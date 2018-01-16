A Vikings Fan's Crash Course in Happiness

× Expand Photo by Sydney Berry Vikings game at U.S. Bank Stadium

So what do we do now? Now that the Vikings finally came through and rewarded our faith, how are we supposed to deal with all of this happiness?

And forget about the faithful for a minute. What about the majority of us: Those of us who didn’t really believe? What about the Vikings fans who, in our latest, most desperate moment, completely gave into despair? What about the people who—like myself—watched that false start at the beginning of our last chance drive with 25 seconds left in that game, and sat in the press box texting our friends, “We are so screwed"? What about the people who actually left the stadium before that last drive? There weren’t that many who did that—but there were some, and wasn’t that decision justified by past performance? After it was really was over, I couldn’t leave—I stayed in that press box until the custodians started cleaning—but on my way out of downtown Minneapolis, my Lyft driver said he picked up a guy who left Whitey’s as soon as the Saints went ahead in the fourth quarter. When he asked the guy if he wanted to listen to the end of the game on the radio, the guy said his heart couldn’t take it. He turned away from it all. When did that guy find out what had happened?

But it’s all good now, right?

Or is it?

Now that we have a little Vikings faith credit in the bank, how should we spend it?

+++

This was my first opportunity to watch a big Vikings game from the press box. Over the years, I’ve gotten used to the professional nonchalance and decorum of places like this, but I can still feel like an undercover fan. The press box is treated as nearly a sacred space—the National Football League is a multi-billion dollar business, and these writers and television reporters are responsible for interpreting the game for us, for parsing the statistical matrix that is NFL football, for crafting an appealing narrative of heroes and villains. And during games, the press congregates in their own druidical area, a liminal zone between the fan areas and the player areas with heavy security protecting the entrances and exits. Everybody in there is supposed to act like adults who’ve been there before, and who are there to do with a serious job, and the exception who proves the rule—the only person who’s allowed to openly cheer for the hometown team at Vikings games—is the Star Tribune’s 97-year-old homer emeritus, Sid Hartman. (His conduct has been great-great-grandfathered in.)

So even if you grew up in this town and are a die hard Vikings fan for life, you’re supposed to be conscientious of those who did not, so you maintain the façade of the impartial observer, which means you can’t show up in a Vikings jersey with your face painted purple and gold. But it didn’t feel right to go completely purpleless, so I accessorized with a string of amethyst beads under my shirt and a tastefully purple (I know, but it can be done) cashmere scarf.

The press box was absolutely at capacity on Sunday, so I was seated far away from the hardcore, on-deadline football guys—the Strib’s Hartman and Scoggins and Goessling and Souhan, the Pioneer Press’ Shipley and Sansevere. But there isn’t really a bad seat in the press box. Sandwiched between the upper and lower deck, it’s basically situated like a massive luxury suite, running from the corner of the end zone to about the 50-yard line. My seats were more towards the corner, and to my left was MPR’s extremely chipper Nina Moini, who explained that she would be concentrating her coverage on the fan’s perspective, since “MPR rarely covers sports.” and to my right was the Mankato Free Press’ Chad Courrier, who seemed just as worried about his drive back home to Mankato after the game as he was about the game.

Even though the press box seems to exist in its cone of impartial silence, the Vikings fans are only a few feet away. My cousins were down there somewhere, and I had friends at the game. And by kick off, all 66,000 fans were louder collectively than I’ve ever heard this place before, louder than I remember any big game at the Metrodome being, either. The Vikings in-game production kicked it off with plenty of nostalgia—Hall of Famer John Randle was on Gjallerhorn duty and he led the first menacing “Skol!” chant. And throughout the game, the big screen kept the crowd amped with a constant barrage of crazy sentimental #BringItHome video segments featuring Fran Tarkenton and Bud Grant and Alan Page and Carl Eller. The video decibel meter was redlining while the Vikes D forced Drew Brees and Co. into a three and out to start the game. I accidentally raised my index finger when we went up 7-0 on a beautifully designed toss sweep to Jerick McKinnon halfway through the first. I quickly caught myself and put my finger away.

