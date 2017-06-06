A Practical Guide to Finding a Lawyer

× Expand Calling Counsel

Major life events merit legal advice you can trust. Whether a planned or unplanned circumstance, it’s important to find counsel who can address your specific legal needs, understands your personal values, and is available to give you updates through out the process. This guide aims to get you closer to finding an appropriate advocate,while offering tips to create the best legal experience possible.

The Basics

Regardless of practice area, attorneys at small and large firms alike agree on the following:

Law is highly specialized, so search for someone who practices in the area you need and is familiar with your specific issues. Ask your family and friends whom they’ve used in situations similar to yours, whether they would recommend them, and why. Interview attorneys before you choose. While in-person meetings are best, if you don’t have time to take advantage of free consultations, pick up the phone. Trust your instinct. You’ll often be discussing personal and emotional issues, so find someone you’re comfortable with. Communication is essential. Never be afraid to ask for a case update from your attorney. You can contact a legal assistant or paralegal for more frequent updates. Honesty is crucial to get you the best results. Attorneys can only help if they’re fully apprised of the truth.

Personal Injury: The Heart of the Issue

Personal injury encompasses many things: from harm caused by a car accident to a faulty product. But sometimes that’s just the surface.

“Most of the people who come to us have been involved in some kind of an unfortunate event which injured them, and they either don’t understand their legal rights or feel they’re being unfairly treated,” says L. Michael Hall, senior partner at Hall Law. “It is our job to make sure they do understand their legal rights and to make sure they are being treated fairly under the law.”

Hall says his clients often feel anxiety about how the insurance company or claims people are handling the case. “They’re not actually after money. In fact, they tell me, ‘I’m not out to get rich. I just want to make sure I’m being treated fairly,’” says Hall.

Choosing the Right Counsel

Meet face to face. While the Internet is a good first step, Hall reminds that it doesn’t cost anything but time to talk with a personal injury attorney, many of whom operate on a contingency fee basis, meaning that clients only pay legal fees if they win.

Ask the right questions. Hall recommends looking at what percentage of time the attorney spends handling your specific legal problem, as well as working with an attorney who has had consistent success in dealing with that problem.

Bring relevant documents. Be ready to provide information that relates to the incident that caused your injury, including the accident report, insurance policies, insurance correspondence, and medical records. You don’t have to do a big investigation—just bring what you have. Other documents can be acquired later.

TIP: Few people like dealing with the insurance company, as they’re often worried that any little mistake can turn into a disaster. Once you retain an attorney, the law firm can handle communication with the insurance company.

Divorce: Fight the Fear

Because many people are scared about divorce, they often look for an attorney who is aggressive, thinking he or she will protect them. Linda Olup of Olup Law Offices advises people to keep the end in mind: “Pay attention to whether that attorney has the skills you’re going to need to get the best outcome.”

The First Appointment

Bring the basics. Have just the obvious information, including your marriage date, children’s names, and birthdates.

Expect homework. Attorneys know it can be an emotional time, so they’ll ask for additional details, such as marital assets, at subsequent appointments.

Let the attorney take the lead. “It’s one of the hardest things you’re ever going to do,” says Julianne Markiewicz of Markiewicz Law Office, P.A. “The attorney is there to take the lead.”

Dos and Don'ts

DO change lawyers if you don’t feel confident—even if you’ve had a couple of meetings or a court appearance. Note: There will likely be costs for a new lawyer to get up to speed on your case.

DON’T sign the retainer if you’re not ready or just don’t feel like it’s a fit. You can meet with a lawyer and say you’ll get back to him or her.

DO tell your attorney if you’re unhappy, or if you don’t understand something. “The end result, whether through settlement or trial, is binding on the client,” says Olup.

DON’T expect your divorce to happen immediately. No matter how long you’ve been married, Markiewicz says, it takes time to go through the legal process.

Employment: Protecting Your Status

“Many people assume that because their employment is at-will, they have no recourse to take action against a wrongful termination,” says Clayton Halunen, founder and managing partner at Halunen Law. But certain statuses—including age, sex, religion, and sexual orientation—are protected under both state and federal law. If you question the legitimacy of your termination or your employer’s conduct, here are some guidelines to follow.

