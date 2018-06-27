Back in Time: Origins of Minnetonka’s Islands

× Expand Big Island Photo courtesy of Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society

A lost amusement park. A forgotten hermit. A whole bunch of buildings that burned. What’s the story with those dots in the middle of Lake Minnetonka?

Big Island • Orono

200-plus acres on Lower Lake

Today, we look at the place as the South Padre Island of the north. But how did Big Island evolve into such an exhausting party scene?

In the beginning, Lake Minnetonka’s largest island provides a spot for Dakota people to tap sugar maples in the spring. Then, in 1856, the Morse brothers—who also happen to be Lizzie Borden’s uncles—purchase the entirety of the island. They build modest cabins before reselling the place in the 1860s and 1870s, which leads to subdivisions and the construction of 40 cottages.

In 1891, Norwegian immigrant Olaf Searle buys the middle 125 acres and erects the only grand estate ever built on Big Island. He dredges a channel through the middle of the island, mainly for decoration. By 1920, Searle is bankrupt, and he deserts the island. Ten years later, his vacant estate burns down.

Around the turn of the century, commerce arrives. One of the Morse brothers opens a semi-illicit groggery on the northernmost tip of the island. This project ends with his repeated arrests. More legitimately, Thomas Lowry and Calvin Goodrich buy the Lake Park Hotel (which they rename Tonka Bay Hotel) on the mainland, along with the eastern 65 acres of Big Island.

By 1906, they’ve built Big Island Park, which includes a flume ride, a roller coaster, and a gigantic light tower (powered by electricity generated in Minneapolis near the Stone Arch Bridge). Twin Cities residents ride Lowry’s streetcars to the lake and his 108-foot-long paddleboats out to his park. The market tanks in 1907 and the developers’ $1.5-million Big Island gamble goes south quick. In less than five years the park disbands; demolition crews level the Tonka Bay Hotel and dismantle two of Lowry’s three enormous boats. In one final flourish, Lowry burns the remaining craft to the waterline and scuttles it before a crowd of onlookers. What remains of Big Island Park meets its maker in 1917 so the rebar can be smelted for use in WWI. Briefly, that area of the island becomes a game farm.

Nobody seems game for the farm, and in the 1920s, veterans organizations transform the area into a leisure camp, and it remains so for decades. Today it’s the only publicly accessible park on Big Island, and it, along with a nature preserve, surrounds the 50 remaining private cottages. Meanwhile, the natural cove on the island’s northern face has become a gathering spot for boaters looking to party. The name “Cruiser’s Cove” fits—in every sense of the term.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society Lighthouse Island in Deephaven

Lighthouse Island • Deephaven

1.19 acres in St. Louis Bay

Charles Gibson opens the Hotel St. Louis in 1880, then discovers a problem with his stretch of prime Deephaven shoreline: St. Louis Bay is so shallow that the big boats can’t reach it. Gibson decides to dredge the bay and uses the fill to form two new islands: Lighthouse and Tattoo (now Bug). Hazen J. Burton takes ownership of the landmasses and establishes the Minnetonka Yacht Club on Lighthouse in 1882. The MYC commissions the clubhouse design to famed Minneapolis architect Harry Wild Jones (perhaps best known for his Lakewood Memorial Chapel). Jones’s epic structure stands until 1943, when it burns, making way for the current MYC clubhouse. No actual lighthouse has ever occupied Lighthouse Island.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society Crane Island on Lake Minnetonka

Crane Island • Minnetrista

13 acres near Smithtown Bay

Until the early 1900s, Crane Island, on the western reaches of the lake, holds a heron rookery and not much else. For cheap entertainment, boats full of tourists approach the island and sound their horns, causing the herons to take flight. Another weird attraction: Frank Halstead, better known as the “hermit of Lake Minnetonka,” who dwells on the mainland opposite the island.

After a 1906 storm levels most of the trees, the herons move to nearby Wawataso Island. Later that year, Charles Woodward and members of the Bethlehem Presbyterian Church purchase Crane and build 16 clapboard- and shiplap-sided cottages. Over the years, most of Lake Minnetonka’s original modest vacation homes have yielded to bigger (though not necessarily better) buildings. Many of the Crane cottages—well-preserved examples of simple, seasonal architecture—now form a National Historic District and remain in use: an island apart from the lake’s endless bustle.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society Gale Island in Lake Minnetonka

Gale Island • Shorewood

2 acres in Echo Bay

In 1871, Harlow Gale, a Minneapolis real-estate developer, realizes that the two-acre island just south of Big Island has gone unclaimed. The federal government sells him the island for $2.45, and he builds his summer home there in the late 1870s. The island, featuring an octagonal house that still stands today, becomes known as Brightwood for the home’s vibrant red paint. The island stays in the Gale family for decades. It eventually sells to St. Olaf College in 1967 and becomes a site for retreats—before slipping back into private ownership.