The Vikings were up 10-0 when Brees uncorked a throw up the seam, Sendejo leapt backwards, fully extended like a Twins centerfielder, to make an interception high over his head. The Vikings drove it down and scored on a Latavius Murray TD to put us up 17-0. I wasn’t tweeting anything obnoxious—just texting with friends, and my ebullience was reflected by theirs. My buddy Dan texted from San Francisco: “I’m mildly optimistic!” The Saints threatened a couple of times, but one of their drives ended in a tipped pass interception, and another ended with a 58-yard missed field goal. The field goal miss left us with enough time on the clock to mount one more drive, and after a roughing the passer penalty, we tried a 49-yarder, but Kai Forbath missed. Not the best note on which to end the half, but the Saints haven’t been shut out in like that for more than three years, and there were free ice cream sundaes and cookies and cheese curds about to be served. And free sweets keep a body very objective.

When I was walking to get into line, I walked right past former Vikings coach Jerry Burns. Burnsie has always been adorable—Bud Grant’s old offensive coordinator got the job in ’86 after Bud’s second retirement. Burns was lovably profane and KQ’s Morning Show had a running segment called “Uncle Burnsie’s Bedtime Stories” that was pretty hilarious. The cheese curd line was long, so I headed back the other way towards the bathroom and almost crushed Coach Burns—he’s now a tiny 90-year-old man—with the bathroom door on my way in. When I got out, he was standing near the drinking fountain by himself waiting for his wife. I never fan out in these kinds of spaces, but Jerry Burns is 90 years old! When am I going to almost kill him in the bathroom again? I asked for a quick selfie and he graciously accepted. Well, as graciously as Uncle Burnsie can. “Sure, but you look a lot better than I do,” he said. “I look like a piece of S-H-I-T.” The security guard noticed I sort of broke protocol by asking for the picture, but shrugged empathetically as he said, “You couldn’t pass that one up.”

When I walked past the cheese curd line again, Uncle Burnsie was being accosted by Sid. Nearly 200 years of Vikings history, waiting in line for boneless chicken wings. I took a quick Instagram of Sid loudly telling some drinking story to a smiling Burnsie, and as soon as I put my phone away, KARE 11’s sports anchor Eric Perkins asked, “Did you get that?” We both marveled at the pair’s longevity and Perk told me that 90-year-old Bud Grant is also in the building somewhere, but he’s sitting in the stands among the people. Earlier, on my way into the stadium, I ran into Chuck Foreman, the star running back from those mid-seventies Vikings Super Bowl teams—one of my dad’s favorite players. He was trudging through the snow with his knee on top of one of those orthopedic razor scooters. All these old guys were reminders that not all of us have the same amount of time to see the Vikings finally win the big one.

Back in my seat between MPR and Mankato, the Vikings would receive the opening kick-off of the second half. Up 17 points, but you knew that wouldn’t last. Drew Brees is terrifying, and Saints coach Sean Payton is so aggressive that I thought we needed at least one more touchdown. The Vikings defense hadn’t given up more than 19 points at home the entire season, and one more touchdown for the purple seemed like it would be problematic to overcome. 17 points was not going to win this game. But that touchdown wasn’t happening on this drive—the Saints sacked Keenum on third and four for a ten-yard loss and we were forced to punt.

For some reason, at this point, somebody in the Vikings in-game production staff thought it would be cool to have Brett Favre announce his #BringItHome support on the big screen. Trigger warning, guys! Some people cheered because drunk people love seeing the old gunslinger, but my sphincter felt immediately ratcheted a full turn. Because here’s what the Favre intro reminded me of: the Saints are outrageously physical. They keep the pressure on and they play sort of dirty. They were grabby and handsy with our receivers the entire game, and they were repeatedly penalized for it, but you get the sense that they’re wagering that pass interference fatigue is going to set in with any officiating crew eventually. And it wasn’t just their defense that rides that line of aggression: Near the end of the second quarter, when Barr picked off a Brees pass in the end zone and started galloping the other way, one of their offensive lineman had no qualms about dragging him down with a horse collar tackle and exchanging the takedown for a 15-yard flag. And now, here in the third quarter, the Saints were driving deep into our end, and when they reached the red zone, they ran a pick play where their big receiver Michael Thomas blindsided Sendejo, ending his night with a concussion. Thomas went into “who me?” mode and the refs inexplicably picked up a flag they had thrown when Sendejo went to the canvas. Our star cornerback Xavier Rhodes was worked up by losing his defensive backfield mate and on the very next play he got beat for a 14-yard TD by Thomas. Gross. 17-7.

