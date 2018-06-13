Best of #MPRRaccoon Tweets

Not all heroes wear capes. But our new favorite one does wear a mask. Sort of. The Twin Cities—and, let’s be honest, the world—has been captivated by one bold, inspiring little racoon who, over the last two days, has slowly clawed his way up the UBS Tower in downtown St. Paul.
Our hearts raced as he sat perched just inches away from sure death on a windowsill. We held our breath while he scurried his way to a higher post. And this morning, we finally exhaled as reports rolled in that he safely made it up and over the rooftop edge. Someone get this guy a Marvel contract.
We wish you well on your next adventure, brave little trash panda. Here are our favorite memories—in tweet form—from your journey: