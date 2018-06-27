An Itinerary for the Best Lake Minnetonka Day Ever

× Map illustration by Marnie Karger/Crafterall

Lake Minnetonka isn’t a closely held secret. At 14,000 acres, it’s pretty hard to miss. And on a busy weekend in July, 10,000 boats will be out cruising the lake: exploring bays and channels, anchoring for a swim, docking for a cheeseburger, tying up with new friends. No boat? No problem! Pack your cooler and don’t forget your ID. Here’s your rent-and-go guide to the best lake day ever.

1. Rent it

10:00 a.m.

For more than 50 years, Rockvam Boat Yards, in Spring Park, has been making captains out of everyday civilians. Choose simple or deluxe models from its fleet of pontoons ($299–$399 for a weekend day rental). Pay attention when the helpful dockhands teach you how to read the buoys—and off you go! As you leave the marina, try the calm waters of West Arm to get your sea legs.

2. Suds run

11:00 a.m.

As you scoot through Seton Channel, remember to mind your wake. Tie up at Back Channel Brewing Company for a boat growler. Try the Lake Maker lager. Or take delivery of some house-made root beer from the throwback Minnetonka Drive In across the road. (Tip: there’s also takeout fried chicken by the tub.)

3. Comfort stop

11:30 a.m.

Cruise Cooks Bay, the playground for Mound’s jet-ski set. Once you pass Hardscrabble Point and enter West Upper Lake, the traffic dies down and boating opens up. The key to a good cruise: Watch where your neighbors are going, keep an eye on the passing lanes, and communicate out there! Head toward Howard’s Point Marina if you need more ice and a bathroom. Not everyone dips in the lake.

4. Burger time

12:30 p.m.

Laze through East Upper Lake, a stellar spot for a sunset—but not today. Spy on the good life on tony Casco Point, then scoot under the Narrows Bridge. Head south to the Caribbean Marina, tucked quietly into Tonka Bay, and tie up for the best burger on the water. BYO set up.

5. Park it

2:00 p.m.

As you troll toward the Excelsior waterfront, follow the grand cruisers, like the double-decker Her Excellency. Is that one of the Vikings players on board? Do not peek in the windows. If you dock at the Commons, Excelsior’s 13-acre waterfront park, the kids will want the Superman-flavored ice cream from Licks Unlimited (opening later this summer).

6. Party time

2:30 p.m.

The roller coaster hasn’t rolled on historic Big Island since the amusement park closed a century ago. But there’s usually a big party anyway. Stay south of the island for a relaxed afternoon on calmer waters. Or head north of Big Island for raucous party times in Cruiser’s Cove, where yachts and trollers tie up for a floating rave. Do NOT put any of that cove water in your mouth.

7. Who finished all the beer?

3:30 p.m.

Cruise the main lake northward to Wayzata Bay to watch the sailing regattas. (Races typically occur early on weekends.) Grab another growler (a Twin Screws Double IPA?) from Wayzata Brew Works. If you catch the open-mic comedy night, there’s a 50–50 chance you’ll stay.

8. Quiet time

4:15 p.m.

Drive across Brown’s Bay and through the channel to the inlet known as Tanager Lake. The calm waters here make for perfect floating or fishing.

9. Dock, then Drink

5:30 p.m.

Boot it under Arcola Bridge to Crystal Bay. Look up for bridge jumpers. Drive through Narrows Channel to reach the lake’s legendary party wharf, Lord Fletcher's. Oh, if those deck planks could talk. You can return your boat around the corner at Rockvam as the newly crowned King or Queen of Summer.