We got the ball back, and on the first play back Case Keenum threw off his back foot, completely up-for-grabs in the direction of Diggs, and it was picked beautifully by the Saints young safety Marcus Williams, giving the Saints the ball back on our 30-yard line. They zoomed down the field in six plays. 17-14. My buddy Dan from San Francisco texted, “This feels bad.” Throughout that drive, you could feel the crowd trying to convince themselves to cheer as loudly as they had in the first half, but they weren’t quite holding the decibels up as high or as long. Nina Moini from MPR had been gone for most of the third quarter, off shooting what looked to be her very expensive camera somewhere, and when she returned at the beginning of the fourth she looked at the score and seemed surprised. “Oh!” she said, “they’re catching up!” I nodded at her and tried to look as blasé as possible while my insides were pulsing themselves into jaundiced slime.

The rest of the fourth quarter felt like a new take on an old script. Yes, the eternal return of the suspect Vikings kicking game, this time featuring a punt instead of a placekick. The Saints got their second short field of the half and Brees gave them the lead with a touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara, the speedy rookie that took Adrian Peterson’s job. Now we were down 21-20 and the crowd was properly rattled. Can a home team feel it when a home crowd tightens up? Do crowds like the U.S. Bank crowd have a collective PTSD that makes them tighten up earlier than more relaxed fan bases, like the one to our east? At some point a Packer fan buddy tried to be encouraging, texting me, “The Vikes need your love and hope here. From a Packer fan to a Vikes fan, believe!!!!” He may have had a (slightly irritating) point, and this has been a long running sports discussion that I’ve thought about for a large part of my life. For instance, my hometown hockey team, the White Bear Lake Bears, are 0-18 in the first round of the state high school hockey tournament. It’s a state record—and if you put a group of 16- and 17-year-olds out there, who knows if they’ve read the papers or not, but if their core supporters are a multigenerational group of uptight WBL Bear alumni, it sure seems to rattle them: 12 of those losses have happened since I graduated in 1994. But does Case Keenum feel the pressure of an uptight U.S. Bank Stadium crowd? In some ways, I feel it’s been made moot by all the in-game production of today’s NFL. Everything is so cued up now, with video packages and exciting music and graphics on these huge screens with coordinated LED lighting that runs throughout the entire stadium, it seems like the crowd is just playing our part in a sophisticated television production, the same way a live studio audience is substituted for a laugh track on a sitcom. Even the Skol chant—although I really do love its synchronized Nordic menace—can feel a little PR workshopped at times, like we’re being conducted by some creative consultants hired by the front office. Before this particular Vikings drive, they pumped Tom Petty’s “Runnin’ Down a Dream,” which features a driving, buh-duh-duh-duh-duh-duh-duh-duh-duh guitar sound that kind of obscures the inscrutable, vaguely ominous lyrics: “Yeah runnin’ down a dream/That would never come to me/Workin’ on a mystery, goin’ wherever it leads.”

On the biggest drive of Case Keenum’s life, he threw a rainbow that hometown hero Adam Thielen rose up and snagged—fighting through both defensive holding and pass interference by Saints rookie CB Marshon Lattimore (never seen both calls on the same play before)—for a crucial 24-yard gain. A couple plays later, on third and 10 from the New Orleans 40, he threw in Thielen’s direction again, and Lattimore seemed to interfere with Thielen again, but this time he got away with it, killing the drive and forcing a long field goal attempt. Oh God. But former Saint Kai Forbath drilled the 53-yarder and it should’ve felt much better than it did. My editor at the magazine immediately texted: “Too much time.” The Vikings had left 1:29 on the clock, an eternity for Drew Brees. And he didn’t even need all of it. He got them to around midfield when our defense stiffened. We had them stalled on our 46-yard line, forcing a fourth and 10, and I even took a video of the play, trying to envision this moment, this is where our great defense forces Brees from the field. Nope. Brees completed a perfect pass for 13 yards to a dude with a curly blonde mullet like Kenny G, Saints receiver Willie Snead. The Saints lined up and kicked what appeared to be the winning field goal with only 25 seconds left on the clock. Behind me, a few guys dressed in Saints gear kind of chortled quietly and made soft clapping sounds. I found their relatively muted response incredibly disrespectful and irritating. When I looked back, they had already stopped. I must’ve looked like a crazy person.

