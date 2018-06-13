Best of #MPRRaccoon Tweets

× I woke up this morning with no inspiration or sense of purpose. And then #mprracoon changed all of that. For all of us. He may not be the hero we deserve, but he’s certainly the one we need right now. pic.twitter.com/fN7wmIEGxh — Fernando Martinez (@itsthenando) June 13, 2018

Not all heroes wear capes. But our new favorite one does wear a mask. Sort of. The Twin Cities—and, let’s be honest, the world—has been captivated by one bold, inspiring little racoon who, over the last two days, has slowly clawed his way up the UBS Tower in downtown St. Paul.

Our hearts raced as he sat perched just inches away from sure death on a windowsill. We held our breath while he scurried his way to a higher post. And this morning, we finally exhaled as reports rolled in that he safely made it up and over the rooftop edge. Someone get this guy a Marvel contract.

We wish you well on your next adventure, brave little trash panda. Here are our favorite memories—in tweet form—from your journey:

× The #mprraccoon is doing a little grooming now that he's a social media star. You know, on a 23rd floor window ledge. @MPRnews pic.twitter.com/pGcwh7OJ6L — Tim Nelson (@timnelson_mpr) June 12, 2018

× Listen you little hamburglar, this town doesn't have room for TWO fuzzy wuzzy tragedies this year, so get the hell down from there https://t.co/i9EUEV9LPr — Dayton's Mummy Monkey (@daytonsmonkey) June 12, 2018

× I have a 7 am work flight to catch but obviously if the raccoon isn’t rescued by then, I’ll just get another job. #mprraccoon — Matt Ritter (@mattritter1) June 13, 2018

× I can’t handle@it. I’m on the verge of tears. He’s not going to make it down himself. He hasn’t had food or water for 2 days. He needs window washers to go get him. Why can’t someone make that happen??? #mprracoon @StPaulFireDept how about YOU?! https://t.co/l39s7DKsXy — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) June 13, 2018

× Everyone this morning upon hearing that the #mprraccoon has made it to the roof https://t.co/NXdXTfybQb pic.twitter.com/BzBe8W5Rm9 — MPR News (@MPRnews) June 13, 2018

× After today, I will never misspell raccoon again. #mprraccoon — Ali Kaplan (@AliShops) June 13, 2018

× Since this happened in our neighborhood, I needed a #mprraccoon card to bring to a cardmaking event today. pic.twitter.com/czY1uqTjhz — Chris Smith (@frommyinkpad) June 13, 2018

× I'll donate a thousand bucks to the non political charity of choice to anyone who saves this raccoon. I can't handle this. Poor dude. https://t.co/2F5reAKkKa — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 12, 2018

× When you wake up and hear #mprraccoon made it safely to the roof... pic.twitter.com/9c11awxs1Q — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) June 13, 2018

× #MPRraccoon I want to thank @LanceUlanoff for sleep deprivation as I got invested in this raccoon climbing a building. I was there watching at some ungodly hour when it finally reached the top!🙄 pic.twitter.com/kjoAujh8eJ — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) June 13, 2018

× I love the story of the #mprraccoon so I’m going to shut out of my brain the fact that raccoons are nasty and evil beasts and not at all what we want them to be. pic.twitter.com/7JXiO0pyPA — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) June 12, 2018

× The #MPRraccoon proves the @cityofsaintpaul is a great place to take a risk, defy all odds and reach the top - come see for yourself! https://t.co/bXWAe3PV17 — Mayor Melvin Carter (@MayorCarter_) June 13, 2018

× This raccoon is doing a better job at uniting America than either political party. #mprraccoon — Mark Anthony (@MarkAnthonyMktg) June 13, 2018