Al Gets Tough

When Al Franken’s office manager walks me back to see the senator in his St. Paul office, located in an old bank building on the Mississippi just across from the Science Museum, it feels like the culmination of a long, one-sided courtship. “Oh look,” Franken says as he spots my copy of Lies And the Lying Liars Who Tell Them, “that book is so quaint now—that was written before we questioned the very nature of truth.” With that, Franken laughs at his own line, the staccato four-bar “Yuk! Yuk! Yuk! Yuk!” that he’ll trigger throughout the interview. Franken is in white shirtsleeves with the top button of his collar unbuttoned and his purple tie loosened. Ever the wonk, he has two pens in his breast pocket. His office is clean and bright, and he’s seated at a small table beneath a painting of a pair of panda bears. His press officer and security blanket, Marc Kimball, is sitting right next to him, just off his left elbow.

Mpls.St.Paul Magazine has been trying to get time with Franken for years, starting in 2013, as his reelection campaign loomed, but his team was obviously ducking us—they ducked all local and national media for years, almost for the entirety of his first term. They would tell us to check back in a couple of months and we would do exactly that, only to be told that with the senator’s busy schedule it just wouldn’t work out at the moment—but could we check back in a couple of months?

It’s easy to forget how scarce Franken was back then now that we’re in the early days of the Trump Administration. Franken has so visibly become one of the faces—if not the face—of the loyal opposition. We’re seeing him at least as much as we did during the late ’90s/early 2000s Stuart Smalley/Air America/The New York Times bestseller era. In the first few months of 2017, he appeared almost daily on C-SPAN, in the middle of some congressional hearing. And he’s been giving interviews to Bill Maher on HBO and Jake Tapper on CNN. And now, finally, Mpls.St.Paul.

STEVE MARSH: Jake Tapper set it up in cute Stuart Smalley fashion. He was like, are you good enough, smart enough, blah, blah, blah—but he asked you if you would run for president. And you said no. But the fact that you’re getting asked just shows how desperate the left is for leadership.

AL FRANKEN: Boy, that is a sign of desperation. [Laughs.]

People don’t know what to do right now.

Well, it’s hard. The [women’s] march [the day after the inauguration] was a big deal. Which, according to most people other than Sean Spicer and the president and Kellyanne Conway, had more people than were at the inauguration. And people showing up at town meetings. One thing I tell people to do is get involved with something you care about. An issue. Whether it’s mental health or climate change or immigration.

There’s so much political noise and so much posturing on both sides. Is that why we’ve come to this place where we crave so much change? First a junior senator from Illinois and now a reality TV star.

Well, people are searching for something. I think there are differences between the junior senator from Illinois and what we have now.

Didn’t they both appear to be establishment outsiders at first?

Well, yeah. But one of the things I’m concerned about is that people throw up their hands and go, “There’s no difference between the two parties, the whole system doesn’t work. I really responded to drain the swamp.” But if you look at what Trump is doing, he’s not doing that. He ran an ad that basically attacked Goldman Sachs—his last video—and he’s got more Goldman Sachs people in his administration than from any other single place. And he campaigned on helping the little guy, but if you look at this health care plan, it’s really going to hurt his people, the people who voted for him. And it’s going really help the people in the top by cutting all these taxes that really did pay for the ACA. I think it’s easy for people to feel frustrated and angry and fed up and then to say, “A pox on both their houses.” But we believe, I believe anyway, in a middle class. I believe in a strong middle class. I believe what Paul [Wellstone] said: “We all do better when we all do better.” Trump is doing . . . massive tax cuts for those at the top. That’s not what [Trump] was saying during the campaign, really. This is going to hurt a typical 60-year-old white guy who voted for Trump. I think that what Trump does a lot is to distract people deliberately. And I think the tweet about Obama phone tapping him is exactly one of those things. I think he was frustrated because Jeff Sessions had recused himself [from investigations into Russia’s potential meddling in the 2016 Presidential Election] and he wanted to change the subject.

Somebody in your position, who demonstrably caught Attorney General Sessions in a lie—what can you do in order to make sure that people realize that lying under oath in a congressional hearing is a bad thing to do?

Well, it’s not like I was a genius and asked him a question that forced him to lie. [Laughs.] He actually answered a different question. I mean, I asked him . . . it had just been reported that a number of members of the Trump campaign had contact during the campaign with Russians. And I said, if that turns out to be true, what would you do? Meaning what would you do as attorney general, meaning would you recuse yourself? And he decided—I guess—that he didn’t want to answer that question. So instead he said, oh, I didn’t have any contact with Russians. Which turned out not to be true.