We had one time out left and needed to advance the ball 50 yards to even give our kicker an excruciating shot. I was completely devastated. I liked this team so much—the head coach and the players, how they improved from their collapse last year, how they overcame the season-ending injuries to both their starting running back and quarterback. It really did feel like we were building something, regardless of the impending result. And I know it’s stupid to care so much about one game—small sample sizes, etc., etc.—but the ‘Super Bowl in our hometown’ narrative really tricked me into some magical horoscope/numerology type thinking. (And there was probably some weird chip-on-my-shoulder flyover insecurity layered in there, too.) But I really believed that this would be our year. It takes something special to break a curse. It’s never easy. Remember the Red Sox, when they came back from being down 3-0 to the Yankees in the ALCS in 2004? Or that crazy game seven against the Indians in 2016, when the Cubs finally did it? Or when LeBron’s Cavaliers had to fight back down three games to one against the Warriors to finally bring one home to the land? It always takes something crazy to break a cycle of failure. Bill Simmons has written about this ad nauseam. But the curse busting would have to wait ‘til next year. And as a Vikings fan, this waiting felt both inevitable and incessant.

And then everything changed.

When Diggs caught the 61-yard pass I stood up without realizing I was standing up. The indoor fireworks went off. I looked down the row in both directions at what easily could’ve been a study area at the Central Library filled with people staring into their screens. I turned around and made eye contact with two Vikings officials standing at the top of the step behind me. They both blinked and shook their heads with blank expressions. I sat back down and checked my phone. My friend Myles texted, “I’m so happy for you.” And then, “That was incredibly stressful.” I asked him “Was it in bounds?” And Myles had to confirm what I had seen with my own eyes. He wasn’t out of bounds. There were no penalties. The indoor fireworks were legit. This was really happening. We had won.

A quick note on karma: it was the Saints rookie safety Marcus Williams who missed the tackle on Diggs. When he aimed his helmet at Diggs’ knees, he was clearly intending to drop him in bounds, forcing the clock to run out, game over. He wasn’t aggressively going up for a play on the ball, which would’ve risked a possible pass interference penalty, or intending to bring Diggs down with a form tackle—nope, he was doing things the Saints Way, meaning borderline malicious, juuust this side of dangerous. And he whiffed. And allowed a walk-off touchdown that wasted one of Drew Brees’ last great chances at a Super Bowl. Marcus Williams will be remembered forever.

My friend Amar texted me, “We’re in another timeline.”

I ugly cried like Kim Kardashian, right there in the press box.

And I didn’t care. To my left, Nina Moini of MPR looked appropriately shocked. To my right, Chad Courrier of the Mankato Free Press was concerned about the final score. “If they don’t kick this extra point,” he warned me, “it’s going to be a push in Vegas.”

I stood there staring at the U.S. Bank jubilation for a few minutes, watching Case Keenum lead the entire building in one more Skol! chant. They replayed Paul Allen’s game ending call on KFAN for all 66,000 people—the play had a nickname already, “Minneapolis Miracle.” I was texting Vikings fans spread all over the country. Soon all of the journalists began making their way to the elevator that would take us down to the locker room.

While I was waiting for the ‘vater, WCCO’s Mark Rosen walked in my direction and muttered, “Man, I thought Kirby’s home run was dramatic.”

+++

This is what the Vikings did when they won: They walked off the field and gathered in their locker room for a postgame speech from Zimmer. The Vikings have released footage. By the time the reporters were allowed in, Diggs and Keenum were both holding one half of the game ball and posing for pictures with it. Diggs was still in uniform, and he hadn’t seen his play yet. KSTP’s sports reporter held up his phone so Diggs could finally watch it, and he watched it three times in a row, finally sitting on a stool in front of his locker and mouthing a silent but elongated ‘dayuummm.’ Then he sprang up and started rapping along to Future’s “My Savages” with a couple of his teammates who had just emerged from the showers: “I’m always dressing fresher than a mannequin/I grew up in a ruthless ass environment.” Vikings/Gophers legend Carl Eller shook Diggs, looked him meaningfully in the eyes and told him, “that whole thing was beautiful—way to work.” A Vikings attendant announced that Zimmer would be at the podium momentarily.

The podium room was filling up by the time I squeezed into a seat in the second row, right behind Sid Hartman and his nurse, Lacey. Sid looked at Lacey and said, “I’ve never seen anything like that before!” And then he shook his head and said it again. And then he said, “One game away from the Super Bowl. One game away from playing New England.” I couldn’t really tell if he was happy or worried. Probably both.

