of Big for a more placid float. A lake party purist will drive or boat to Lord Fletcher’s, which has barely changed since it opened in 1968. For fancier fare, Gavin Kaysen’s new Wayzata outpost, Bellecour, is on point. The Steamboat Minnehaha, a once-sunken paddleboat, runs rides out of Excelsior, and Noerenberg Gardens (the former site of Grain Belt Brewery founder Frederick Noerenberg’s estate) is a sprawling English garden overlooking Crystal Bay.

East Metro: River rat on the St. Croix. Rent a pontoon from Stillwater Boat Club & Rentals and head south to “Beer Can Island” near Hudson, Wisconsin, if you’re ready to party; go north if you want to chill. Land lubbers can visit The Freight House patio for a big, loud outdoor scene by water, or they can class it up at LoLo for street food–inspired plates like fish tacos and pro cocktails. A ride on Gondola Romantica comes with captains who wear striped shirts, and make sure to visit the St. Croix Boom Site. The one-time timber sorting and storage site for the area’s log trade offers stunning views of the river, and an easy hike to the beach with a cave that was once used as a root cellar for the boom site chef.

Alfresco Auteur

West Metro: An hour drive west on Highway 12 takes you to the Starlite Drive-In in Litchfield, where the farmland stretches wide and there’s no such thing as light pollution. After being shuttered for nearly 30 years, the family-owned operation relaunched last year with a marquee restored to its 1956 glory and two screens, each sporting its own double feature. Starlite is open April–October, and at only $7 for adults and $3 for kids, it’s totally worth the drive. Just remember it’s BYO mosquito repellent.

East Metro: If you’ve ever seen a line of cars on a random frontage road alongside 94 East in Lake Elmo, you’ve found Vali-Hi Drive-In. The closest drive-in to the metro sees a swift business in the summer with triple features showing on the big screen Friday through Sunday. This cash-only operation gives you three movies for the price of $8.50 for adults and $1 for kids, and has a killer concession stand with $1 hot dogs and full arcade.

Know Your County Fairs

West Metro: 1. Hennepin County Fair, Corcoran, June 15–18. Go for the Hennepin Hot Wheels 500 (kids racing battery-powered cars from the toy store). 2. Sherburne County Fair, Elk River, July 20–23. Go for the youth demolition derby. 3. Anoka County Fair, Anoka, July 25–30. Go for the tractor pull. 4. Wright County Fair, Howard Lake, July 26–30. Go for the lawn mower demolition derby. 5. Scott County Fair, Jordan, July 26–30. Go for the regular demolition derby. 6. Carver County Fair, Waconia, Aug. 9–13. Go for the rock-paper-scissors tourney.

× Expand St. Paul area county fairs

East Metro: 1. Ramsey County Fair, Maplewood, July 12–16. Go for the Mitchell Showboat marionette show. 2. Isanti County Fair, Cambridge, July 19–20. Go for the Night of Destruction (with events ranging from a Dukes of Hazard race to auto soccer). 3. Chisago County Fair, Rush City, July 20–23. Go for the talent show. 4. Washington County Fair, Lake Elmo, Aug. 2–6. Go for the Swinetime Pig Races. 5. Dakota County Fair, Farmington, Aug. 7–13. Go for the Dakota City Heritage Village.

Farm Foray

West Metro: Summer is made for eating scratch pizza on bucolic farms, and at Two Pony Gardens in Long Lake you can do just that amid 40 acres of old-growth trees and rolling farmland only 25 minutes west of town. They only host one dinner and one brunch per month, so get your visit lined up while the getting’s good.

East Metro: Not all farm jaunts culminate with pizza from charming outdoor ovens. At Round Barn Farm Bed & Breakfast on Highway 61 in Red Wing, visits end with zzzs in one of five suites within the 1861 farmhouse. By day, explore its historic round barn, the 35-acre farm’s trails, and Red Wing proper.