So that is a lie.

Well . . .

If you say something that isn’t true and you’re intentionally trying to mislead, that is a lie. I think it’s the last chapter of this book [taps Lies and the Lying Liars] where you define what a lie is. When you’re trying to intentionally mislead somebody . . .

Well, what’s become clear, unfortunately, is I cut him some slack. I said, well, I don’t know what was going through his mind then. But he had seven weeks to correct the record. And he didn’t. And then when The Washington Post reported that he actually met twice with [the Russian envoy], once at the convention and once privately in his office—you know, that’s pretty bad. And so even then, I said, “Well . . .” and they took this press conference and in the press conference he effectively said, "If I had been thinking more I should have taken my time and said, “Oh, I met with the Russian ambassador twice.'” I said I understood that. But I wanted him to come back to the committee and explain this. I was bending over backwards giving him the benefit of the doubt. And he wouldn’t appear. And then he wrote a letter answering the letter where we asked, why didn’t you say something during the seven weeks? And his response was so laughably inadequate and actually insulting. He said he didn’t because the question didn’t mention the Russian ambassador. OK, that’s ridiculous. We can get you a copy of this damn letter. [Laughs.] And the other thing he said was, I didn’t correct it because nobody from the committee had asked me to. Well, we didn’t know that he had met with the Russian ambassador! Why is it on us to ask him to correct something that we had no reason to believe was not accurate in the first place? So now I’m going, OK, you lied. You just lied.

What can you do about it now?

Next hearing we had in judiciary was with the deputy attorney general, the guy nominated to be his second in command, so if he recused himself, he’s going to have to be the guy who’s in charge of this investigation, or appoints somebody to be in charge of it. And so, I voiced my frustration with Sessions but also with [the deputy AG] because he had not read any of the intelligence agencies report. And I think he did that so we couldn’t ask him about it. I don’t know why he did that. But I think he’s going to get confirmed. And then you just keep pressing. We’re pressing in a lot of different areas. I was just in a subcommittee hearing that Senator Graham is a chairman of, and Senator Whitehouse is the ranking member. And that is really on Russia, and we’re going to, I believe, get to the bottom of this.

You think in this climate, when there is no such thing as truth anymore, we can get to the bottom of this? Does that mean the government officials?

We have a number of committees—we have the FBI investigating this. I mean, it’s a little bit of a jump ball, but I think that we will continue to make progress on this investigation.

We live in this world where a new completely separate reality is constructed for you online.

You go to what confirms your own bias.

Freud believed the joke has the ability to slip through people’s personal superego censors. Is comedy a strategy for cutting through the constant flow of disinformation and coming closer to the truth?

That’s why I did comedy. I was a satirist.

Satire meaning comedy with a more incisive angle to it?

Yeah, and I try to bring that to my work in the Senate. Sometimes it informs the way I may ask questions. It may inform the way I can see—if it’s not an absurdity at least I can see what’s wrong with something more clearly.

We saw some of that with your line of questioning with Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos.

I would say so. We met with her, we had—what do you call it?—a courtesy meeting. And in the courtesy meeting, I had heard from some of my other colleagues who had met with her that she didn’t seem to know a lot about education policy. And so I wanted to sort of test that out. And I just asked her for a few questions about No Child Left Behind, and after like the third question, my staff and I were looking at each other like, holy mackerel, she just doesn’t know this stuff at all. And I don’t know who’s been prepping her, but for some reason she’s someone who’s spent an awful long time in education, but it’s been in one area, which are these vouchers, but she doesn’t know anything about the stuff that we have to deal with.

It read on your face that you were shocked that she didn’t know these terms, when in fact you’re kind of expecting to find out that she didn’t know these terms.

Yeah, I mean I was both shocked and not shocked. It is shocking that someone who wants to be secretary of education doesn’t know something that’s so basic. It’s like interviewing a football coach for the U of M and asking how many yards are there in a first down? And he says, “Thank you for the question, I will work very hard for you to make sure we have as many first downs as we can, leading, I hope, to touchdowns.” And then you go, “That wasn’t the question. It was, ‘How many yards in a first down?’” And he would go, “Well, again, thank you for the question. What we want to do is work as hard as we can to prevent the other team from getting first downs.” And then you go, “OK, well you’re not going to be the coach.” [Laughs.] So I wasn’t surprised but I was still shocked.