Best Practices

Search smart. Contact the Minnesota Bar Association’s Labor and Employment Law Section to get a list of Employment Law Specialists. This designation, Halunen says, means that lawyers have passed a test and have sufficient years of experience practicing in the area.

Get organized. This includes your story and the documents that support it. “Relevant correspondence, policies, procedures, discipline, and performance improvement planswould be very important evidence,” says Halunen.

Be proactive. If you start seeing signs that something doesn’t align with how your company typically treats employees—e.g., you’re being disciplined for something other people aren’t—trust your gut. “Put it in writing and put the company on notice of your concerns,” says Halunen. An attorney can help you craft what that mightlook like.

Consider carefully. Think about whether the strenuous litigation process is the best path for you. “I see way too many people who are doing it to get back at the employer because they feel they were treated so unfairly,” Halunen says. “It’s reasonable to have those feelings, but being embroiled in litigation is not easy. It’s a big commitment of energy and resources.”

Know your options. It may be possible to get some remedy without litigation. If you have lost a job—as long as it’s not based on misconduct or performance—there are often opportunities to negotiate a fair and equitable severance.

Construction: Repairable Damage

Jason C. Tarasek, a partner at Thompson Tarasek Lee-O’Halloran, PLLC, has seen his share of dreams turned nightmares. “My typical client is a husband and wife who build their dream home out in the suburbs, and then a year later it starts leaking and I have to sue the builder and get the money to fix their house.” Typically, litigation is needed to resolve disputes, but Tarasek says that “a choice to start a lawsuit . . . is not necessarily a choice to go to trial,” as most cases settle without a trial.

If the case does proceed to trial, know that the process can be lengthy. “The wheels of justice grind slowly,” says Tarasek. “From the date that a lawsuit begins, it can often take a year or longer for a trial to take place.”

Tips for a Smooth Experience

Come prepared. Bring any pertinent contracts, change orders, or designs for the construction in question, as well as correspondence. “Almost every case I have handled relied on e-mails to a very large degree,” says Tarasek.

Speak up. If something is unclear, ask questions. Often, Tarasek says, clients get upset because of communication issues. “We deal with complex stuff, but if [it’s not described] in a way that a non-lawyer can understand, that’s not going to be very valuable for you, because you, ultimately, as a client, have to make a decision,” Tarasek says. “And if you’re not being properly educated on the risks and the potential rewards with the decision, you have no sort of basis to make a decision.”

Estate Planning: One Size Doesn’t Fit All

Wills and estate plans are not simple forms you can buy off a shelf. “Everyone has a unique situation and their estate plan should reflect that,” says Marya Robben, partner at Lindquist & Vennum.

Getting Started

Get informed. An estate planning attorney can let you know what would happen without a will. You can decide if you’re OK with that, or work with the attorney to be more prepared.

Create a health care directive (also known as a living will). Robben believes anyone over the age of 18 should have this written document denoting your health care wishes and who is assigned to make medical decisions for you.

When to start. It’s never too early to create a full estate plan, but it is recommended for parents, newlyweds, blended families, and those experiencing a life transition.

Compile a summary sheet. Sometimes called a balance sheet or an asset list, this document includes what you have and how it is owned.

Dos and Don'ts

“DON’T wait until it’s a crisis to call somebody,” says Robben. “I think people sleep better at night when they know they have a plan in place. Do it ahead of the need.”

DO express any expectations or needs—like deadlines—to your attorney.

DO schedule an appointment to discuss any questions you may have with your attorney, even if it’s just a short phone call.

DO revisit the document. Outside of a major life event—a marriage, a death, or a notable change in assets—there’s no rule on when you should revisit a will or estate plan. Robben follows up with her clients at least every three years, comparing it to a doctor check-up to ensure things are OK. “Once you have it in place, you can do a review fairly efficiently.”

DON’T fear the government. “There’s a lot of misconception about the probate process,” says Robben. This formal legal process that recognizes a will and appoints the executor seems to have a bad stigma, but Minnesota has a great system, assures Robben.