Zimmer’s press conference was the best press conference ever. As soon as he came in the door Sid bellowed at him, “HEY! THE GUY UPSTAIRS OWES YOU SOMETHIN’ AND HE GAVE IT TO YOU TODAY!”

“It was a heckuva game, wasn’t it?” Zimmer began just after shushing Sid, “And the good guys won.” He paused. “Honestly, I don’t know what to say.” He took questions and tried to answer them with his usual brusque candor, and he got emotional at one point talking about how proud he was of his guys, but for some reason there were dozens of drunk fans pressed up against these tall windows outside the press conference room, and they would not be ignored. So Zimmer lead them in the Skol chant. He pumped his fist as they called his name, “Zimmer! Zimmer! Zimmer!”

“I told you I was going to raise the curtains if we won,” he said about the curtains that have been drawn since the 2016 pre-season. “And we won.” It’s been a year of demagoguery and bullshit Potemkin village press conferences, but this one was the good kind of riot. “Can you guys bring me a beer?” Zimmer demanded of his legion. “Come to Philly!”

Next up was Stefon Diggs. The shades came down and the fans booed as Diggs came in cradling that magical game ball. He repeatedly gave thanks to God. He seemed on the verge of tears, but he brushed it off. “I haven’t fully boo-hooed yet,” he said. “Don’t worry about it.” He told us the final play call was “Seven Heaven,” and in the huddle Case told the team, “I’m gonna give somebody a chance.” Diggs shrugged. “And that somebody was me.” I rarely ask questions during press conferences, always ceding the privilege to the newspaper deadline guys who cover the team day in and day out, but I had one for Diggs. “What does the name Drew Pearson mean to you?” I asked. Not wanting to stump a guy born in 1993 with a 43-year-old piece of trivia, I clarified, “He caught the first Hail Mary against the Vikings in 1975.” Diggs responded, “1975? I think I was still swimming at the time.”

When Diggs walked out of the room, he forgot his football, so he reentered and sheepishly retrieved it from the podium.

++

So what are we supposed to do with all of this happiness? How do we know if the curse has really been lifted from Arendelle? Do we have to win the Super Bowl in order to see this town’s civic character transformed forever?

These questions are yet to be determined. But there was an undeniable civic euphoria manifested by “Seven Heaven.” Everybody looked into that final play, the “Minneapolis Miracle,” and saw what they saw. Stefon Diggs and Case Keenum saw God. Coach Zimmer saw a group of guys that he has molded into “fighters.” My boss, Jayne Haugen Olson, saw Prince’s ghost.

And many of the best football writers in the country saw a great story. ESPN’s Kevin Seifert wrote an instant oral history on “Seven Heaven.” Both Ben Goessling at the Star Tribune and Robert Mays at the Ringer wrote beautiful game stories. Jon Krawczynski at The Athletic wrote a meditation on the miracle as an exorcism for long suffering Vikings fans. And Deadspin’s Drew Magary wasn’t even in the stadium—he was at home on his couch somewhere in Maryland—and he was able to capture, through his inimitable profane lyricism, what many Vikings fans felt inside.

It’s only been a day, and we are already into deep analysis of the Eagles matchup. And a game at Lincoln Financial will not be easy—there’s a forecast calling for a 60% chance of thrown batteries in South Philly. But maybe we have learned—God, I hope it meant something!—from this game. Or maybe this win just revealed something we already knew from all the losses.

I had a chance to talk to Bud Grant in his office at Winter Park a couple times this winter. Both times we only briefly touched on his four Super Bowl losses, because he learned, way before reaching 90-years-old, that it’s not about the big game—as clichéd as this sounds, it’s about the journey to the big game. Winning isn’t “the only thing”—this isn’t Wisconsin. Is “the North” entitled to a Super Bowl victory? I doubt it. But how many cities ever get to tell themselves a story like “The Minnesota Miracle”? Wasn’t that amazing? With 14 seconds left, we had a 4% chance of winning the game. As a play, “Seven Heaven” had close to a 99% chance of failure. The Washington Post compared it to flipping a coin and watching it land on heads seven times in a row, except, you know, in front of 66,000 terrified fans. The point is, this was a singular event that we will remember forever. And not in the usual Vikings way. Is there something in that knowledge that we can use in “real life?” At the very least, we don’t even need to make it to our own Super Bowl in order to get the world’s attention anymore. We already have it.

Then again, it sure would be great to beat the Eagles on Sunday. There’s nothing holding us back.

Now we have proof.