Get Artsy

West Metro:

Now in its 51st year, the Edina Art Fair hosts 300 artists and nearly 200,000 visitors. June 2–4

hosts 300 artists and nearly 200,000 visitors. June 2–4 Reason number 3,864 to hit Excelsior this summer is Art on the Lake , a juried show held at Excelsior Commons Park. June 10–11

, a juried show held at Excelsior Commons Park. June 10–11 The Uptown Art Fair is second only to the State Fair in statewide attendance. Avoid crowds by getting there when it opens at 10 a.m. Aug. 4–6

East Metro:

The St. Anthony Park Art Fair has more than 70 regional artists, plus a plant and book sale. June 3

has more than 70 regional artists, plus a plant and book sale. June 3 Most people forget that St. Paul’s official summer kickoff, Grand Old Day , includes dozens of artists, crafters, and more along 30 blocks of Grand Avenue. June 4

, includes dozens of artists, crafters, and more along 30 blocks of Grand Avenue. June 4 The 10th annual St. Kate’s Art Fair features fine art and crafts from 100-plus artists at St. Catherine University. July 8

Ride the Rails

West Metro: Transport yourself back in time at the Linden Hills Station for only $2 with a ride to Lake Calhoun and back on the steel and wood ode to simpler days, the Como Harriet Streetcar Line. Pro tip: For only $75 per half hour, you can charter it.

East Metro: The Minnesota Transportation Museum owns a 1916 depot in Osceola, Wisconsin, and runs rides on the Osceola & St. Croix Valley Railway to Dresser and Marine on St. Croix. Try the Pizza Train, Brunch Train, or even the Fireworks Express on July 4.

Eat the Best Ice Cream

× Expand Photographs by Caitlin Abrams Sebastian Joe's and Conny's Creamy Cone Sebastian Joe's (left), Conny's Creamy Cone (right)

West Metro: At Sonny’s Cafe on south Lyndale in Minneapolis, it’s fir tip sorbet for the adults and truffle mint for the kids. Local ingredients rule in epic flavors like Door County Tart Cherry at Pumphouse Creamery (Chicago and 48th). In Uptown, Milkjam Creamery pumps out flavor-fever dreams like Cereal Killers (orange coriander milk with candied pebble cereal, topped with Szechuan berry sauce). The move at Lowry Hill’s Sebastian Joe’s is to go treasure-hunting for Heath bars and fudge truffles in a scoop of Nicollet Avenue Pothole. And Adele’s Frozen Custard in Excelsior wins the frozen custard game with dreamy flavors like Orange Creamsicle.

East Metro: At Izzy’s Ice Cream’s original shop on Marshall in St. Paul, it’s all about the free Izzy Scoop on top, while Conny’s Creamy Cone by Como Park has 24 flavors of scratch soft-serve and five flavors of dip. At Dari-ette Drive-In in the eastern half of St. Paul by Sunray, pair a meatball sammie with a strawberry shake. The aroma of waffle cones lures you in to Grand Ole Creamery, and its Black Hills Gold (vanilla with caramelized praline pecans and Oreo chunks) will keep you there. Cup and Cone in White Bear has swell scoops and 75-cent kids’ cones, and we dare you to order The Lumberjack (five enormous scoops) at Nelson’s Ice Cream Parlor in Stillwater.

Drive-In!

West Metro: It’s impossible to take life too seriously when you’re surrounded by the hot pink and lime green dancing bears of Delano’s Peppermint Twist Drive-In. Celebrating its 35th summer, Twist is nothing but family fun, cheesy double cheeseburgers, plank-cut fries, and thick, fresh raspberry shakes delivered by smiling teens direct to your car and hung on the window.

East Metro: Your kids won’t understand why the servers at Taylors Falls destination The Drive-In wear big circle poodle skirts, or why it’s such a big deal to have homemade root beer in a giant ice-cold glass mug. And that’s why it’s your duty to take them there and teach them that homemade root beer is a special treat and turning it into an ice cream float is even better. Top it off with a round of mini-golf and, poof, summertime perfection.

Pick a Perfect Patio

× Expand Minneapolis area patios

West Metro: 1. LynLake Brewery, Uptown. Go for the rooftop yoga, stay for a Take 6 IPA and the skyline views. 2. 6Smith, Wayzata. Go for the yacht-watching, stay for the tuna poke. 3. Surly Brewery, Prospect Park. Go for the enormous tap list, stay for the best chili in the state. 4. It’s Greek to Me, Uptown. Go for the Greek wine, stay for the fountain. 5. Union Rooftop, Minneapolis. Go for the retractable rooftop, stay for the drag brunches.