You were feeling it in the moment but you also know how to behave in order to get maximum drama out of it.

I can’t tell you what was going through my mind at the time.

So were they old instincts?

Maybe. But both things were happening at the same time. It’s shocking that a nominee doesn’t know that. And then on the other hand, the reason I asked her that is because I expected her not to know. And I expected her not to know based on our read at the courtesy meeting. But then she also whiffed on a whole bunch of other questions from others.

I interviewed your former comedy partner Tom Davis in 2009 when his book, Thirty-Nine Years of Short-Term Memory Loss: The Early Days of SNL from Someone Who Was There, came out. At that point you were in your first term and kinda keeping your head down, not doing any press.

Yeah.

And Tom did say, just as Letterman said in a recent interview, “Al still has his sense of humor, he just isn’t showing it publicly.” Then, at some point, you seemed to realize that some of these old satire skills can work in this arena. How long ago were you like, “Well, alright, I’m going to be funny again?” Was it after your reelection in 2014?

Yeah. [Laughs.] What happened was, the first election was so close and was so vicious, and, you know, not only did I just win by 312 votes, I got only 42 percent. 43 percent, right? So I felt I had a lot to prove. And one of the big things that I had to prove was that I’m serious about this. Because I think [Norm Coleman’s] campaign tried to use everything I’ve ever done against me.

Tom said he didn’t even want galleys from the book out there because it could have been used against you. And when the margin is 320 votes, that could very well have been the case.

Three-hundred and twelve. Believe me, I know every one. No, that was very nice of Tom because it was supposed to come out right after the election, and I was in the recount and I asked him to hold it and he did.

But this second term . . .

OK, my read was that pretty early on in my first term people were going, he’s better than I thought. People would literally say that to me: “You’re better than I thought.” And I would say, “Thanks for having such low expectations.” So I felt the accumulation of acceptance that I’m their senator and I’m doing the job of a senator. And I felt pretty comfortable after just a couple years, but I didn’t want to push it. [Laughs.] So after the reelection I kinda went, I can be a little looser here.

I want to ask about Alex Moffat’s portrayal of you on SNL this year. Do you think he’s going to have to be serious for six years before he loosens up and allows himself to be funny?

[Laughs.] It was very interesting to see that. Because, you know, he was just the straight man, and it was a bit, and [Kate McKinnon’s] Sessions was the thing and he was just setting her up. . . . You know, in my shop, in our shop, I’m going, well, I guess that was good—it just shows me as a serious senator. But then I went back and I called Robert Smigel. I went, didn’t you do me in one of your cartoons, “TV Funhouse”? And he said yes. He knew exactly when it was, 2004, and he remembered it.

What did Smigel pull out of your character? Was it funnier than Moffat’s Franken?

Well, it’s a cartoon, so yeah! Smigel had known me at that point for 20 years. So Alex Moffat and whoever wrote that sketch doesn’t know me. So Smigel, if you go look at that, he does my voice, and the caricature of me. And it’s just like, it’s Santa who’s only hanging out with, like, very liberal celebrities. So it’s me, Moby, and Natalie Merchant. So, basically what happens is he’s giving a gift, we go round with him giving presents to kids in blue states. And a little girl, like, scolds Santa for only giving to blue states because people in red states, you’re being biased against religion and all this kind of thing, and Robert has me correct her from some statistic, “No, a study from Brookings says . . .”

So he has you outwonking the wonks.

Yeah! That’s hilarious to me.

Because that’s satire: taking some flaw or finding some soft spot and blowing it up.

Yeah, like McKinnon’s doing with Sessions. It’s a take that she has on Sessions. So it was a perfectly fine, straight man–funny person bit. And she’s a huge talent, and he was servicing what she was doing, which is absolutely legitimate.

So he was being generous.

No, he’s probably glad to be on air. [Laughs.] And you know, why should he have a take on me? And the writer certainly didn’t have a take on me. So he just did what he did. I think he’s very good. I think this year [of SNL] is a very good year.

So apart from satire, what can we do to get people out of the despair of subjective truth, to get people to buy into our political process again?

Well, we had this hearing yesterday on Russia, and one of the things from the Russian playbook, or The Kremlin Playbook, is to make people really doubt information. And so this whole “Fake News” thing has served a purpose, which is to, you know, undermine people’s faith in information.

This has been going on at least since Derrida. If the nature of truth is subjective and language is meaningless, now we’ve elected a person we thought would’ve been considered absurd, at least in the recent past.

