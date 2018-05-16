A Dog-Friendly Guide to the Twin Cities

× Expand Photo by Ackerman + Gruber Dog-Friendly Guide to the Twin Cities

What’s your idea of a perfect day in the Twin Cities?

Pick up some treats at a bakery. Schedule a massage. Meet some friends in a sunlit park, take a bike ride, try out a new adventure sport or hobby. And then wind down the evening in a neighborhood taproom.

Sounds like a blissful day, right? What if we said that in our newly pet-crazy culture, you can experience every one of those activities right here in town with your best friend—your dog?

Does that idea wag your tail? Read on!

By Drew Wood

You think being a celebrity hound means sleeping all day and getting a bone any time you want it? Let me tell you about it . . .

By Elizabeth Foy Larsen

Dr. Susan Miller, of Mission Animal Hospital in Eden Prairie, is trying to take the bite out of unaffordable pet care.

By Erin Barney

No shirt, no shoes—no problem. A new Minneapolis city policy means that pups can pub crawl, too.

By Chris Clayton

Unconventional treatments like acupuncture and chiropractic have jumped species to the veterinarian’s office. What’s behind the growth of alt-pet care? And why have pet vaccine skeptics—yes, that’s a thing now—stopped giving dogs their rabies shot?

by Steve Marsh

A man and his best friend share a few of the choicest local dog dishes. Notes from the judge’s table (the floor).

By Frank Bures

Here are a few ways to get your dog moving—which probably wouldn’t hurt the semi-sedentary animal on the other side of the leash.

By Steve Marsh

Enough dog parks exist in the metro now that many dog owners can stick to their “local.” But an afternoon away game at the dog park can be an investigation into how the other half lives.

By Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl

Whether your dog is at the head of the class, or needs to head back to charm school, there's a trainer for them in the Twin Cities.