× Expand St. Paul area patios

East Metro: 1. W.A. Frost & Company, Cathedral Hill. Go for the soaring elms and red brick grandeur, stay for the national-class wine and cheese program. 2. The Green Room, Stillwater. Go for the rooftop views of the Stillwater lift bridge, stay for the fried sunfish and chips. 3. Ngon Bistro, Frogtown. Go for the farm-driven creative Vietnamese fare, stay for the sneakily good wine list. 4. Lake Elmo Inn, Lake Elmo. Go for the Cabreeze (its indoor/outdoor glass patio surround), stay for a brunch worthy of passage on the QE2.

Know How to Snack Shack

West Metro:

Order something with oysters at Sea Salt Eatery in Minnehaha Park.

in Minnehaha Park. Order some version of a hot dog at Sandcastle on Lake Nokomis.

on Lake Nokomis. Order something sidled by potato salad at Bread & Pickle on Lake Harriet.

on Lake Harriet. Order something melted at Malt-T-Melt at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Richfield.

East Metro:

Order something with queso frescoat Red River Kitchen at City House along the Mississippi near downtown St. Paul.

along the Mississippi near downtown St. Paul. Order something with catfish at Como Dockside.

Order something with the steak frites at Chef ShackBay City.

Order something with brisket at Tally’s Dockside & CJ Hooks BBQ in White Bear Lake.

Do a Bar Crawl

West Metro: On Central Avenue NE, start with a cocktail on Tattersall Distillery’s patio, then browse Flashlight Vinyl across the street. It’s daytime karaoke at Vegas Lounge next, then haze-busting ramen at Domo Gastro. Johnny Michaels did the cocktails down the block at The Bad Waitress, and then it’s to Bulldog NE for beer and a pretzel. Finish at St. Anthony Main with either mezcal on Jefe’s deck or sangria on Aster Cafe’s patio.

East Metro: On West 7th, start with a lesser-known small-batch brew on Summit’s patio, then hop to Bennett’s for a bloody before a burger at Shamrock’s. From there it’s tacos and queso fundido at Pajarito, then video games and a Windvane red IPA at Bad Weather Brewing. Grab a slice at Cossetta for your walk to the finish: St. Paul’s first sports bar, Alary’s, for a Hamm’s and a bump.

Have a Not So-So (Same-Old, Same-Old) Picnic

West Metro: Start at Kramarczuk’s for Polish sausage, Sikora’s for juniper sausage, or Holy Land for lamb chops, then head down to one of the picnic table/grill combos on Boom Island for the best grilling view—maybe ever.

East Metro: Go to Buon Giorno Italia for spicy sausage, and it would be illegal to drink a growler from Flat Earth or Tin Whiskers in a park (so whatever you do, don’t do that), then head to a waterfall-view grilling station at Hidden Falls and enjoy perfection.

Explore a State Park

× Expand Photograph courtesy of John Dykstra/MN DNR Minnesota State Parks Willow State Park (left), Lake Maria (right)

West Metro: Monticello’s Lake Maria offers BWCA-style backpacking minus the extreme isolation, lung-bursting hikes, and constant low-level danger. In addition to well-maintained trails that undulate through maple, oak, and basswood forests, the big draw here is the backpack sites on remote lakes. It’s the rare private camping experience within an hour’s drive of Minneapolis.

East Metro: Willow River, near Hudson, Wisconsin, is criminally underrated. Explore its centerpiece: a meandering river that flows into a gorge and eventually shape-shifts into a tiered waterfall. Each tier is a giant step that contains mini sinkholes perfect for lounging in on a hot day. You can also hike behind the water on the top tier, but be careful, it’s slick back there. Car camp that night and kick yourself for not knowing about this place sooner.

Nature Hike a Nature Center

West Metro: You don’t typically expect a beautiful national wildlife refuge to be next to a major international airport or an enormous mall, but there sits the Minnesota Valley National Wildlife Refuge, stretching 72 bucolic miles along the Minnesota River. In the section near the airport, hike the Hogback Ridge Trail along Long Meadow Lake, which is a popular place for birders with more than 100 different species spotted, including Great Blue Heron.

East Metro: Dodge Nature Center’s main locale in West St. Paul is the place to explore pretty much all the different types of landscapes and topography that characterize the city. There are 460 acres of hiking trails, prairies, hardwood forest, lakes, and wetland. If it’s your first visit, check out the event calendar to get the lay of the land with one of the center’s staff naturalists.