Now look, there’s a reason he’s calling the media “FAKE NEWS.” There’s a reason why he’s calling the media “the enemy of the people.” And that’s what we have to fight against.

You mentioned the Kremlin playbook, with regards to Mr. Trump’s communications style.

It’s not necessarily his communications style. But The Kremlin Playbook was literally a book that was put out by Heather Conley, a witness that we had that was a subcommittee hearing in judiciary that Lindsay Graham is the chairman of, and Senator Whitehouse is ranking member. So [The Kremlin Playbook] is literally what they have done before in Eastern Europe and other places. And what they do is a combination of infiltrating the government or the economic hierarchy, often by spending a lot of money to inject corruption into their system and sort of capturing people, especially people who are thinking of running for office or are in office. And then they do this kind of hacking, and then they have these trolls who follow up on that and put this stuff out on Facebook and other social media and spread this fake news that has a germ of sounding true because it’s this stuff has been leaked. So they take the stuff that’s been leaked and they’ll say, “This is part of what was leaked.” And no one reads all of Podesta’s stuff and they’ll just lie about something. [Laughs.] And that will become the fake news. And then these politicians that they’ve corrupted can be their stooges.

I saw Trump speak for the first time when I was covering the Republican Primary in South Carolina. I was in Aiken, South Carolina, and a protester was getting beat up. Whenever I’ve been in that situation before, whether at a concert or a speech or a protest, and there’s a disturbance in the crowd, the person on stage has either been pleading for calm or scolding the audience. But what Trump did was so different. He said, “Hey, who took care of business out there? Come up to the stage.” It was shocking. What is new about Trump’s style as performer?

I think that’s authoritarian. That is someone who admires authoritarian figures. That’s probably why he admires Putin. Or has said good things about Kim Jong-un. And about Saddam. That’s sort of in keeping with what the Russians are trying to do in Western Europe, trying to prop up these right wing, nationalistic, xenophobic leaders. And most of them come from that kind of authoritarian style. So I think that’s what that is. That’s what Trump is.

So in that way it wouldn’t be that new.

Yeah, or he saw something in the way the American people were feeling that he was either very smart about or it just happened to dovetail with his style. Or maybe there’s a little bit of both. I think he figured out that a lot of Americans feel like this system is rigged—and to some degree it is—and his interpretation of how it’s rigged is different than mine, very different. But nevertheless there’s 10s of millions of Americans who felt like, “Hey, my life hasn’t gotten better in these last four years.” The promise of America used to be our right to have a good life by just working 40 hours a week and playing by the rules. People would say, “I can send my kid to college and he can be better off than me, but now my kid isn’t better off than me. What’s going on here? The middle class is being squeezed and hollowed out. And I see all these people at the very top getting fabulously wealthy, and I see them giving money to campaigns, and I see Washington looks very well heeled, and I think it’s all rigged and all corrupt.” And I think those people also have some real suspicion of all politicians, and lump us all together.

You accused Justice Gorsuch of being dishonest and being kind of cagey with the Democratic senators who were interrogating him. But more than that, he has demonstrable connections to this billionaire, Philip F. Anschutz, in Colorado, where Gorsuch owns, like, a hunting resort with Anschutz’s top lieutenants. It’s partisan politics being played with the Supreme Court, and it’s really being funded by dark money.

Well, it’s funny because Senator [Sheldon] Whitehouse, during [Gorsuch’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing], talked about dark money. And he says, “There’s these ads for you. What do you suppose those who are buying these ads for you are expecting from you?” And [Gorsuch] said, “I don’t know, you’d have to ask them.” And Sheldon said, “I don’t know who they are.” [Laughs.]

It appears corrupt to everybody, but at the same time, it curdles into this naked partisanship. That’s the problem, right?

Well, I mean, what happens is, you do lose faith in the information you’re getting, and people are sort of self-selecting what they read and what they see by their own biases. So after awhile people with different philosophies just get all their information from one point of view, and you have this wide gulf, and this incredible partisanship.

But that’s the thing, people always make decisions through irrational fear and emotion. Appeals to emotion are more persuasive than reasoning and facts.

Well, that’s not so new, but the way we get our information is different. It’s different in a number of ways, and I wrote about these things. I wrote about Rush Limbaugh and how he had started this thing in right-wing talk radio where he would just say anything whether it was true or not. I was writing about Gingrich and the Gingrich revolution and about how that was about demonizing. That was one of my first books, and the next thing was Lies and Lying Liars Who Tell Them and that was O’Reilly. And Fox was another piece of this—people having one place to get their news. So people who were conservative or right wing would go to Fox, now they can listen to talk radio during the day when they’re driving, and then they can listen to Fox News at night, and if they wanted to read The Wall Street Journal, they can read the editorial page. Then the next thing was the Internet, and now you can go to RedState.com or you can go to anywhere and completely live in right-wing propaganda.

As you put it on Bill Maher’s show, Democrats are in the minority right now. The most you can do in some cases is a strenuous objection in a committee vote.

Well, we can block the worse things from happening. But there’s going to be times when we’re hitting up against a wall. At some point you have to agree to something.

Is there anybody on the other side that you see decency in and that you can work with?

Well, a lot of guys. Lamar Alexander, often. I thought on the DeVos thing, he didn’t let us do more than one five-minute round, because he was taking one for the team. But on education, on the reform of No Child Left Behind, I feel like he led a good process. You know, Lindsay Graham is going to be, I think, a straight shooter on the Russia thing. Thom Tillis and I are working on mental health and housing.

So there still is a collegial atmosphere, at least in the Senate. I read a piece by David Leonhardt on game theory in politics; he argues that you have to be uncivil now and trigger this nuclear option in order for an eventual return to civility. The politicians on the left who are stubbornly appealing to people’s reason and better nature, while the other side is playing dirty—how do you counteract that?

Well, I think that this is maybe one of the reasons that people are paying a little bit more attention to me now . . . . I think I can message in a way that doesn’t betray myself. I’ve been in these hearings and we’ve had some very controversial nominees. And I’ve tended to have these moments where, you know, with Judge Gorsuch and that truck driver, he said that he didn’t know what he would’ve done. Anybody’s who was watching that, that’s not credible.

Well I guess if you feel your own legs freezing…

Now that I’m looking back at it, maybe I should’ve said, “OK, I’ll give you a minute. You know all the facts, what would you have done? And if you don’t know within a minute…”

“Try to bear in mind the creeping pins and needles as your own body freezes?”

Yeah! I mean, he knew that if he answered, “Well, I would’ve done exactly what the truck driver did,” then his decision is weird. And if he says, “I would’ve done what the company told me to do,” then that’s not sane? [Laughs.] There’s no good answer for him to give, but it sort of exposed that he wasn’t being straight about all that.

So shifting the partisan balance, you believe you can do that by drawing attention to absurdity and by using your sense of humor and your ability to satirize?

Well, no, it’s a tool, and I think that in a couple places it’s brought attention. But I think my main job is to keep pushing for things I believe in. Like, I offered a bill a few days ago, I introduced a bill on pharmaceuticals that had a wide range of ways to bring the costs of pharmaceuticals down. And I go around Minnesota, and that’s what I hear at roundtables. I do prescription drug roundtables, and we have seen a spike in the last two years in the price of prescription drugs. This is something that I think everybody agrees on in America. Not in Minnesota; in America: This has gotten out of control. You know, I will offer this, and I’ve got a lot of co-sponsors on the Democratic side. I want somebody on the Republican side to join me. And Trump has said, for example, that Medicare should be able to negotiate with the pharmaceutical [companies]. He said that during the campaign and I want to believe him on that, and I want him to get the administration to weigh in on that. I want to work with him, and bring over Republicans on this bill.

So you’re still doing the work.

Yeah, do the work. You know, it’s fine for me to understand and analyze what’s happening, but I’m just going to keep going along and doing the work for the people of Minnesota.

So is there a positive attribute that even your enemies would realize you have, or is there a genuine character flaw that even your friends would agree on?

I would rather answer the first one. [Laughs.] I think that virtually every one of my colleagues thinks I’m funny. And I think that it really helps. Because, I don’t want to be boastful, but I am funny. [Laughs again.] My grandson figured it out like two or three months ago.

How old is your grandson?

He’ll be 4 at the end of May. He just figured it out. I remember the moment but I can’t remember what I said. He laughed, but I could see his eyes go, oh my god, there’s something about Grandpa. He’s funny! [Same with] my Republican colleagues who had every reason to be distrustful of me when I came in because I spent so many years heaping scorn and ridicule on them. One of the things is that I laugh a lot. So I laugh and my staff knows where I am on the floor by how loud my laugh is. My colleagues [would say], "Oh I see, he went into to comedy because he likes to laugh and also because he’s funny. And also in a way that I like.” My god, I should hope so. [Laughs.] You know? If I’ve been there eight years and people don’t think that by now, I must’ve been a pretty bad comedian.