Get Garden Envy

West Metro: While the 1,200-acre Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chanhassen is worth a jaunt any time of year, summer’s when it really delivers. See more than 5,000 different plant varieties, in addition to the art, food, and wine events held when the gardens are in full bloom. A couple of our summer-musts are Taste & Toast on July 26 and Art in the Garden on August 19.

East Metro: The Marjorie McNeely Conservatory was made for rainy days. There are 13 different gardens, all with their own sensory pick-me-up. Favorite spots are the Sunken Garden with its ever-changing flower show, the bonsai exhibit, and the fern room with 100 different species. Go on August 20 for the Japanese Obon Lighting Festival—a day of art, food, dance, and music that ends with the ceremonial floating of paper lanterns in the pond.

Zoo!

West Metro: Walk with red kangaroos, wallabies, and emus at this new summer experience at the Minnesota Zoo. And if a day visit to the Outback isn’t enough, spend the night inside a tent at Kangaroo Crossing. The evening includes Aussie games and pizza (BYO vegemite). Zoo admission is $12 for children and seniors, $18 for adults, and $55 for the overnight event.

East Metro: Como Park Zoo, the state’s oldest, is ideal for last-minute planners as it’s open every day and admission is always free. And if watching monkeys fling mud at each other isn’t enough of a draw, it also hosts free outdoor concerts on Wednesdays, June 7–July 26.

Browse Backyards

West Metro: The self-guided, 10-stop Tangletown Gardens Annual Art and Garden Tour is a full-on sensory experience with artists stationed in every garden, a food truck along the route, and surprises like live music at certain gardens on the tour. Wash the afternoon down with a complimentary prosecco back at Wise Acre Eatery. July 22, $30, $25 in advance

East Metro: This is an on-year for the biennial St. Anthony Park Garden Tour. The neighborhood is hilly and has a canopy of old trees, so you’ll learn about the plants, flowers, and trees that thrive best in the shade and near creeks, and there will be Ramsey County master gardeners at each stop to answer your questions. June 24, $15, $12 in advance

Day-Trip in a Shop Town

West Metro: Head west along the Minnesota River to Carver and Chaska for shops and bites housed inside the charming brick buildings that circle the town squares. Plan your day-trip for the third weekend of the month during the summer when the occasional shops are also open. In Chaska, a few of our faves are Carver Junk Company, which moved in May from Carver to Chaska (where it’s hosting two macramé workshops in June), Shop 501 & Co., Urban Patina, and Linda’s Cellar. From there, drive a few miles south to Carver and check out more shops, including The Good Junk Garage, Farm Girl Junk, and Studio H.

East Metro: Along the St. Croix River there are the obvious stops in Stillwater and Hastings, but don’t skip Afton for more vintage and flea market finds. Dwell, a farmhouse, is furnished with reclaimed pieces and home accessories. Down the road, Squire House Gardens brims with plants, flowers, and a gift shop, and also hosts “Garden Talks” (bonus: When we were there, they were serving lemon scones and hot tea). Also on Main Street is The Foundry on St. Croix. After, grab a bite on the patio of The Lumberyard Pub, where locals suggest the fried Spam sandwich and Mama’s Chicken Pot Pie. End with a scoop at Selma’s Ice Cream.

Bike!

West Metro:

Hop on the Cedar Lake trail at the south end of Cedar Lake near Xerxes. In Hopkins, head north on the Minnetonka trail.If you’re sweaty and nasty by the time you hit sweet little Deephaven, pull off at Deephaven Beach for a dip. Hug the south shore of Lake Minnetonka until you hit Excelsior. Head to the patio at Maynard’s for something fried. Ignore the bros in tank tops. Either press on to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum or call mercy and head home.

East Metro:

Start at the southern end off East Cayuga in St. Paul. Pedal north to the middle of nowhere (i.e., Grant). At mile marker 15, stop at food truck Gateway Trailside for a chicken salad sandwich and ginger lemonade. On your way home, pick up the Bruce Vento Trail in Maplewood and take it to Payne Avenue and up a block to Ward 6, which would love to serve you a delicious adult malt. Quenched, take Bruce Vento west back to Cayuga, then back to your car.

Behold, the Falls

West Metro: There’s no place better than where Minnehaha Creek comes to the roaring 53-foot plunge immortalized in Henry Wadsworth Longfellow’s The Song of Hiawatha.

East Metro: The east has a series of falls worth a drive, but the coolest is the 35-footer on The Vermillion River at the base of an old factory in the parkland near downtown Hastings.